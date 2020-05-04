Sim Racing: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge Maximilian Günther remains undefeated

Munich. Maximilian Günther (GER) remains undefeated after race two of the ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver made it two wins from two races in the BMW iFE.20, this time on the newly-programmed ‘Electric Docks’ virtual circuit. Now with 50 points to his name, he continues to lead the championship. Alexander Sims (GBR) came home 14th in the second BMW iFE.20. In the Challenge Race, Team Redline driver Kevin Siggy (SLO) finished runner-up for BMW i Andretti Motorsport to claim another spot on the podium. That was enough to see Siggy move to the top of the overall standings with 34 points.

Günther started the race from second place, avoided the numerous collisions in the narrow first chicane, and wasted little time in taking the lead. That came under threat when Pascal Wehrlein (GER, Mahindra) closed the gap and started to apply pressure to the leader. However, Wehrlein then made a mistake, which allowed Günther to claim his second win of the season without any serious challenge over the closing laps. Sims again made good progress from 17th on the grid and was in contention for a top-ten finish. An incident then saw him drop back down the field, however, and he eventually came home in 14th place.

Like Günther, Siggy also started the Challenge Race from second place in a BMW iFE.20. He held that position for 15 laps and finished runner-up to claim a second podium in a row, having finished third just one week ago. That consistency has earned him the overall lead in the Challenge Race competition, in which professional sim racers and guest starters go head to head. Charlie Martin (GBR) finished 15th in the second BMW iFE.20.

Reactions to Round 2:

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20, race result: 1st place, overall standings: 50 points): “I am very happy to have won this race as well. The first two corners were pretty chaotic as there were quite a lot of contact. Fortunately, I came through all that unscathed and was able to take the lead after turn three. From then on, I focussed on not making any mistakes and getting the win. That was not at all easy, as it would have been very easy to crash on this new circuit. As far as I am aware, that must have happened to some of my opponents. I am delighted with the great haul of 50 points after two races.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20, race result: 14th place, overall standings: 1 point): “My race was okay. I was able to set the same lap times as in practice. That is my benchmark, as I still have very little simulator experience and am not particularly quick, especially compared to my fantastic team-mate Maximilian Günther. I am happy to let him take the limelight in sim racing – congratulations on another win! I am having a huge amount of fun and am looking forward to the coming races.”