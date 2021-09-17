Ready to Rumble for Final Round of MotoAmerica 2021

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 16, 2021 – It’s been a long season for Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) and Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) but the riders are in positive spirits as MotoAmerica rolls into the stunning grounds of the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama for the final round of 2021.



A jewel in the MotoAmerica race calendar, Barber Motorsports Park’s ultra-smooth 2.3-mile layout should suit the demands of the Ducati V4 R better than the previous round at New Jersey Motorsports Park, although rain has been forecast for much of the weekend including possible thunder and lightning on the opening day of practice on Friday.



French ace Baz is currently locked in a fierce fight for fourth in the championship with Yamaha’s Josh Herrin and Suzuki’s Bobby Fong with only two points separating all three riders heading into this weekend.



Arizona’s Wyman currently sits ninth in the standings and will be looking to keep his 16 point advantage over Yamaha’s Toni Elias in his final rides of the 2021 season.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“Barber is a really nice place. I had a look at the museum yesterday, which is absolutely amazing,” Baz said. “I’m ready to learn my last track this year—I haven’t had the chance to make a track day here but the place looks awesome. The surface looks much smoother than New Jersey so hopefully it will suit our bike better and we can finish the season on a high note. It looks like there will be some rain but we are ready for everything. I’m really looking forward to riding this track. It looks amazing so I’m hoping for some good vibes this weekend.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“It looks like weather is going to play a factor this weekend, so we’ll see how much rain we are going to get,” said Wyman. “I don’t think I’ve ever ridden this Ducati in a wet race because we haven’t had rain for the last three seasons so it’ll be something new for us if that’s the way it goes. Regardless, we’re looking forward to capping off the season on a high note and putting together a solid weekend. We’ll be ready to go, rain or shine.”