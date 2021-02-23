Best in the Desert Parker 250 and Big Buck GNCC Round 1 results

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“I raced the Parker 250 this weekend for the first time and it was quite the experience. I wasn’t sure what to expect considering I’d be soloing the event and spending roughly 4.5 hours on the bike. I got off to a bit of a hesitant and slow start due to dust and the rising sun. Unfortunately, I completely lost my front brake early on. I did what I could for the day and tried to keep it off the ground as speeds were in excess of 90mph at times which can be a little nerve-wracking without full braking ability. Overall, I’m disappointed with the result as I know I’m capable of much better, but happy to walk away healthy and with a decent result.”