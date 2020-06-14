WEEKEND RACING ACTION – June 14th

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 13.

Suzuki teams are on track this weekend for round 15 of 17 of the revised 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in Utah, USA.

Under a closed circuit at the Rice-Eccles Stadium due to the crisis, both the JGRMX and H.E.P. RM-Z450 and RM-Z250-mounted team riders are ready for tomorrow’s qualifying and Main Events.

The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing Team have Broc Tickle and Fredrik Noren aboard the RM-Z450 machinery and Alex Martin on the RM-Z250 in the 250 West Coast series, while H.E.P. Motorsports’ Kyle Cunningham, Adam Enticknap, and Ryan Breece take to the circuit on their RM-Z450 machinery.

The riders take to the track on Sunday, June 14th at 7:00 PM ET in Salt Lake City.