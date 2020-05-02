VIRTUAL WEEKEND RACING ACTION – MAY 3rd

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 1.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins is exercising his thumbs and ready for this weekend’s third Virtual MotoGP™ online race aboard his computer-generated GSX-RR for the biggest race of the season since lockdown due to the crisis.

Rins, who took part in the opening MotoGP™ eSport alternative to live racing last month alongside team-mate Joan Mir, will take on his MotoGP™ class rivals in the biggest live online production so far, that also includes Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes for the Virtual Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain.

MotoGP™ line-up:

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Red Bull KTM Tech 3*: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Moto2™ line-up:

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martin

Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri

Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini

American Racing: Marcos Ramirez

Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro

Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter

Aspar Team: Aron Canet

Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon

NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder

Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini

Moto3™ line-up:

Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas

Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia

SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli

Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo

Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raul Fernandez

Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio Garcia

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü

Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso Lopez

BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi

