VIRTUAL WEEKEND RACING ACTION – MAY 3rd

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 1.
Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins is exercising his thumbs and ready for this weekend’s third Virtual MotoGP™ online race aboard his computer-generated GSX-RR for the biggest race of the season since lockdown due to the crisis.
Rins, who took part in the opening MotoGP™ eSport alternative to live racing last month alongside team-mate Joan Mir, will take on his MotoGP™ class rivals in the biggest live online production so far, that also includes Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes for the Virtual Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain.
MotoGP™ line-up:
Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales
Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins
Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia
Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
Red Bull KTM Tech 3*: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori
Moto2™ line-up:
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martin
Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri
Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini
American Racing: Marcos Ramirez
Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro
Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter
Aspar Team: Aron Canet
Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon
NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder
Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini
Moto3™ line-up:
Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas
Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia
SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli
Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo
Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raul Fernandez
Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio Garcia
Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü
Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso Lopez
BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi
