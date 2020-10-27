Upcoming World’s toughest hard enduro rallye Romaniacs Insights

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team members Billy Bolt, Alfredo Gomez and Graham Jarvis have safely arrived in Romania and are ready to contest the 2020 Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye. The event, having been rescheduled to a late October date, will see riders complete a time trial qualification, followed by four days of racing in the Romanian hills, close to the host town of Sibiu.

One man undoubtedly looking to claim his first Romaniacs victory is Billy Bolt. The reigning Superenduro World Champion has shown impressive form over the season, despite the pandemic-induced lack of events. Bolt won the first three races of the recent Sea to Sky extreme enduro in Turkey, only to lose out on the final day when a navigation error saw him lose valuable minutes to his rivals. The young Brit finished sixth at the 2019 running of Romaniacs, despite being less than 100% fit.

Runner-up at the 2019 Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye, Alfredo Gomez will be looking to go one better in 2020 and claim his first ever win at the event. Showing incredible pace and stamina last year, Gomez became stronger as the enduro evolved to take his fight for the win right down to the final section – the infamous Gusterita Hillclimb. Frustratingly, losing out by just minutes, the experienced Spaniard knows what is required this year as he chases success at the world’s toughest hard enduro rallye.

Graham Jarvis comes into the 17th running of Romaniacs as a six-time winner of the race, hoping to make it seven victories in 2020. With the event moved to the autumn, the climate in the mountains will be tougher than ever – the early morning starts will be cold for all riders and with the possibility of extended rain, the steep tracks could prove to be hugely challenging. Jarvis hopes the demanding conditions will be in his favour as the Brit aims to climb onto the top step of the podium once again next Saturday.

Andi Hölzl – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “Expectations for Romaniacs are always high and we’re really excited to be able to attend the event considering the situation this year. The conditions have changed obviously with the race being held in the autumn, but our riders are well prepared and ready for the challenge. With less daylight available, for sure each day will be shorter. But I think with the cold, wet mornings and an all-new route, this year will be very, very tough. We did a lot of testing over the last few months, even without much racing, and Billy, Alfredo and Graham are fully motivated. A lot of the top riders are here, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.”