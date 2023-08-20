Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés on the Podium at PittRace Sunnyvale, Calif., August 20 2023 — The seventh round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship, held at the stunning 2.8-mile Pittsburgh International Race Complex, saw Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC stars Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés fighting at the pointy end in both categories.



In the three races for the Superbike category, Herrin came away with sixth place in race one and dug deep in races two and three to finish in third each time out behind Jake Gagne.



Herrin had his hands full with attention from Suzuki’s Richie Escalante in races two and three but resisted the his advances, Herrin’s two podium places cementing second in the championship on 236 points.



Forés nearly took the race one win, finishing a scant 0.180 behind race winner, Kawasaki’s Stefano Mesa, and had to settle for second place in race two behind Suzuki’s Tyler Scott.



Regardless, Forés is in the box seat to clinch the title at Circuit of The Americas in September as he heads into the round with an 86 point advantage and only needs to leave Texas with 50 points in hand.



2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings After Round Seven

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 337

P2 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 236

P3 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 204

P3 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 203

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 184



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Standings After Round Seven

P1 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 312

P2 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 226

P3 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 213

P4 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 209

P5 – Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 142



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“This weekend, I’m happy,” Herrin said. “To get two podium finishes after the start of the weekend, I’m stoked. It’s hard to say you’re happy when you’re getting third places when in my mind I’m on the best bike, but it is what it is. We’re nearly there and just missing that final piece to put it all together. Hopefully, I get to do another year with this team, which I think will help a lot given the experience I have. I’m happy to be back on the podium. I tried my hardest and was sliding around like crazy. It was a positive end to the weekend and now we’re onto COTA, a track we know well and one I know the bike and I will be strong at.”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

“Overall it was a good weekend with two second places,” Forés said. “It was great to be back on the podium after the disaster in Brainerd. I was happy with my performance this weekend. It wasn’t enough to win but we are getting closer to the target of the title. We’ve got a small break between here and COTA, where I will spend time with my young family and recharge the batteries. My goal will be to take the title at COTA and then look to the future, where I hope to ride a Panigale V4 R soon.”



Round eight of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will take place at Circuit of The Americas in Texas on September 8-10, 2023.