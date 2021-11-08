Windy start at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 6.

Grid positions for Algarve GP:

Joan Mir: 3rd – 1’38.893

Alex Rins: 11th – 1’39.649

A windy start at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve made lap time improvements unlikely in FP3, but it was ‘challenge accepted’ for Joan Mir as he became the first rider to set a fast lap and improve compared to yesterday.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Rins followed suit and also chipped away at his Friday times. The session then became very close and exciting, with 21 riders covered by one second, and the Top three separated by just 0.025. Mir and Rins closed FP3 in third and seventh, giving them direct passage to Q2.

FP4 was a fairly relaxed session for the Suzuki riders as both felt comfortable with the set-ups on their GSX-RR machines. Instead, various tyre options were tried and tested and minor settings were fine-tuned.

Q2 was a fast-paced session from all 12 riders present, which meant Mir and Rins were keen to set quick lap times from the start. Mir went to the top on his first and second flying laps, while Rins was close by in 10th. On his second exit Mir’s flow was disrupted a little by another rider but he was still able to lock in his first MotoGP front row with third. Rins finished Q2 in 11th.

Joan Mir:

“I’m really happy to get my first front row with third. It’s a result that the team really deserve because we’ve been working hard together to try and build a better set-up. I’ve had the potential for a good qualifying performance for a few races now but for one reason or another – such as weather conditions – it hasn’t been possible. I wanted to fight for the pole, but for me this front row is still really nice and I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the team for providing me with a great package today.”

Alex Rins:

“Today was good, I was happy in the morning when I was able to go directly to Q2. In the afternoon I tried the hard rear and a different set-up and that didn’t suit me very well, so we won’t use that configuration tomorrow. But overall today has been useful and my pace has been quite good, I just struggled a bit with the wind, which unsettles the bike a bit, but apparently it will be less strong tomorrow – I’ll aim to do a ‘Rins race’!”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Today was good, especially as both riders went straight to Q2. Joan got his first front row in MotoGP and that was great, so let’s see how he can use that tomorrow. Alex couldn’t show his full potential today, but his overall performance and pace are good and I’m looking forward to seeing them both fighting for nice results tomorrow.”

GRANDE PRÉMIO BREMBO DO ALGARVE – Qualifying Classification:

1. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:38.725

2. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:38.829 – +0.104

3. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:38.893 – +0.168

4. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 01:38.916 – +0.191

5. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 01:38.918 – +0.193

6. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 01:39.058 – +0.333

7. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:39.131 – +0.406

8. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:39.191 – +0.466

9. F. MORBIDELLI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:39.321 – +0.596

10. I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.387 – +0.662

11. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:39.649 – +0.924

12. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 01:39.828 – +1.103

13. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 01:39.283 – Q1

14. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:39.389 – Q1

15. D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.595 – Q1

16. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:39.604 – Q1

17. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.624 – Q1

18. M. VIÑALES – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:39.738 – Q1

19. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:39.859 – Q1

20. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – 01:39.907 – Q1

21. A. DOVIZIOSO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:39.918 – Q1

22. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:40.009 – Q1