TOUGH DAY FOR THE ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM AT GNCC SEASON OPENER

The 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off on Sunday in Union, South Carolina and Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team’s Thad DuVall had a tough start to the day as he suffered a big crash on the opening lap that ultimately left him sidelined for the remainder of the race with an injured knee.

DuVall got off to a great start in second-place, where he engaged in the early battle for the lead before going down early on. Following his crash, DuVall was able to work his way up to a top-five position by the second lap. However, the pain became worse as the race went on and he ultimately made the decision to call it a day after one-and-a-half hours of racing. DuVall will see the doctor this week to further evaluate his injury.

His teammate, Trevor Bollinger, is set to undergo surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his left knee following a crash at the opening round of the AMA National Enduro Championship earlier this month. As a result, Bollinger will be sitting out indefinitely as he undergoes the recovery process.

Big Buck GNCC Results



XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Kailub Russell (KTM)

2. Ricky Russell (HQV)

3. Josh Strang (KAW)

Overall Championship Standings

1. Kailub Russell, 30 points

2. Ricky Russell, 25 points

3. Josh Strang, 21 points