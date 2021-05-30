Front row at home MotoGP race in Mugello

Johann Zarco, third, completes the front row with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team

Francesco Bagnaia will start from the front row of the grid in tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Italy, held this weekend at Mugello Circuit, the home race for the Ducati Lenovo Team. After leading the way on Friday and confirming himself in first place this morning in FP3, the Italian rider could secure the start from the second spot of the grid by setting a fastest lap of 1:45.417 in the final minutes of Q2 this afternoon. Alongside him, on the grid, there will be Johann Zarco, with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team, as the Frenchman set the third fastest time in qualifying today.



Jack Miller will start from the second row in tomorrow’s race. After securing himself a spot in Q2 with the fourth fastest time in FP3 this morning, the Australian closed qualifying with a best lap in 1:45.598, taking fifth place, just 411 thousandths off Quartararo’s pole position.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (1:45.417)

“It’s been a very positive day, so I’m happy. Traffic hindered me in qualifying, but luckily, I set my best time towards the end of the session. Finally, we will start at the front: in FP4, I was able to keep a consistent and fast pace, so I’m expecting to have a good race tomorrow”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (1:45.598)

“I’m happy with today’s result. Starting from the second row, we know we can fight at the front if we get a good start. For sure, we could have done better today, but on my good lap, I made a few mistakes in the third sector, which seems to be my Achilles heel at the moment. Anyway, I’m satisfied with how things went: we have a good pace, and I feel comfortable with the race tyre, so I’m confident for tomorrow”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will have another 20 minutes of warm-up session tomorrow morning, starting at 9:40 am, before heading into the 23-lap race, scheduled at 2 pm local time (CEST).