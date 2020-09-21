Cutting edge in style, performance, and technology mixed with… affordability?! Introducing 2021 Indian: New Models & Next-level Technology, read on! Indian Motorcycle’s new2021 lineup says their “additions and upgraded features are a result of the hard work and dedication we pour into every bike in the lineup.” With new affordable ($8999) models like the 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty and never seen before 2021 Indian Vintage, 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse , 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited and special edition 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s plus a slew of other Scouts, Baggers, Touring bikes, Challengers and Dark Horses it is really, really hard to pick which one to ride. Which one do you like best?

Enjoy today’s 2021 Indian: New Models & Next-level Technology and the new 2021 Indian Motorcycle models!

Introducing the new 2021 Indian Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with 2021 Indian Motorcycle Guide.

Scout

Throw your leg over the exhilarating Indian Scout. Every ride is a combination of unbridled power refined by exceptional handling.

– 2021 Indian Scout

– 2021 Indian Scout Sixty

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

– 2021 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – New model

Bagger

Pack up. Ride out. Get the room you need without sacrificing the style you want. Any Indian Motorcycle bagger is a great choice for wherever the day takes you.

– 2021 Indian Vintage – New model

– 2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse – New model

– 2021 Indian Springfield

– 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Chieftain

– 2021 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Chieftain Limited

Touring

From mountain peaks to canyon valleys, from oceanfront to the heartland, cruise the open road on a touring motorcycle. Smooth, spacious motorcycles like the Indian Roadmaster invite you to ride longer.

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited – New

– 2021 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s – New model (Limited Edition)

Challenger

Featuring a Fixed Fairing, Inverted Front End, the Most Powerful Motor in Its Class and Ride Technology, State-of-the-Art Modern Bagger Redefines “Fully Loaded”.

– 2021 Indian Challenger

– 2021 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

– 2021 Indian Challenger Limited

Dark Horse

Aggressive styling covered in black finishes. The Dark Horse family features blacked-out, aggressive styling that will have you begging to hit the road.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE’S 2021 LINEUP DELIVERS NEXT-LEVEL TECHNOLOGY & ROBUST SUITE OF NEW ACCESSORIES – ADDS INDIAN VINTAGE DARK HORSE, ROADMASTER LIMITED

2021 Indian Vintage Dark Horse Pairs Classic, Iconic Styling with Mean, Blacked-Out Attitude; New Roadmaster Limited Delivers Modern Styling with Chrome Finishes. New 2021 Scout Accessories Prep Riders for the Long Haul – Features Heated Grips, Low & Mid Wind Deflectors, Fairing Bag & Semi-Rigid Saddlebags.

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2021 model-year lineup. The new lineup, which includes new model iterations, next-level technology upgrades, and a robust offering of genuine Indian Motorcycle accessories, is made available following the brand’s strongest sales quarter ever.

“We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum we’re experiencing, and we’re as focused as ever to provide our riders with best-in-class products and experiences,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Our riders are extremely discerning, with high expectations across the board and it’s incumbent upon us to stay on the cutting edge in style, performance, and technology. Our 2021 lineup additions and upgraded features are a result of the hard work and dedication we pour into every bike in the lineup.”

Developed in direct response to rider feedback, Indian Motorcycle’s 2021 enhancements and new offerings span across its Thunderstroke, PowerPlus and Scout lineups.

Indian Thunderstroke and PowerPlus Models

Joining the Indian Motorcycle cruiser lineup is the new Indian Vintage Dark Horse. For riders who want timeless style with a mean attitude, the Indian Vintage Dark Horse comes with soft black leather bags and fully blacked-out styling.

Featuring significant upgrades in 2021, the Roadmaster lineup is better than ever. Apple CarPlay® is now standard across the lineup, while Roadmaster Limited and Roadmaster Dark Horse models feature Indian Motorcycle’s all-new ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seat with Ride Command integration.

Joining the Roadmaster lineup is the Roadmaster Limited, which features gloss paint, chrome finishes, a modern fairing design, open front fender and slammed saddlebags. Meanwhile, the restyled Roadmaster Dark Horse includes fully blacked-out finishes for mean and modern attitude. Each model is powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful, air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 with premium features, including Metzeler Cruisetec® tires, lower fairings with adjustable airflow vents, heated grips and a push-button adjustable windshield. Standard amenities across the entire Roadmaster lineup include remote-locking saddlebags and trunk with over 37 gallons of combined storage, adjustable passenger floorboards, ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring and full LED lighting.

Furthermore, the power buttons on the Chieftain, Roadmaster, Indian Springfield, and Indian Challenger models have been relocated to the switch cube on the handlebars to accommodate a new 12-volt charge port on the dash. The charge port conveniently provides riders with an opportunity to plug in and connect to a wider range of electronics.

Indian Scout Models

Indian Motorcycle’s robust Scout lineup offers both classically-styled and modernly-mean designs. With a 61 cubic-inch (1000 cc) motor, delivering 78 horsepower, the Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber Sixty are each approachable and attainable with an MSRP starting at $8,999. Riders looking for more punch can opt for the 69 cubic-inch (1133 cc), 100 horsepower, engine in the Scout and Scout Bobber.

This year’s 2021 Scout lineup receives a refresh with new paint colors – further enhancing the iconic style and lines of the bike. Colors like Stealth Gray on the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke on the Scout Bobber add to the aggressive, low profile look that riders love with Scout Bobber models.