Solid performance and Top Five in Latvia MXGP

Coldenhoff & Seewer Round Out Top Five in Latvia

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff put in a solid performance at the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Kegums, Latvia. The Dutchman narrowly missed the podium by 1-point after two solid fourth place finishes, while Jeremy Seewer battled through some discomfort to round out the top five.

The Latvian Grand Prix was marked by rain and chilly temperatures, making the already challenging sand track even more treacherous. Coldenhoff demonstrated incredible speed and form in the opening race, charging from an eighth-place start to finish fourth. The second race was nearly identical for the Dutchman, who replicated his performance but ended the weekend with mixed emotions, feeling he did not ride to his true potential in Race Two.

At the same time, Seewer faced the daunting task of starting from the 22nd gate with a swollen elbow following a heavy fall in the Qualifying Race. Despite the immense challenge, the Swiss rider remained positive and delivered two remarkable performances, in which he charged through the field to finish seventh in Race One and fifth in Race Two to secure fifth overall.

Seewer remains fifth in the MXGP Championship Standings, while Coldenhoff has moved up to sixth.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place next weekend, July 10th and 11th in Teutschenthal, Germany.

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP of Latvia, 36-points

6th MXGP World Championship Standings, 260-points

“I was close to the podium today, but I couldn’t match those guys in Race Two today. I was not happy with my riding in the second race. I could not get comfortable. I made so many mistakes and had to slow down. Looking at the positives, the first moto was good, I made some good passes and found some aggression, which is something I have been missing lately, but still, I should have been on the box today. From here we will just take this result, which is my first solid result in a while, and keep building.”

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP of Latvia, 30-points

5th MXGP World Championship Standings, 273-points

“I had the pace to be third or fourth today, but after going down hard yesterday, I had quite a bit of pain in my elbow, so I just did my best today. I rode really well in Race One, I had the pace of the top guys, but had to fight from quite far back because of where I was at the start. It was a strange feeling to be one of the best starters, but there was no possibility to start up front this weekend because of my place on the gate. Still, I was good in the opening laps and made some good passes and fifth is not too bad in this situation, but not where I want to be.”