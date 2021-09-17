WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 18-19TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 17.

The fourth weekend in September sees Suzuki teams on track in America, France and Italy.

MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes reaches the series finale at Barber Motosports Park in Alabama, fresh from M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s victory in the Supersport Championship last weekend by Sean Dylan Kelly on his GSX-R600. At the same race, Jake Lewis clinched the Stock 1000 title on his Altus Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

The 2021 Endurance World Championship is at Round 3, the Bol d’Or 24 Hours in France with Yoshimura SERT Motul in action at the Paul Ricard Circuit with riders Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon aboard the GSX-R1000R.

In Italy, it’s MotoGP™ for the 14th round with Joan Mir and Alex Rins ready for the opening free practice sessions today aboard their GSX-RR machines at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino.

September 18-19: Round 9. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Barber Motorsports Park. Birmingham. Alabama. USA.
September 18-19: Round 3. Bol d’Or 24-Hours. Endurance World Championship. Paul Ricard Circuit. France.
September 19: Round 14. MotoGP™. Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. San Marino. Italy.

