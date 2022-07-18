Special guest appearance at Cadwell Park for Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Razgatlıoğlu and Locatelli to Tackle Cadwell Park’s Mountain with McAMS

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK will join the McAMS Yamaha British Superbike team for a special guest appearance at the Cadwell Park round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship on Monday, 29 August Bank Holiday weekend.

Thanks to team sponsors McAMS, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli will experience Cadwell Park trackside as they support Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O’Halloran in their 2022 Bennetts BSB title defence campaign.

The 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship-winning teammates Razgatlıoğlu and Locatelli will also wheelie across “the mountain” themselves with demo laps in front of Lincolnshire’s UK Bank Holiday crowds. Fans will have a chance to meet the Yamaha WorldSBK riders with a dedicated signing session plus Q&A during the day, and catch them supporting Mackenzie and O’Halloran on the grid – all times to be announced in the coming weeks.

Before techniques for putting on a show at Cadwell Park can be discussed fully between the four McAMS-partnered riders, Razgatlıoğlu and Locatelli will tackle the next WorldSBK round at Most, Czech Republic in ten days’ time while Mackenzie and O’Halloran head to Brands Hatch this coming weekend.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“I’m looking forward to going to Cadwell Park! I think for the UK this is a very famous track, I am ready to ride and also, I am ready to jump! I’m always playing this track in video games and now it will be the first time I ride. I can’t wait to see all the fans there – I am looking forward to watching the British Superbike racing and to support Tarran and Jason. I’m very excited to ride the circuit myself, just my plan is to do the jump and I hope I don’t crash!”

Andrea Locatelli

“It will be a nice experience because I’ve never seen a BSB race! And also to go to Cadwell Park, I think it’s one of the best and craziest tracks with the jump after the chicane! For sure, when we will be in Cadwell Park, it will be a different experience because we won’t be racing but it will be great to see the track and to support the McAMS Yamaha riders Mackenzie and O’Halloran. It’s a good opportunity for us to enjoy the racing.”

Valentina Slater, McAMS Sales Director

“We are very much looking forward to the upcoming BSB Cadwell Park round, which will see riders from both our sponsored teams across the BSB and WorldSBK come together. Both teams, McAMS Yamaha and Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK, have enjoyed successful seasons so far and have shown exceptional skill and discipline on the track. With that in mind, Cadwell Park promises to be an unforgettable weekend for all involved. This will be a unique opportunity for Toprak and Andrea to experience a spectacular event and tackle the infamous mountain themselves with demo laps for the fans. We’re incredibly proud to work alongside them, as Title Sponsor for McAMS Yamaha and Primary Partner for Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK, and we hope it’s a thoroughly enjoyable and winning weekend for both teams.”

Stuart Higgs, Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director

“In global racing Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is one of the most exciting riders to watch right now and I am delighted that we can welcome the reigning WSBK champion and his teammate Andrea Locatelli from the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team to Cadwell Park. I am sure Bennetts BSB fans will give them an incredible reception on August Bank Holiday Monday when they experience the event for the first time, and in particular when Toprak negotiates the infamous Mountain!”