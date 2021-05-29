WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – MAY 29-30TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 28.

The final weekend in May sees Suzuki action taking place from Italy and also America as the Mugello Circuit hosts the sixth round of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s World Champion Joan Mir and team-mate Alex Rins have been on track today at the GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA OAKLEY GP for initial practice sessions with Rins setting the second fastest time of the day and Mir 12th aboard their GSX-RR machinery.

In America, the opening races of the 12-round Lucas Oils AMA Pro Motocross Championship kick-off at Fox Raceway, Pala in California with Twisted Tea/ HEP Motorsports’ Max Anstie, Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap aboard their RM-Z450 machinery.

May 29: Round 1. AMA Pro Motocross. Fox Raceway. Pala. California. USA.

May 30: Round 6. MotoGP™. Mugello. Italy.