2024 WorldSBK season kicks off in Portugal. Here are the numbers

The 11th event of the 2024 WorldSBK season kicks off in Portugal. Here are all the numbers from the Estoril Round



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work at the Estoril Circuit (Portugal) for the eleventh round of the 2024 WorldSBK season.



Nicolò Bulega aims to reduce the 39-point gap to world championship leader Razgatlioglu (BMW) and extend the title fight until next weekend at Jerez de la Frontera, which will close the season.



Also still in the running is Alvaro Bautista, who took first and second place in Race 1 and Race 2 at the Portuguese circuit in 2022 and finished on the podium (P3) in the Superpole Race. The reigning World Champion’s disadvantage over the championship leader is 81 points.



Regarding the Manufacturers title, Ducati starts the weekend 42 ahead of BMW.

It’s the same situation with an even wider gap for the team classification, which sees Aruba.it Racing—Ducati in the lead with 96 points over Rokit BWM.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I hope I can be as fast on this circuit as I felt I was at Aragon, where, unfortunately, we lost heavy points. For this reason, I don’t want to set goals other than being very competitive and obtaining results that can contribute to important milestones like the Manufacturers‘ title and the Team title, which are very important for Ducati and Aruba Racing”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It’s a circuit I like, and we have had some good races. The feeling at Aragon was excellent, but everything, including the weather, will be different this weekend. The championship? As long as the numbers offer a chance, it’s clear there’s always hope, but I must confess I’m not thinking about the championship. I think about having fun on the bike. Then we’ll do the math on Sunday”.





WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas arrives in Portugal with a 41-point lead over Montella (Ducati). If the Spanish rider takes two victories, he will mathematically become the Supersport World Champion. On the other hand, Ducati needs just one rider in the Top 11 on Saturday to take the Manufacturers’ title in the WorldSSP category.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“There is high motivation for this weekend, during which we played for a great result. At the same time, I am thrilled to be able to do this with my team, which has helped me so far in an incredible way. We can’t hide that we can win the title, but the only thing to do is think session by session, race by race, to arrive in the best conditions and feeling”.