The WORCS series headed to E-Street MX in Northern California for the third race of the year. Great weather and track conditions provided some excellent racing conditions. For Dare DeMartile this racetrack is his hometown track. So he felt very comfortable coming into the round. He was able to put on a great show for all his friends and family who came out to support him. Right from the start, DeMartile was on it. He grabbed the holeshot and never trailed the entire race. Dare finished in first place with a 30-second cushion. The dominant win helped DeMartile increase his points lead in the series. Next up is the third round of the NGPC this weekend at Glen Helen.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 1st Place » 450 Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“What a race. I did exactly what I wanted to do. Start fast and run away. This being my local track I knew the place inside and out. The whole team did awesome. It was a great race. I got the start and was able to lead every lap to the checkered flag and extend my points lead. Ready to keep it going!”
