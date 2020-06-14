WEEKEND RACING ACTION – June 14th

June 14, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION – June 14th

ASX-15-Preview

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 13.

Suzuki teams are on track this weekend for round 15 of 17 of the revised 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in Utah, USA.

Under a closed circuit at the Rice-Eccles Stadium due to the crisis, both the JGRMX and H.E.P. RM-Z450 and RM-Z250-mounted team riders are ready for tomorrow’s qualifying and Main Events.

The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing Team have Broc Tickle and Fredrik Noren aboard the RM-Z450 machinery and Alex Martin on the RM-Z250 in the 250 West Coast series, while H.E.P. Motorsports’ Kyle Cunningham, Adam Enticknap, and Ryan Breece take to the circuit on their RM-Z450 machinery.

The riders take to the track on Sunday, June 14th at 7:00 PM ET in Salt Lake City.

About Michael Le Pard 4246 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S JASON ANDERSON FINISHES THIRD AT ANAHEIM SUPERCROSS ON TRIPLE CROWN NIGHT

January 22, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S JASON ANDERSON FINISHES THIRD AT ANAHEIM SUPERCROSS ON TRIPLE CROWN NIGHT

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team rolled into Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. for the second time this season to compete at the third round of 2018 AMA Supercross. This groundbreaking race was the […]