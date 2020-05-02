VIRTUAL WEEKEND RACING ACTION – MAY 3rd

May 2, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on VIRTUAL WEEKEND RACING ACTION – MAY 3rd

 

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 1.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins is exercising his thumbs and ready for this weekend’s third Virtual MotoGP™ online race aboard his computer-generated GSX-RR for the biggest race of the season since lockdown due to the crisis.

Rins, who took part in the opening MotoGP™ eSport alternative to live racing last month alongside team-mate Joan Mir, will take on his MotoGP™ class rivals in the biggest live online production so far, that also includes Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes for the Virtual Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain.

MotoGP™ line-up:

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales
Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins
Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia
Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
Red Bull KTM Tech 3*: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Moto2™ line-up:

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martin
Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri
Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini
American Racing: Marcos Ramirez
Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro
Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter
Aspar Team: Aron Canet
Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon
NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder
Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini

Moto3™ line-up:

Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas
Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia
SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli
Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo
Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raul Fernandez
Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio Garcia
Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü
Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso Lopez
BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi

#SuzukiStaySafe #WeWillReunite #RidersAtHome #StayAtHome #VirtualSpanishGP

About Michael Le Pard 4095 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

News

Piaggio Group winner of the EuroCham 2018 Business Awards in the Business Excellence category

November 20, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Piaggio Group winner of the EuroCham 2018 Business Awards in the Business Excellence category

The important bilateral European and Vietnamese institution recognises Piaggio for its contribution to Vietnam’s development with a responsible and profitable business Development is underway of an innovative new electric mobility product intended for China   […]