HARLEY-DAVIDSON LET’S RIDE CHALLENGE RIDE FOR HEROES KICKS OFF

Make Every Mile Count Toward a $1 Million Donation to Those Who Protect Us

MILWAUKEE (March 28, 2025) – Harley-Davidson is proud to announce the 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™ – Ride for Heroes, a powerful tribute to the military members, veterans, and first responders who sacrifice so much to protect and serve our communities. This year, Harley-Davidson invites riders across the country to ride with purpose. By logging miles and connecting with authorized Harley-Davidson® dealerships, every ride becomes a statement of gratitude. Every mile matters, because each one brings us closer to a $1 million donation in support of the heroes who have our backs every day. This is more than a ride. It’s the biggest and most ambitious challenge Harley-Davidson has ever launched, built on unity, respect, and the power of the open road. And as riders rack up the miles, they will also have a chance to win one of five brand-new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. The Let’s Ride Challenge™ Ride for Heroes runs from March 28 to October 31, 2025.

“Harley-Davidson owners live to ride – for freedom and for adventure – but they also ride with heart,” said Theo Keetell, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Marketing. “The Let’s Ride Challenge – Ride for Heroes is about getting out on the open road and riding with purpose. It’s a meaningful way for riders to support the communities that serve us all, simply by doing what they already love to do: ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It’s the ultimate expression of our 2025 campaign: Our Road. Our Rules. Let’s Ride.”

The organizations supported by Let’s Ride Challenge Ride for Heroes are: 1 Soldier 1 Dog 1 Team, American Legion Riders, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association®, Hanks for Our Troops, Motorcycle Missions, National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers™, Rolling Thunder®, Wounded Warrior Project®, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

U.S. residents with a Harley-Davidson VIN are invited to participate. Contestants are not required to be members of the Harley Owners Group® (H.O.G.®). However, H.O.G.® members have an opportunity to earn exclusive rewards with each mile they ride, including a $5,000 bonus if they win one of the five new 2025 Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, and those who join H.O.G.® between Mar. 28 and April 30 using a dealer referral code will earn 1,000 extra bonus points.

To enter the Let’s Ride Challenge, visit any authorized Harley-Davidson® dealership, scan the 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge Ride for Heroes in-store QR code and enter the registration information, including your motorcycle VIN. A dealer representative will then validate your mileage. The more you ride, visit dealers to update your mileage and collect keywords between March 28 and October 31, 2025, the higher your Rev Score. The highest Rev Score for each of the five tiers will win a 2025 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be awarded to the top rider in each of five tiers:

Silver Tier: 2025 Harley-Davidson® Nightster® model

2025 Harley-Davidson® Nightster® model Gold Tier: 2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Bob® model

2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Bob® model Platinum Tier: 2025 Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® model

2025 Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® model Diamond Tier: 2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® model

2025 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® model Black and Orange Tier: 2025 Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Road Glide® model

Special rewards can be earned by reaching Let’s Ride Challenge™ Ride for Heroes milestones.

*NO PURCHASE/PAYMENT NEC. THIS IS A CONTEST OF SKILL. Offered only to Harley-Davidson riders, above age of majority & legal US/DC res (excludes HI). Other elig restrs apply. Contest starts on 3/28/2025 at 8 AM EST & ends 10/31/2025 at 11:59 PM EST. You must have smartphone/mobile device capable of scanning QR Codes to register (one time only) & obtain periodic mileage validations at a participating Harley-Davidson® dealership to compete. DATA RATES MAY APPLY. MAY NOT BE AVAIL IN ALL AREAS OR ON ALL DEVICES. Contestants are scored based on combination of miles ridden & dealer engagement credits. Results will be tabulated & winners will be determined no later than 12/31/2025. Prizes: Black & Orange Tier GP Motorcycle (1): 2025 H-D® CVO™ Road Glide®*. ARV: $50,999. Diamond Tier GP Motorcycle (1): 2025 H-D® Street Glide®*. ARV: $29,949. Platinum GP Motorcycle (1): 2025 H-D® Fat Boy®*. ARV: $23,249. Gold Tier GP Motorcycle (1): 2025 H-D® Street Bob®*. ARV: $17,849. Silver Tier GP Motorcycle (1): 2025 H-D® Nightster®*. ARV: $9,999. *GP Motorcycle winners who are eligible and active Harley Owners Group® or Passenger members prior to 10/31/2025 only will also receive $5,000 check, which will increase their prize ARV by $5,000. This is only awarded to elig Harley Owners Group® mbrs. Limit 1 GP Motorcycle/person. Each Motorcycle Prize winner must pay tag/title/dealer & fees prior to claiming Motorcycle Prize & are resp for all other taxes/costs not stated above. Other restrs apply. For full rules (incl partic dealerships, registration/mileage validation steps, contest scoring, eligibility, winner determination & prizes) & Winners’ List (avail no later than 12/31/2025), visit h-dletsride.com. Sponsor/Operator: Mighty Loud, Inc. All rights reserved. Void where prohibited. Donations made to military, veteran and first responder organizations will not affect your participation in this challenge.