Final leg of 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship underway at Estoril

“Talking about Superbike, it has been a better weekend than the previous two rounds at Aragon and Cremona. Clearly a step has been made and the team understand better the new bike with the aero-package, plus Estoril is a track where we have had success in the past.

“The Pata Prometeon Yamaha team were able to show the potential of the bike and fight for the podium. It was a shame for Locatelli to crash in both races as he showed a lot of speed this weekend. It was nice to watch him in the first few laps, where he was so aggressive yet in full control of the bike. He was so close to the podium in race one, finished fourth in the Superpole Race, and then confirmed his performance in race two with another strong performance until the crash. He should take home the positives from the speed shown this weekend.

“It was nice to see the improvement for Jonathan Rea, too. What really impressed me the most was his speed in the first few laps of Race 2, where he was capable of recovering five or six positions in one lap.

“With Jonathan, it is a matter of finding the confidence and for sure the injury in Magny Cours did not help. The results achieved here mark a step forward, a P4 is his best result on the bike in a long race so hopefully we can start from his and keep building the momentum now.”