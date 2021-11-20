WHEELS TURN FOR 2022 MOTOGP IN JEREZ WITH FINAL TEST OF THE YEAR

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the new-look Tech3 KTM Factory Racing team took to the track for two sunny days of 2022 pre-season testing at Jerez. Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira continued to refine ideas for the latest generation of the KTM RC16 while rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez got to grips with their first set-up work ahead of their maiden campaigns in the premier class. Less than a week after the final round of the 2021 MotoGP series at Valencia, the entire grid reassembled for two days of crucial testing work with a view to the new season starting in March 2022. Sunshine and decent temperatures but in windy conditions enabled productive laps of the Grand Prix site in Andalusia. The engine development ‘freeze’ that was implemented through the course of the 2020 pandemic had been removed and KTM was one of the five brands running through components and theories for technical improvements.

As is the norm in the tight MotoGP testing schedule, KTM spun through a range of experiments involving engine, electronics and chassis and suspension modifications as well as new aerodynamic packages. Binder and Oliveira led the brunt of the work with official test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio also totaling plenty of track mileage. In the Tech3 garage, Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner and runner-up Raul Fernandez continued their acclimatization after graduating from the intermediate class and the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad to their new crews and technical briefs.

Although lap-times were not a priority, Binder and Oliveira both hovered around the top ten and clocked more than 200 laps. Fernandez and Gardner also accrued a similar amount – the Australian circulating Jerez the most from the KTM collective on day two – and were both less than two seconds from the quickest effort.

MotoGP will gather again on February 5th at the Sepang International Circuit for next pre-season test.

Brad Binder: “Today was busy! We tried many things and tried different set-ups and a couple of different parts. We found some that were quite good: a different fairing and that had some positives but also negatives. Overall, some good information for the team to keep working and come back to us with something for the Sepang test.”

Miguel Oliveira: "There were a couple of things today where we needed some conclusions and it's clear that – at the moment – we don't have a final package to put together. We've tested different components at different times and the team worked a lot today. Everyone was tireless to get the maximum out of each run and each piece we tried and, hopefully, with this information the factory will be able to make some significant changes for the current bike and we'll get closer to that final package in Sepang. These two days were quite tough in terms of conditions so the lap-times don't really reflect our work and potential. Hopefully we'll be able to do it better in February."



Remy Gardner: “For sure, it’s been a tough two days, physically mainly and also I was trying to learn the bike but I had a lot of fun and step–by–step we are getting to understand it better and every time we improved quite a bit. The lap time for us wasn’t really the main goal here, it was just understanding the bike, working with used tyres and trying to understand the traction control and wheelie control, basically all the electronics, plus the power, ride height systems, brakes and everything else. I had a good time and by the end of the day today, I had everything a bit more under control. With these ribs, I’m obviously quite sore, so I didn’t ride to my best abilities, but I just wanted to get some more laps in.”

Raul Fernandez: "My second day was very positive. We kept on learning about the MotoGP category. I am very happy with the bike. Today, we rode a lot of laps with used tyres and I was competitive. I also tried to do one lap with a soft tyre and I ended up really close to the other riders. I already cannot wait to go to Sepang for the winter tests next year. I will make sure to train hard this winter in order to gain muscle and get stronger because this bike is very demanding physically."