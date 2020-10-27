Emotional day and bittersweet weekend at MotoAmerica Laguna Seca

The day started with some drama as rain before race two of the weekend’s triple-header created a wet but drying track. No matter the conditions, it was a repeat performance for Beaubier, the Californian launching from pole position to lead from start to finish, crossing the line over 10 seconds ahead of the competition for his 15th win of the season.

Teammate Gagne quickly worked his way into third after the start and claimed second on the next lap. He then found himself in a three-rider battle and was passed for third in Turn 5. After the halfway mark, he lost another position going into the corkscrew and maintained fourth to the finish.

In the final race of the season, Beaubier took his third holeshot of the weekend, continuing to set a blistering pace. On Lap 2, he bested his own qualifying time to build another comfortable gap upfront and then cruised to his 16th victory of the season, tying the season win record with his former teammate Josh Hayes. It was a perfect end to a dream season for the five-time premier class champ who added to his Superbike legacy in the U.S. before heading off to the Moto2 Championship next season.

The afternoon race looked like a repeat of Saturday’s race one for Gagne. He slotted in behind his teammate after the start but lost the runner-up position in Turn 2. It was another multi-rider battle for the final podium spots, but unfortunately for Gagne, he was unable to find his flow on the track and eventually finished fifth. Although not the result he was hoping for, Gagne secured the runner-up position in the championship behind his teammate to complete a superb season for the team.