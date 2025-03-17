Harley-Davidson Price Cuts & Tariffs Increase Motorcycle Prices!

Let’s simplify what’s happening with the tariffs, prices and the economy for motorcyclists: First the good news! You can now buy a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle for under $10k (56%* higher in Canada) thanks to just announced price cuts. Unknown if this is to realign H-D prices to competition or it’s because of tariff’s, but it’s still good news. Now the set of bad news. That price cut is only for Americans, there is no price cuts for Canadians or anyone else around the world and it’s only on the 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster with the biggest discount on the base Billiard Gray color. Also tariffs will only increase motorcycle prices in the USA, Canada, Europe, UK and very likely around the world thanks to a slew of counter-tariffs and counter-counter tariffs!
I’m very happy to see Harley-Davidson lower prices, it’s a great move, but it’s a drop in the bucket and $500 on a $10,499 motorcycle is nice but it’s less than 5% off and it’s on one bike. Already H-D announced a $110k motorcycle last week. If we start to see bikes not adjust lower in price from the manufacturers and dealers then we are in for a world of hurt like we haven’t seen since the mid-1980’s that extended to over 10 years of stagnation in the industry.
Like we have seen in the technology sector who has been hit with greater than 25% prices already, MSRP is now the “deal” or “sale” price and you can’t find products at MSRP anymore. So who knows how many of these $9,999.00 2025 Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycles exist or will be even made before they get hit with 25%, 50% or even 100% tariffs.
May I make a recommendation that you go out and buy it TODAY if you’re interested, as the threat of all these tariffs between Canada and USA means that even this cheaper Harley-Davidson model is only going to go up! Yes, you heard that correctly, prices on motorcycles that either cross the border as a finished unit or are made using parts from each other’s countries, is bound to go up. It’s true… Motorcycles ARE on both on the list of tariffs being imposed by USA (25% all products*) and Canada’s reciprocal (25% on motorcycles along with $60 Billion of other goods) in retaliation to the original tariffs launched by the USA. Plus most bikes are made of steel, aluminum, copper and use rubber tires (+25% different tariff) AND most motorcycles and motorcycle parts in the manufacturing process cross borders multiple times (each time it crosses add tariffs), So you get the gist here right… HURRY UP and BUY NOW before that model goes from $9,999 to over $20,000! Heck, buy anything at MSRP right now that’s on the showroom floor! In Canada that same $9,999 model is 56%** higher and only going up once additional tariffs come into play April 2nd. Remember ALL THESE TARIFFS STACK ON TOP OF EACH OTHER!
I’ve included the appropriate US and Canada tariff stories below if you have time to skim or read them.
It’s complex, it’s complicated and it’s hurting every industry with the motorcycle industry in a vulnerable position already due to aging riders, global manufacturing and parts and motorcycles not being a primary vehicle for the majority of riders in North America. Listen, on this side of the equation we are all worried and concerned about this and already there’s been a lot of store closings, layoffs and 40% of businesses now say they intend to layoff this year. That’s hundreds of thousands of jobs if not millions. We are potentially looking at a situation worse than the “2020 pandemic” here.
I hate to be chicken little here, but we are seeing parts of the sky now on the ground and there’s more to come.
Check out all the new 2025 motorcycle model reviews in our guides and the new 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles right here on Total Motorcycle today! You won’t find a faster way and detailed information resource out there than TMW!
* CUSMA and/or NAFTA agreements may or may not affect some parts), ** 12,499 CAD + 25% tariff = $15,623.75 CAD
HARLEY-DAVIDSON NIGHTSTER MODEL IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR UNDER $10,000
MILWAUKEE (March 14, 2025) – Harley-Davidson® today announced new lower pricing for the agile and exciting 2025 Nightster® motorcycle. The Nightster model is now available at authorized Harley-Davidson® dealers starting at $9,999* MSRP in the base Billiard Gray color, making the authentic Harley-Davidson riding experience more attainable than ever.
The Nightster model is lean and powerful, with a 27-inch seat height, low center of gravity and narrow profile, easy for new and experienced riders to handle with confidence and place feet down flat at a stop. The liquid-cooled Revolution® Max 975T V-Twin engine is tuned to produce strong low-end torque, the kind of real-world power that delivers an exhilarating rush of acceleration through urban traffic and out of backroad corners. Standard equipment includes cast aluminum wheels, LED lighting, premium Brembo braking components, selectable Road, Rain, and Sport ride modes, and rider safety enhancements, including anti-lock brakes and traction control. The Nightster model combines modern performance and technology with a classic Harley-Davidson silhouette and aggressive blacked-out styling.
Nightster motorcycle customers that have completed the Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy Course or another approved accredited course are eligible for the Rider Training Graduates 5.99% APR** financing offer through Harley-Davidson Financial Services if the motorcycle is purchased within 180 days of course completion. See an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer for full details.
*Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options such as color are available at additional cost. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, surcharges (attributable to raw materials costs in the product supply chain), added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.
Motorcycle Tariff’s Currently in Effect at a Glance
|8711.10.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.20.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.30.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.40.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.50.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.60.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.90.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
Canada’s countermeasures include:
- Imposing tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S., effective March 4, 2025.
- Canada’s countermeasures list includes products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics, and certain paper products.
- Canada will apply counter tariffs on additional imports from the U.S. on April 2
Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico and China
ADDRESSING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION: The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
- Until the crisis is alleviated, President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.
- President Trump is taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.
- The orders make clear that the flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl to the United States, through illicit distribution networks, has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis. Chinese officials have failed to take the actions necessary to stem the flow of precursor chemicals to known criminal cartels and shut down money laundering by transnational criminal organizations.
- In addition, the Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an intolerable alliance with the government of Mexico. The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance endangers the national security of the United States, and we must eradicate the influence of these dangerous cartels.
- There is also a growing presence of Mexican cartels operating fentanyl and nitazene synthesis labs in Canada. A recent study recognized Canada’s heightened domestic production of fentanyl, and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution
USING OUR LEVERAGE TO ENSURE AMERICANS’ SAFETY: Previous Administrations failed to fully leverage America’s economic position as a tool to secure our borders against illegal migration and combat the scourge of fentanyl, preferring to let problems fester.
- Access to the American market is a privilege. The United States has one of the most open economies in the world, and the lowest average tariff rates in the world.
- While trade accounts for 67% of Canada’s GDP, 73% of Mexico’s GDP, and 37% of China’s GDP, it accounts for only 24% of U.S. GDP. However, in 2023 the U.S. trade deficit in goods was the world’s largest at over $1 trillion.
- Tariffs are a powerful, proven source of leverage for protecting the national interest. President Trump is using the tools at hand and taking decisive action that puts Americans’ safety and our national security first.
- Though previous Administrations have failed to leverage America’s combination of exceptional strength and its unique role in world trade to advance the security interests of the American people, President Trump has not.
PRESIDENT TRUMP IS KEEPING HIS PROMISE TO STOP THE FLOOD OF ILLEGAL ALIENS AND DRUGS: When voters overwhelmingly elected Donald J. Trump as President, they gave him a mandate to seal the border. That is exactly what he is doing.
- The Biden Administration’s policies have fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.
- More than 10 million illegal aliens attempted to enter the United States under Biden’s leadership, including a rising number of Chinese nationals and people on the terror watchlist.
- This problem is not confined to the southern border – encounters at the northern border with Canada are rising as well.
- The sustained influx of illegal aliens has profound consequences on every aspect of our national life – overwhelming our schools, lowering our wages, reducing our housing supply and raising rents, overcrowding our hospitals, draining our welfare system, and causing crime.
- Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illegal drugs and narcotics of all kinds are pouring across our borders and into our communities.
- Last fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl at our borders, enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 billion people.
- It is estimated that federal officials are only able to seize a fraction of the fentanyl smuggled across the southern border.
- These drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths per year attributed to fentanyl alone.
- More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses each year than the number of American lives lost in the entirety of the Vietnam War.
BUILDING ON PAST SUCCESS: President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest.
- As President Trump said in the Presidential Memorandum on American First Trade Policy, trade policy is a critical component in national security.
- President Trump promised in November to “sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”
- During his first term as President of the United States, President Trump established the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis and declared the Opioid Crisis a public health emergency.
- President Trump also has a long record of putting America first on trade. In his first term, President Trump successfully used threats of tariffs on Mexico to help secure our border.
- When our national security was threatened by a global oversupply of steel and aluminum, President Trump took swift action to protect America’s national security by implementing tariffs on imports of these goods.
- In response to China’s intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, and other unreasonable behavior, President Trump acted with conviction to impose tariffs on imports from China, using that leverage to reach a historic bilateral economic agreement.
- Just last week, President Trump leveraged tariffs to successfully resolve national security concerns with Colombia, swiftly reaching an outcome that prioritizes the safety and security of the American people and the sanctity of our national borders.
Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Proceeds with Tariffs on Imports from Canada and Mexico
SAFEGUARDING THE NATION: President Donald J. Trump is proceeding with implementing tariffs on Canada and Mexico under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to combat the extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, including our public health posed by unchecked drug trafficking.
- While President Trump gave both Canada and Mexico ample opportunity to curb the dangerous cartel activity and influx of lethal drugs flowing into our country, they have failed to adequately address the situation.
- The flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl into the United States, through illicit distribution networks, has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis.
- Mexican drug trafficking organizations, the world’s leading fentanyl traffickers, operate unhindered due to an intolerable relationship with the government of Mexico.
- The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims.
- Mexican drug cartels are known for extreme brutality, corruption, and control over entire regions of Mexico.
- The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels manufacture fentanyl in clandestine labs they oversee in Mexico, in both powder form and pressed into fake pills, and traffic it into the United States through the many entry points they control. 97% of seizures occur at the U.S.-Mexico border.
- Cartel violence, including armed drones and roadside IEDs, are coming in closer and closer proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border as cartels are more actively targeting one another as well as Mexican military and law enforcement personnel.
- This alliance with the Mexican government endangers the national security of the United States, and we must eradicate the influence of these dangerous cartels.
- There is also a growing presence of Mexican cartels operating fentanyl and nitazene synthesis labs in Canada.
- A recent study recognized Canada’s heightened domestic production of fentanyl, and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution.
- Canada-based drug trafficking organizations maintain robust “super labs,” mostly in rural and dense areas in western Canada, some of which can produce 44 to 66 pounds of fentanyl weekly.
- Last year’s northern border fentanyl seizures, though smaller than Mexico’s, could kill 9.5 million Americans due to the drug’s potency—proof of Canada’s growing role in this crisis.
- Fentanyl seizures at the northern border in the first four months of this fiscal year are quickly closing in on what was seized the entirety of fiscal year 2022.
- Both nations’ failure to arrest traffickers, seize drugs, or coordinate with U.S. law enforcement constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to America’s security—demanding IEEPA action to force accountability and protect American lives.
PRESIDENT TRUMP IS KEEPING HIS PROMISE TO STOP THE FLOOD OF ILLEGAL ALIENS AND DRUGS: When voters overwhelmingly elected Donald J. Trump as President, they gave him a mandate to seal the border. That is exactly what he is doing.
- The Biden Administration’s policies fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.
- More than 10 million illegal aliens attempted to enter the United States under Biden’s leadership.
- This problem is not confined to the southern border—encounters at the northern border with Canada are rising as well.
- The sustained influx of illegal aliens has profound consequences on every aspect of our national life—overwhelming our schools, lowering our wages, reducing our housing supply and raising rents, overcrowding our hospitals, draining our welfare system, and causing crime.
- Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illegal drugs and narcotics of all kinds are pouring across our borders and into our communities.
- Last fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl at our borders, enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 billion people.
- Since 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has seized more than 25,697 kilograms of fentanyl pills and more than 7,272 kilograms of fentanyl powder at the southern border, and more than 659 kilograms of fentanyl pills and more than 650 kilograms of fentanyl powder at the northern border.
- From 2021 to present, fentanyl has been the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., followed by methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin in that order.
- According to the CDC, 68 percent of all drug poisoning deaths in 2022 and 2023—216,294 total—were caused by synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.
- It is estimated that federal officials are only able to seize a fraction of the fentanyl smuggled across the southern border.
- More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses each year than the number of American lives lost in the entirety of the Vietnam War.
BUILDING ON PAST SUCCESS: President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest.
- As President Trump said in the Presidential Memorandum on American First Trade Policy, trade policy is a critical component in national security.
- President Trump promised in November to “sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”
- During his first term as President of the United States, President Trump established the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis and declared the Opioid Crisis a public health emergency.
- President Trump also has a long record of putting America first on trade. In his first term, President Trump successfully used threats of tariffs on Mexico to help secure our border.
- When our national security was threatened by a global oversupply of steel and aluminum, President Trump took swift action to protect America’s national security by implementing tariffs on imports of these goods.
Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Restores Section 232 Tariffs
COUNTERING TRADE PRACTICES THAT UNDERMINE NATIONAL SECURITY: Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump signed proclamations to close existing loopholes and exemptions to restore a true 25% tariff on steel and elevate the tariff to 25% on aluminum.
- President Trump is taking action to protect America’s critical steel and aluminum industries, which have been harmed by unfair trade practices and global excess capacity.
- President Trump is reinstating the full 25% tariff on steel imports and increasing tariffs on aluminum imports to 25%.
- Key reforms include eliminating all alternative agreements, applying strict “melted and poured” standards, expanding tariffs to include key downstream products, terminating all general approved exclusions, and cracking down on tariff misclassification and duty evasion schemes.
- The countries of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the European Union, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom had received exemptions, which prevented the tariffs from being effective.
- By granting exemptions to certain countries, the United States inadvertently created loopholes that were exploited by China and others with excess steel and aluminum capacity, undermining the purpose of these exemptions.
- The President is exercising his authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to adjust imports of steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
- This statute provides the President with authority to adjust imports being brought into the United States in quantities or under circumstances that threaten to impair national security.
- In March 2018, President Trump invoked authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (19 U.S.C. § 1862) to impose 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum. These measures were remarkably effective in supporting recovery and reinvestment in the American steel industry and saved the domestic primary aluminum industry from total collapse. But exemptions and loopholes have permitted evasion of the tariffs and weakened the effectiveness of the program.
- The reinvigorated Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum will support the program’s original objective of revitalizing the domestic steel and aluminum industries and achieving sustainable capacity utilization of at least 80%.
Trump threatens further tariffs as EU, Canada retaliate for those already in place
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) – Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, as major U.S. trading partners said they would retaliate for trade barriers already erected by the U.S. president.
Just hours after Trump’s 25% duties on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports took effect, Trump said he would impose additional penalties if the EU follows through with its plan to enact counter tariffs on some U.S. goods next month. “Whatever they charge us, we’re charging them,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
Get a look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets with the Morning Bid U.S. newsletter. Sign up here.
Trump’s hyper-focus on tariffs has rattled investor, consumer and business confidence and raised recession fears. He also has frayed relations with Canada, a close ally and major trading partner, by repeatedly threatening to annex the neighboring country.
Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States, announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on those metals along with computers, sports equipment and other products worth $20 billion in total. Canada has already imposed tariffs worth a similar amount on U.S. goods in response to broader tariffs by Trump.
“We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted,” Canada’s Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.
Canada’s central bank also cut interest rates to prepare for economic disruption.
Trump’s action to bulk up protections for American steel and aluminum producers restores effective tariffs of 25% on all imports and extends the duties to hundreds of downstream products, from nuts and bolts to bulldozer blades and soda cans.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump would impose trade protections on copper as well.
With Wednesday’s tariff increase well flagged in advance, global stocks were barely changed.
But the back and forth has left companies unnerved, and producers of luxury cars and chemicals painted a gloomy picture of consumer and industrial health. More than 900 of the 1,500 largest U.S. companies have mentioned tariffs on earnings calls or at investor events this year, according to LSEG data.
“We are in a trade war and when a trade war begins, it tends to sustain itself and feed itself,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on French television.
JPMorgan’s chief economist forecast a 40% chance of a U.S. recession this year and lasting damage to the country’s standing as a reliable investment destination if Trump undermines trust in U.S. governance.
A steep U.S. stocks selloff in March has wiped out all of the gains notched by Wall Street following Trump’s election.
List of products from the United States subject to 25 per cent tariffs effective March 4, 2025
Backgrounder
Effective March 4, 2025, the Government of Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the United States (U.S.).
These tariffs only apply to goods originating from the U.S., which shall be considered as those goods eligible to be marked as a good of the U.S. in accordance with the Determination of Country of Origin for the Purposes of Marking Goods (CUSMA Countries) Regulations.
These countermeasures are effective as of 12:01 a.m., March 4, 2025, and will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against Canadian goods. Canada’s countermeasures do not apply to U.S. goods that are in transit to Canada on the day on which they come into force. Additional details on the administration of these tariffs are available on the Canada Border Services Agency website: Customs Notices (cbsa-asfc.gc.ca).
The list of products outlined at the tariff item level in the table below should be read in conjunction with the Schedule to Canada’s Customs Tariff.
|Tariff Item
|Harmonized System (HS) Heading
|Indicative Description
|0105.11.22
|Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls.
|
|0105.94.92
|Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls.
|
|0105.99.12
|Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls.
|
|0207.11.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.11.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.12.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.12.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.13.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.13.93
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.14.21
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.14.22
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.14.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.14.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.14.93
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.24.11
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.24.12
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.24.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.24.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.25.11
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.25.12
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.25.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.25.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.26.20
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.26.30
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.27.11
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.27.12
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.27.91
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.27.92
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0207.27.93
|Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.
|
|0209.90.10
|Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
|
|0209.90.20
|Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
|
|0209.90.30
|Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
|
|0209.90.40
|Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
|
|0209.90.90
|Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked.
|
|0210.99.11
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0210.99.12
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0210.99.13
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0210.99.14
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0210.99.15
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0210.99.16
|Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal.
|
|0401.10.20
|Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0401.20.20
|Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0401.40.20
|Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0401.50.20
|Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.10.20
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.21.12
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.21.22
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.29.12
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.29.22
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.91.20
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0402.99.20
|Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0403.20.10
|Yogurt; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa.
|
|0403.20.31
|Yogurt; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa.
|
|0403.20.39
|Yogurt; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa.
|
|0403.90.12
|Yogurt; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa.
|
|0403.90.92
|Yogurt; buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa.
|
|0404.10.10
|Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|0404.10.22
|Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|0404.10.90
|Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|0404.90.20
|Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|0405.10.20
|Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads.
|
|0405.20.20
|Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads.
|
|0405.90.20
|Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads.
|
|0406.10.20
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.20.12
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.20.92
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.30.20
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.40.20
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.12
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.22
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.32
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.42
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.52
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.62
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.72
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.82
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.92
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.94
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.96
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0406.90.99
|Cheese and curd.
|
|0407.11.12
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked.
|
|0407.11.92
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked.
|
|0407.21.20
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked.
|
|0407.90.11
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked.
|
|0407.90.12
|Birds’ eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked.
|
|0408.11.20
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0408.19.10
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0408.19.20
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0408.99.10
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0408.99.20
|Birds’ eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0409.00.00
|Natural honey.
|0702.00.10
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.
|
|0702.00.21
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.
|
|0702.00.29
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.
|
|0702.00.91
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.
|
|0702.00.99
|Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.
|
|0708.20.30
|Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled.
|
|0708.20.90
|Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled.
|
|0802.99.00
|Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled.
|
|0805.10.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0805.21.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0805.22.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0805.29.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0805.40.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0805.50.00
|Citrus fruit, fresh or dried.
|
|0807.11.00
|Melons (including watermelons) and papaws (papayas), fresh.
|
|0809.30.10
|Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh.
|
|0809.30.21
|Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh.
|
|0809.30.29
|Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh.
|
|0811.20.00
|Fruit and nuts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|0901.11.00
|Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion.
|
|0901.12.00
|Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion.
|
|0901.21.00
|Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion.
|
|0901.22.00
|Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion.
|
|0901.90.00
|Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion.
|
|0902.10.10
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0902.10.90
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0902.20.00
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0902.30.10
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0902.30.90
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0902.40.00
|Tea, whether or not flavoured.
|
|0903.00.00
|Maté.
|0904.11.00
|Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta.
|
|0904.12.10
|Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta.
|
|0904.12.90
|Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta.
|
|0904.21.00
|Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta.
|
|0904.22.00
|Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta.
|
|0905.10.00
|Vanilla.
|
|0905.20.00
|Vanilla.
|
|0906.11.00
|Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers.
|
|0906.19.00
|Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers.
|
|0906.20.00
|Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers.
|
|0907.10.00
|Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems).
|
|0907.20.00
|Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems).
|
|0908.11.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0908.12.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0908.21.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0908.22.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0908.31.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0908.32.00
|Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms.
|
|0909.21.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0909.22.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0909.31.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0909.32.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0909.61.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0909.62.00
|Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries.
|
|0910.11.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|0910.12.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|0910.20.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|0910.30.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|0910.91.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|0910.99.00
|Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices.
|
|1001.19.10
|Wheat and meslin.
|
|1001.19.20
|Wheat and meslin.
|
|1001.99.10
|Wheat and meslin.
|
|1001.99.20
|Wheat and meslin.
|
|1002.90.00
|Rye.
|
|1003.90.11
|Barley.
|
|1003.90.12
|Barley.
|
|1003.90.91
|Barley.
|
|1003.90.92
|Barley.
|
|1004.90.00
|Oats.
|
|1006.20.00
|Rice.
|
|1006.30.00
|Rice.
|
|1101.00.10
|Wheat or meslin flour.
|
|1101.00.20
|Wheat or meslin flour.
|
|1205.10.00
|Rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken.
|
|1302.19.00
|Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products.
|
|1504.20.00
|Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1508.10.00
|Ground-nut oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1511.90.00
|Palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1512.19.19
|Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1512.19.29
|Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1514.11.00
|Rape (canola), colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1514.19.00
|Rape (canola), colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1514.91.00
|Rape (canola), colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1514.99.00
|Rape (canola), colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified.
|
|1517.10.10
|Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats and oils or their fractions of heading 15.16.
|
|1517.10.20
|Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats and oils or their fractions of heading 15.16.
|
|1517.90.21
|Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats and oils or their fractions of heading 15.16.
|
|1517.90.22
|Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats and oils or their fractions of heading 15.16.
|
|1601.00.11
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.19
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.21
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.22
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.23
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.31
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.32
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1601.00.90
|Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products.
|
|1602.10.10
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.10.90
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.20.21
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.20.22
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.20.31
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.20.32
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.20.90
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.11
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.12
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.13
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.14
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.91
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.92
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.93
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.94
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.31.95
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.11
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.12
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.13
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.14
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.91
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.92
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.93
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.94
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.32.95
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.39.10
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.39.91
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1602.39.99
|Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects.
|
|1605.21.00
|Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, prepared or preserved.
|
|1701.12.10
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.12.90
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.13.10
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.13.90
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.14.00
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.91.90
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1701.99.90
|Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.
|
|1702.20.00
|Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel.
|
|1703.10.10
|Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar.
|
|1703.10.90
|Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar.
|
|1703.90.10
|Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar.
|
|1703.90.90
|Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar.
|
|1704.10.00
|Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa.
|
|1704.90.10
|Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa.
|
|1704.90.20
|Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa.
|
|1704.90.90
|Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa.
|
|1806.20.22
|Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa.
|
|1806.31.00
|Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa.
|
|1806.90.12
|Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa.
|
|1806.90.90
|Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa.
|
|1901.20.12
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1901.20.22
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1901.90.32
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1901.90.34
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1901.90.52
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1901.90.54
|Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|1902.11.10
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.11.21
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.11.29
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.11.90
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.11
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.12
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.19
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.21
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.22
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.23
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.29
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.91
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.92
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.93
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.19.99
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.11
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.12
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.19
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.20
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.31
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.39
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1902.30.40
|Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared.
|
|1905.90.51
|Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers’ wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products.
|
|2001.10.00
|Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid.
|
|2008.11.10
|Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2008.11.90
|Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2009.12.00
|Fruit or nut juices (including grape must and coconut water) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.
|
|2103.10.00
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2103.20.10
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2103.20.90
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2103.30.10
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2103.30.20
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2103.90.10
|Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard.
|
|2104.10.00
|Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenized composite food preparations.
|
|2105.00.92
|Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa.
|
|2106.90.21
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.32
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.34
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.35
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.39
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.52
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.94
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2106.90.95
|Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2202.10.00
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non-alcoholic beverages, not including fruit, nut or vegetable juices of heading 20.09.
|
|2202.99.31
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non-alcoholic beverages, not including fruit, nut or vegetable juices of heading 20.09.
|
|2202.99.33
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non-alcoholic beverages, not including fruit, nut or vegetable juices of heading 20.09.
|
|2202.99.39
|Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non-alcoholic beverages, not including fruit, nut or vegetable juices of heading 20.09.
|
|2203.00.00
|Beer made from malt.
|2204.10.10
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.10.90
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.10
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.21
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.22
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.23
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.24
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.25
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.26
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.27
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.28
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.31
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.32
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.41
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.21.49
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.10
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.21
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.22
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.23
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.24
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.25
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.26
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.27
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.28
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.31
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.32
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.41
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.22.49
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.10
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.21
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.22
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.23
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.24
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.25
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.26
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.27
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.28
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.31
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.32
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.41
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.29.49
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.30.10
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2204.30.90
|Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09.
|
|2205.10.10
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2205.10.20
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2205.10.30
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2205.90.10
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2205.90.20
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2205.90.30
|Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances.
|
|2206.00.11
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.12
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.18
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.19
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.21
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.22
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.31
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.39
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.41
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.49
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.50
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.61
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.62
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.63
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.64
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.65
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.66
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.67
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.68
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.71
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.72
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.80
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.91
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.92
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2206.00.93
|Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead, saké); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non-alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|2208.20.00
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.30.00
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.40.10
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.40.90
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.50.00
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.60.00
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.70.00
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.10
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.21
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.29
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.30
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.41
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.49
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.92
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.98
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2208.90.99
|Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages.
|
|2309.90.32
|Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding.
|
|2401.10.10
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2401.10.91
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2401.10.99
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2401.20.10
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2401.20.90
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2401.30.00
|Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse.
|
|2402.10.00
|Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes.
|
|2402.20.00
|Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes.
|
|2402.90.00
|Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes.
|
|2403.11.00
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.19.00
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.91.10
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.91.20
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.91.90
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.99.10
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.99.20
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2403.99.90
|Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenized” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences.
|
|2404.11.10
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.11.90
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.12.00
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.19.00
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.91.00
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.92.00
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2404.99.00
|Products containing tobacco, reconstituted tobacco, nicotine, or tobacco or nicotine substitutes, intended for inhalation without combustion; other nicotine containing products intended for the intake of nicotine into the human body.
|
|2505.10.00
|Natural sands of all kinds, whether or not coloured, other than metal-bearing sands of Chapter 26.
|
|3303.00.00
|Perfumes and toilet waters.
|3304.10.00
|Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations.
|
|3304.20.00
|Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations.
|
|3304.30.00
|Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations.
|
|3304.91.00
|Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations.
|
|3304.99.90
|Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations.
|
|3305.10.00
|Preparations for use on the hair.
|
|3305.20.00
|Preparations for use on the hair.
|
|3305.30.00
|Preparations for use on the hair.
|
|3305.90.00
|Preparations for use on the hair.
|
|3306.10.00
|Preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss), in individual retail packages.
|
|3306.20.00
|Preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss), in individual retail packages.
|
|3307.10.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorizers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties.
|
|3307.20.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorizers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties.
|
|3307.30.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorizers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties.
|
|3307.41.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorizers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties.
|
|3307.49.00
|Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorizers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties.
|
|3401.11.10
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3401.11.90
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3401.19.00
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3401.20.20
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3401.20.90
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3401.30.00
|Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent.
|
|3501.10.00
|Casein, caseinates and other casein derivatives; casein glues.
|
|3502.11.20
|Albumins (including concentrates of two or more whey proteins, containing by weight more than 80% whey proteins, calculated on the dry matter), albuminates and other albumin derivatives.
|
|3502.19.20
|Albumins (including concentrates of two or more whey proteins, containing by weight more than 80% whey proteins, calculated on the dry matter), albuminates and other albumin derivatives.
|
|3502.20.00
|Albumins (including concentrates of two or more whey proteins, containing by weight more than 80% whey proteins, calculated on the dry matter), albuminates and other albumin derivatives.
|
|3504.00.12
|Peptones and their derivatives; other protein substances and their derivatives, not elsewhere specified or included; hide powder, whether or not chromed.
|
|3918.10.10
|Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics, as defined in Note 9 to this Chapter.
|
|3918.10.90
|Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics, as defined in Note 9 to this Chapter.
|
|3918.90.10
|Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics, as defined in Note 9 to this Chapter.
|
|3918.90.90
|Floor coverings of plastics, whether or not self-adhesive, in rolls or in the form of tiles; wall or ceiling coverings of plastics, as defined in Note 9 to this Chapter.
|
|3919.10.99
|Self-adhesive plates, sheets, film, foil, tape, strip and other flat shapes, of plastics, whether or not in rolls.
|
|3922.10.00
|Baths, shower-baths, sinks, wash-basins, bidets, lavatory pans, seats and covers, flushing cisterns and similar sanitary ware, of plastics.
|
|3922.20.00
|Baths, shower-baths, sinks, wash-basins, bidets, lavatory pans, seats and covers, flushing cisterns and similar sanitary ware, of plastics.
|
|3922.90.00
|Baths, shower-baths, sinks, wash-basins, bidets, lavatory pans, seats and covers, flushing cisterns and similar sanitary ware, of plastics.
|
|3923.21.90
|Articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics; stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics.
|
|3923.29.90
|Articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics; stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics.
|
|3924.10.00
|Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics.
|
|3924.90.00
|Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and hygienic or toilet articles, of plastics.
|
|3925.10.00
|Builders’ ware of plastics, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|3925.20.00
|Builders’ ware of plastics, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|3925.30.00
|Builders’ ware of plastics, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|3925.90.00
|Builders’ ware of plastics, not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|4011.10.00
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.20.00
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.30.00
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.40.00
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.50.00
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.70.10
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.70.90
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.80.10
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.80.90
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.90.10
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4011.90.90
|New pneumatic tires, of rubber.
|
|4012.11.00
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.12.00
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.13.00
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.19.00
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.20.10
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.20.20
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.20.90
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.90.10
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4012.90.90
|Retreaded or used pneumatic tires of rubber; solid or cushion tires, tire treads and tire flaps, of rubber.
|
|4016.91.00
|Other articles of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber.
|
|4201.00.10
|Saddlery and harness for any animal (including traces, leads, knee pads, muzzles, saddle cloths, saddle bags, dog coats and the like), of any material.
|
|4201.00.90
|Saddlery and harness for any animal (including traces, leads, knee pads, muzzles, saddle cloths, saddle bags, dog coats and the like), of any material.
|
|4202.11.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.12.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.12.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.19.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.21.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.22.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.22.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.29.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.31.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.32.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.32.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.39.00
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.91.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.91.20
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.91.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.92.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.92.20
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.92.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.99.10
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4202.99.90
|Trunks, suit-cases, vanity-cases, executive-cases, brief-cases, school satchels, spectacle cases, binocular cases, camera cases, musical instrument cases, gun cases, holsters and similar containers; travelling-bags, insulated food or beverage bags, toilet bags, rucksacks, handbags, shopping bags, wallets, purses, map-cases, cigarette-cases, tobacco-pouches, tool bags, sports bags, bottle-cases, jewellery boxes, powder-boxes, cutlery cases and similar containers, of leather or of composition leather, of sheeting of plastics, of textile materials, of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard, or wholly or mainly covered with such materials or with paper.
|
|4203.10.00
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4203.21.00
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4203.29.10
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4203.29.90
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4203.30.00
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4203.40.00
|Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of leather or of composition leather.
|
|4205.00.00
|Other articles of leather or of composition leather.
|4206.00.10
|Articles of gut (other than silk-worm gut), of goldbeater’s skin, of bladders or of tendons.
|
|4206.00.90
|Articles of gut (other than silk-worm gut), of goldbeater’s skin, of bladders or of tendons.
|
|4407.11.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.12.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.13.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.14.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.19.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.21.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.22.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.23.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.25.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.26.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.27.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.28.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.29.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.91.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.92.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.93.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.94.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.95.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.96.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.97.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4407.99.00
|Wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed, of a thickness exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4408.10.00
|Sheets for veneering (including those obtained by slicing laminated wood), for plywood or for similar laminated wood and other wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded, spliced or end-jointed, of a thickness not exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4408.31.00
|Sheets for veneering (including those obtained by slicing laminated wood), for plywood or for similar laminated wood and other wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded, spliced or end-jointed, of a thickness not exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4408.39.00
|Sheets for veneering (including those obtained by slicing laminated wood), for plywood or for similar laminated wood and other wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded, spliced or end-jointed, of a thickness not exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4408.90.00
|Sheets for veneering (including those obtained by slicing laminated wood), for plywood or for similar laminated wood and other wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded, spliced or end-jointed, of a thickness not exceeding 6 mm.
|
|4409.10.00
|Wood (including strips and friezes for parquet flooring, not assembled) continuously shaped (tongued, grooved, rebated, champhered, V-jointed, beaded, moulded, rounded or the like) along any of its edges, ends or faces, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed.
|
|4409.21.00
|Wood (including strips and friezes for parquet flooring, not assembled) continuously shaped (tongued, grooved, rebated, champhered, V-jointed, beaded, moulded, rounded or the like) along any of its edges, ends or faces, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed.
|
|4409.22.00
|Wood (including strips and friezes for parquet flooring, not assembled) continuously shaped (tongued, grooved, rebated, champhered, V-jointed, beaded, moulded, rounded or the like) along any of its edges, ends or faces, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed.
|
|4409.29.10
|Wood (including strips and friezes for parquet flooring, not assembled) continuously shaped (tongued, grooved, rebated, champhered, V-jointed, beaded, moulded, rounded or the like) along any of its edges, ends or faces, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed.
|
|4409.29.90
|Wood (including strips and friezes for parquet flooring, not assembled) continuously shaped (tongued, grooved, rebated, champhered, V-jointed, beaded, moulded, rounded or the like) along any of its edges, ends or faces, whether or not planed, sanded or end-jointed.
|
|4410.11.00
|Particle board, oriented strand board (OSB) and similar board (for example, waferboard) of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not agglomerated with resins or other organic binding substances.
|
|4410.12.00
|Particle board, oriented strand board (OSB) and similar board (for example, waferboard) of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not agglomerated with resins or other organic binding substances.
|
|4410.19.00
|Particle board, oriented strand board (OSB) and similar board (for example, waferboard) of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not agglomerated with resins or other organic binding substances.
|
|4410.90.00
|Particle board, oriented strand board (OSB) and similar board (for example, waferboard) of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not agglomerated with resins or other organic binding substances.
|
|4411.12.00
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.13.00
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.14.00
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.92.10
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.92.90
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.93.00
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4411.94.00
|Fibreboard of wood or other ligneous materials, whether or not bonded with resins or other organic substances.
|
|4412.10.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.31.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.33.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.34.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.39.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.41.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.42.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.49.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.51.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.52.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.59.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.91.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.92.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4412.99.00
|Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.
|
|4418.11.10
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.11.90
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.19.10
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.19.90
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.21.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.29.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.30.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.40.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.50.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.73.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.74.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.75.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.79.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.81.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.82.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.83.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.89.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.91.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.92.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4418.99.00
|Builders’ joinery and carpentry of wood, including cellular wood panels, assembled flooring panels, shingles and shakes.
|
|4701.00.00
|Mechanical wood pulp.
|4702.00.00
|Chemical wood pulp, dissolving grades.
|4817.10.00
|Envelopes, letter cards, plain postcards and correspondence cards, of paper or paperboard; boxes, pouches, wallets and writing compendiums, of paper or paperboard, containing an assortment of paper stationery.
|
|4818.10.00
|Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres.
|
|4818.20.00
|Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres.
|
|4818.30.00
|Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres.
|
|4818.90.00
|Toilet paper and similar paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres, of a kind used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls of a width not exceeding 36 cm, or cut to size or shape; handkerchiefs, cleansing tissues, towels, tablecloths, serviettes, bed sheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles, articles of apparel and clothing accessories, of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres.
|
|4819.10.00
|Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like.
|
|4819.20.00
|Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like.
|
|4819.30.00
|Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like.
|
|4819.40.00
|Cartons, boxes, cases, bags and other packing containers, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres; box files, letter trays, and similar articles, of paper or paperboard of a kind used in offices, shops or the like.
|
|4820.10.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4820.20.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4820.30.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4820.40.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4820.50.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4820.90.00
|Registers, account books, note books, order books, receipt books, letter pads, memorandum pads, diaries and similar articles, exercise books, blotting-pads, binders (loose-leaf or other), folders, file covers, manifold business forms, interleaved carbon sets and other articles of stationery, of paper or paperboard; albums for samples or for collections and book covers, of paper or paperboard.
|
|4823.69.00
|Other paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding and webs of cellulose fibres, cut to size or shape; other articles of paper pulp, paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres.
|
|4911.10.00
|Other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs.
|
|4911.91.00
|Other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs.
|
|4911.99.00
|Other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs.
|
|5701.10.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up.
|
|5701.10.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up.
|
|5701.90.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up.
|
|5701.90.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up.
|
|5702.10.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.20.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.31.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.32.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.39.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.41.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.42.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.49.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.50.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.50.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.91.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.92.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.99.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5702.99.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs.
|
|5703.10.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.10.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.21.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.29.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.31.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.39.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.39.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.90.10
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5703.90.90
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including turf), tufted, whether or not made up.
|
|5704.10.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, of felt, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up.
|
|5704.20.00
|Carpets and other textile floor coverings, of felt, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up.
|
|5705.00.00
|Other carpets and other textile floor coverings, whether or not made up.
|6101.20.00
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.03.
|
|6101.30.00
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.03.
|
|6101.90.00
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.03.
|
|6102.10.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.04.
|
|6102.20.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.04.
|
|6102.30.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.04.
|
|6102.90.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, other than those of heading 61.04.
|
|6103.10.10
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.10.90
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.22.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.23.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.29.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.31.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.32.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.33.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.39.10
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.39.90
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.41.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.42.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.43.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6103.49.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.13.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.19.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.22.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.23.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.29.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.31.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.32.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.33.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.39.10
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.39.90
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.41.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.42.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.43.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.44.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.49.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.51.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.52.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.53.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.59.10
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.59.90
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.61.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.62.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.63.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6104.69.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets and blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), knitted or crocheted.
|
|6105.10.00
|Men’s or boys’ shirts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6105.20.00
|Men’s or boys’ shirts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6105.90.00
|Men’s or boys’ shirts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6106.10.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6106.20.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6106.90.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.11.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.12.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.19.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.21.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.22.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.29.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.91.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6107.99.00
|Men’s or boys’ underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.11.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.19.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.21.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.22.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.29.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.31.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.32.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.39.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.91.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.92.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6108.99.00
|Women’s or girls’ slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6109.10.00
|T-shirts, singlets and other vests, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6109.90.00
|T-shirts, singlets and other vests, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.11.10
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.11.90
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.12.10
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.12.90
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.19.10
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.19.90
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.20.00
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.30.00
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6110.90.00
|Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats and similar articles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6111.20.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6111.30.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6111.90.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.11.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.12.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.19.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.20.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.31.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.39.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.41.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6112.49.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6113.00.10
|Garments, made up of knitted or crocheted fabrics of heading 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6113.00.20
|Garments, made up of knitted or crocheted fabrics of heading 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6113.00.90
|Garments, made up of knitted or crocheted fabrics of heading 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6114.20.00
|Other garments, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6114.30.00
|Other garments, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6114.90.00
|Other garments, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.10.10
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.10.91
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.10.99
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.21.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.22.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.29.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.30.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.94.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.95.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.96.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6115.99.00
|Panty hose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery (for example, stockings for varicose veins) and footwear without applied soles, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6116.10.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6116.91.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6116.92.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6116.93.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6116.99.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts, knitted or crocheted.
|
|6117.10.10
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.10.90
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.80.10
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.80.90
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.90.10
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.90.20
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6117.90.90
|Other made up clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted; knitted or crocheted parts of garments or of clothing accessories.
|
|6201.20.00
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6201.30.10
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6201.30.90
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6201.40.10
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6201.40.90
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6201.90.00
|Men’s or boys’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.03.
|
|6202.20.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.04.
|
|6202.30.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.04.
|
|6202.40.00
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.04.
|
|6202.90.10
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.04.
|
|6202.90.90
|Women’s or girls’ overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, other than those of heading 62.04.
|
|6203.11.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.12.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.19.10
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.19.90
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.22.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.23.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.29.10
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.29.90
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.31.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.32.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.33.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.39.10
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.39.90
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.41.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.42.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.43.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6203.49.00
|Men’s or boys’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.11.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.12.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.13.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.19.10
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.19.90
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.21.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.22.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.23.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.29.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.31.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.32.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.33.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.39.10
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.39.90
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.41.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.42.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.43.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.44.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.49.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.51.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.52.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.53.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.59.10
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.59.90
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.61.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.62.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.63.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6204.69.00
|Women’s or girls’ suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, dresses, skirts, divided skirts, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear).
|
|6205.20.00
|Men’s or boys’ shirts.
|
|6205.30.00
|Men’s or boys’ shirts.
|
|6205.90.10
|Men’s or boys’ shirts.
|
|6205.90.90
|Men’s or boys’ shirts.
|
|6206.10.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses.
|
|6206.20.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses.
|
|6206.30.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses.
|
|6206.40.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses.
|
|6206.90.00
|Women’s or girls’ blouses, shirts and shirt-blouses.
|
|6207.11.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.19.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.21.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.22.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.29.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.91.00
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.99.10
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6207.99.90
|Men’s or boys’ singlets and other vests, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.11.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.19.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.21.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.22.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.29.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.91.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.92.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6208.99.00
|Women’s or girls’ singlets and other vests, slips, petticoats, briefs, panties, nightdresses, pyjamas, négligés, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles.
|
|6209.20.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories.
|
|6209.30.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories.
|
|6209.90.00
|Babies’ garments and clothing accessories.
|
|6210.10.10
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.10.90
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.20.10
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.20.90
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.30.10
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.30.90
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.40.10
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.40.90
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.50.10
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6210.50.90
|Garments, made up of fabrics of heading 56.02, 56.03, 59.03, 59.06 or 59.07.
|
|6211.11.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.12.10
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.12.90
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.20.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.32.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.33.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.39.10
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.39.90
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.42.00
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.43.10
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.43.90
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.49.10
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.49.91
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6211.49.99
|Track suits, ski suits and swimwear; other garments.
|
|6212.10.00
|Brassières, girdles, corsets, braces, suspenders, garters and similar articles and parts thereof, whether or not knitted or crocheted.
|
|6212.20.00
|Brassières, girdles, corsets, braces, suspenders, garters and similar articles and parts thereof, whether or not knitted or crocheted.
|
|6212.30.00
|Brassières, girdles, corsets, braces, suspenders, garters and similar articles and parts thereof, whether or not knitted or crocheted.
|
|6212.90.00
|Brassières, girdles, corsets, braces, suspenders, garters and similar articles and parts thereof, whether or not knitted or crocheted.
|
|6213.20.00
|Handkerchiefs.
|
|6213.90.10
|Handkerchiefs.
|
|6213.90.90
|Handkerchiefs.
|
|6214.10.10
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.10.90
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.20.10
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.20.90
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.30.10
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.30.90
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.40.00
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6214.90.00
|Shawls, scarves, mufflers, mantillas, veils and the like.
|
|6215.10.00
|Ties, bow ties and cravats.
|
|6215.20.00
|Ties, bow ties and cravats.
|
|6215.90.00
|Ties, bow ties and cravats.
|
|6216.00.00
|Gloves, mittens and mitts.
|6217.10.00
|Other made up clothing accessories; parts of garments or of clothing accessories, other than those of heading 62.12.
|
|6217.90.00
|Other made up clothing accessories; parts of garments or of clothing accessories, other than those of heading 62.12.
|
|6301.10.00
|Blankets and travelling rugs.
|
|6301.20.00
|Blankets and travelling rugs.
|
|6301.30.00
|Blankets and travelling rugs.
|
|6301.40.00
|Blankets and travelling rugs.
|
|6301.90.00
|Blankets and travelling rugs.
|
|6302.10.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.21.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.22.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.29.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.31.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.32.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.39.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.40.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.51.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.53.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.59.10
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.59.90
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.60.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.91.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.93.00
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.99.10
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6302.99.90
|Bed linen, table linen, toilet linen and kitchen linen.
|
|6303.12.00
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6303.19.00
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6303.91.00
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6303.92.10
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6303.92.90
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6303.99.00
|Curtains (including drapes) and interior blinds; curtain or bed valances.
|
|6304.11.00
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.19.00
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.20.00
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.91.10
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.91.90
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.92.10
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.92.90
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.93.10
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.93.90
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.99.10
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6304.99.90
|Other furnishing articles, excluding those of heading 94.04.
|
|6305.10.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6305.20.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6305.32.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6305.33.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6305.39.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6305.90.00
|Sacks and bags, of a kind used for the packing of goods.
|
|6306.12.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.19.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.22.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.29.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.30.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.40.00
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.90.10
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6306.90.90
|Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds; tents (including temporary canopies and similar articles); sails for boats, sailboards or landcraft; camping goods.
|
|6307.10.10
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.10.90
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.20.00
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.10
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.30
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.40
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.50
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.91
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.92
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.93
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6307.90.99
|Other made up articles, including dress patterns.
|
|6308.00.00
|Sets consisting of woven fabric and yarn, whether or not with accessories, for making up into rugs, tapestries, embroidered table cloths or serviettes, or similar textile articles, put up in packings for retail sale.
|6309.00.10
|Worn clothing and other worn articles.
|
|6309.00.90
|Worn clothing and other worn articles.
|
|6310.10.00
|Used or new rags, scrap twine, cordage, rope and cables and worn out articles of twine, cordage, rope or cables, of textile materials.
|
|6310.90.00
|Used or new rags, scrap twine, cordage, rope and cables and worn out articles of twine, cordage, rope or cables, of textile materials.
|
|6401.10.11
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.10.19
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.10.20
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.92.11
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.92.12
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.92.20
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.92.91
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.92.92
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.99.11
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.99.12
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.99.19
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6401.99.20
|Waterproof footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or of plastics, the uppers of which are neither fixed to the sole nor assembled by stitching, riveting, nailing, screwing, plugging or similar processes.
|
|6402.12.00
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.19.10
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.19.90
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.20.11
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.20.19
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.20.20
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.91.10
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.91.90
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.99.10
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6402.99.90
|Other footwear with outer soles and uppers of rubber or plastics.
|
|6403.12.00
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.19.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.19.20
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.19.90
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.20.00
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.40.00
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.51.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.51.90
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.59.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.59.20
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.59.91
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.59.99
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.91.00
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.99.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.99.30
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.99.91
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6403.99.99
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of leather.
|
|6404.11.11
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.11.19
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.11.91
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.11.99
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.19.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.19.30
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.19.90
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.20.10
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6404.20.90
|Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile materials.
|
|6405.10.10
|Other footwear.
|
|6405.10.90
|Other footwear.
|
|6405.20.10
|Other footwear.
|
|6405.20.20
|Other footwear.
|
|6405.20.90
|Other footwear.
|
|6405.90.00
|Other footwear.
|
|6504.00.10
|Hats and other headgear, plaited or made by assembling strips of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6504.00.90
|Hats and other headgear, plaited or made by assembling strips of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.10
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.20
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.31
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.39
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.40
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6505.00.90
|Hats and other headgear, knitted or crocheted, or made up from lace, felt or other textile fabric, in the piece (but not in strips), whether or not lined or trimmed; hair-nets of any material, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.10.10
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.10.90
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.91.00
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.99.10
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.99.20
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6506.99.90
|Other headgear, whether or not lined or trimmed.
|
|6910.10.10
|Ceramic sinks, wash basins, wash basin pedestals, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns, urinals and similar sanitary fixtures.
|
|6910.10.90
|Ceramic sinks, wash basins, wash basin pedestals, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns, urinals and similar sanitary fixtures.
|
|6910.90.00
|Ceramic sinks, wash basins, wash basin pedestals, baths, bidets, water closet pans, flushing cisterns, urinals and similar sanitary fixtures.
|
|7013.10.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.22.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.28.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.33.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.37.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.41.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.42.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.49.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.91.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7013.99.00
|Glassware of a kind used for table, kitchen, toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (other than that of heading 70.10 or 70.18).
|
|7102.39.00
|Diamonds, whether or not worked, but not mounted or set.
|
|7106.91.00
|Silver (including silver plated with gold or platinum), unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form.
|
|7106.92.00
|Silver (including silver plated with gold or platinum), unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form.
|
|7110.21.00
|Platinum, unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form.
|
|7110.29.00
|Platinum, unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form.
|
|7113.11.10
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7113.11.90
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7113.19.10
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7113.19.90
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7113.20.10
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7113.20.90
|Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7115.90.00
|Other articles of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal.
|
|7117.19.90
|Imitation jewellery.
|
|7321.11.10
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.11.90
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.12.00
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.19.10
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.19.90
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.81.00
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.82.00
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|7321.89.00
|Stoves, ranges, grates, cookers (including those with subsidiary boilers for central heating), barbecues, braziers, gas-rings, plate warmers and similar non-electric domestic appliances, and parts thereof, of iron or steel.
|
|8202.10.00
|Hand saws; blades for saws of all kinds (including slitting, slotting or toothless saw blades).
|
|8203.20.00
|Files, rasps, pliers (including cutting pliers), pincers, tweezers, metal cutting shears, pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools.
|
|8204.11.00
|Hand-operated spanners and wrenches (including torque meter wrenches but not including tap wrenches); interchangeable spanner sockets, with or without handles.
|
|8204.12.00
|Hand-operated spanners and wrenches (including torque meter wrenches but not including tap wrenches); interchangeable spanner sockets, with or without handles.
|
|8204.20.00
|Hand-operated spanners and wrenches (including torque meter wrenches but not including tap wrenches); interchangeable spanner sockets, with or without handles.
|
|8205.10.10
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.10.90
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.20.90
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.30.00
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.40.00
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.51.10
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.51.90
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.59.20
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.59.90
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.60.00
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8205.70.90
|Hand tools (including glaziers’ diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices, clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines; anvils; portable forges; hand or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks.
|
|8206.00.00
|Tools of two or more of the headings 82.02 to 82.05, put up in sets for retail sale.
|8211.10.10
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.10.90
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.91.10
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.91.90
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.92.00
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.93.00
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.94.90
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8211.95.11
|Knives with cutting blades, serrated or not (including pruning knives), other than knives of heading 82.08, and blades therefor.
|
|8212.10.00
|Razors and razor blades (including razor blade blanks in strips).
|
|8212.20.00
|Razors and razor blades (including razor blade blanks in strips).
|
|8212.90.00
|Razors and razor blades (including razor blade blanks in strips).
|
|8213.00.10
|Scissors, tailors’ shears and similar shears, and blades therefor.
|
|8213.00.20
|Scissors, tailors’ shears and similar shears, and blades therefor.
|
|8213.00.30
|Scissors, tailors’ shears and similar shears, and blades therefor.
|
|8214.10.00
|Other articles of cutlery (for example, hair clippers, butchers’ or kitchen cleavers, choppers and mincing knives, paper knives); manicure or pedicure sets and instruments (including nail files).
|
|8214.20.00
|Other articles of cutlery (for example, hair clippers, butchers’ or kitchen cleavers, choppers and mincing knives, paper knives); manicure or pedicure sets and instruments (including nail files).
|
|8214.90.90
|Other articles of cutlery (for example, hair clippers, butchers’ or kitchen cleavers, choppers and mincing knives, paper knives); manicure or pedicure sets and instruments (including nail files).
|
|8215.10.10
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.10.90
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.20.10
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.20.90
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.91.10
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.91.90
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.99.10
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8215.99.90
|Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers, fish-knives, butter-knives, sugar tongs and similar kitchen or tableware.
|
|8301.10.00
|Padlocks and locks (key, combination or electrically operated), of base metal; clasps and frames with clasps, incorporating locks, of base metal; keys for any of the foregoing articles, of base metal.
|
|8301.40.90
|Padlocks and locks (key, combination or electrically operated), of base metal; clasps and frames with clasps, incorporating locks, of base metal; keys for any of the foregoing articles, of base metal.
|
|8301.50.00
|Padlocks and locks (key, combination or electrically operated), of base metal; clasps and frames with clasps, incorporating locks, of base metal; keys for any of the foregoing articles, of base metal.
|
|8302.50.00
|Base metal mountings, fittings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases, windows, blinds, coachwork, saddlery, trunks, chests, caskets or the like; base metal hat-racks, hat-pegs, brackets and similar fixtures; castors with mountings of base metal; automatic door closers of base metal.
|
|8414.51.10
|Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans; ventilating or recycling hoods incorporating a fan, whether or not fitted with filters; gas-tight biological safety cabinets, whether or not fitted with filters.
|
|8414.51.90
|Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans; ventilating or recycling hoods incorporating a fan, whether or not fitted with filters; gas-tight biological safety cabinets, whether or not fitted with filters.
|
|8418.10.10
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.10.20
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.10.90
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.21.00
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.29.00
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.30.10
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.30.90
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.40.10
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.40.90
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.50.10
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8418.69.90
|Refrigerators, freezers and other refrigerating or freezing equipment, electric or other; heat pumps other than air conditioning machines of heading 84.15.
|
|8419.81.00
|Machinery, plant or laboratory equipment, whether or not electrically heated (excluding furnaces, ovens and other equipment of heading 85.14), for the treatment of materials by a process involving a change of temperature such as heating, cooking, roasting, distilling, rectifying, sterilizing, pasteurizing, steaming, drying, evaporating, vaporizing, condensing or cooling, other than machinery or plant of a kind used for domestic purposes; instantaneous or storage water heaters, non-electric.
|
|8422.11.10
|Dish washing machines; machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers; machinery for filling, closing, sealing, or labelling bottles, cans, boxes, bags or other containers; machinery for capsuling bottles, jars, tubes and similar containers; other packing or wrapping machinery (including heat-shrink wrapping machinery); machinery for aerating beverages.
|
|8422.11.90
|Dish washing machines; machinery for cleaning or drying bottles or other containers; machinery for filling, closing, sealing, or labelling bottles, cans, boxes, bags or other containers; machinery for capsuling bottles, jars, tubes and similar containers; other packing or wrapping machinery (including heat-shrink wrapping machinery); machinery for aerating beverages.
|
|8430.20.00
|Other moving, grading, levelling, scraping, excavating, tamping, compacting, extracting or boring machinery, for earth, minerals or ores; pile-drivers and pile-extractors; snow-ploughs and snow-blowers.
|
|8433.11.00
|Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading 84.37.
|
|8433.19.00
|Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading 84.37.
|
|8433.20.00
|Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce, other than machinery of heading 84.37.
|
|8450.11.10
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
|
|8450.11.90
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
|
|8450.12.00
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
|
|8450.19.00
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
|
|8450.20.00
|Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
|
|8451.21.00
|Machinery (other than machines of heading 84.50) for washing, cleaning, wringing, drying, ironing, pressing (including fusing presses), bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing, coating or impregnating textile yarns, fabrics or made up textile articles and machines for applying the paste to the base fabric or other support used in the manufacture of floor coverings such as linoleum; machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics.
|
|8451.29.00
|Machinery (other than machines of heading 84.50) for washing, cleaning, wringing, drying, ironing, pressing (including fusing presses), bleaching, dyeing, dressing, finishing, coating or impregnating textile yarns, fabrics or made up textile articles and machines for applying the paste to the base fabric or other support used in the manufacture of floor coverings such as linoleum; machines for reeling, unreeling, folding, cutting or pinking textile fabrics.
|
|8467.11.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.19.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.21.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.22.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.29.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.81.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8467.89.00
|Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor.
|
|8508.11.00
|Vacuum cleaners.
|
|8508.19.00
|Vacuum cleaners.
|
|8508.60.00
|Vacuum cleaners.
|
|8509.40.10
|Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading 85.08.
|
|8509.40.90
|Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading 85.08.
|
|8509.80.10
|Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading 85.08.
|
|8509.80.90
|Electro-mechanical domestic appliances, with self-contained electric motor, other than vacuum cleaners of heading 85.08.
|
|8510.10.00
|Shavers, hair clippers and hair-removing appliances, with self-contained electric motor.
|
|8510.20.10
|Shavers, hair clippers and hair-removing appliances, with self-contained electric motor.
|
|8510.20.90
|Shavers, hair clippers and hair-removing appliances, with self-contained electric motor.
|
|8510.30.00
|Shavers, hair clippers and hair-removing appliances, with self-contained electric motor.
|
|8516.31.00
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.32.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.32.90
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.33.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.40.00
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.50.00
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.60.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.60.20
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.60.90
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.71.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.71.20
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.72.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.72.90
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.79.10
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.79.90
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8516.80.00
|Electric instantaneous or storage water heaters and immersion heaters; electric space heating apparatus and soil heating apparatus; electro-thermic hair-dressing apparatus (for example, hair dryers, hair curlers, curling tong heaters) and hand dryers; electric smoothing irons; other electro-thermic appliances of a kind used for domestic purposes; electric heating resistors, other than those of heading 85.45.
|
|8543.40.00
|Electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions, not specified or included elsewhere in this Chapter.
|
|8711.10.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.20.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.30.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.40.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.50.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.60.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8711.90.00
|Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side-cars.
|
|8806.10.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.21.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.22.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.23.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.24.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.29.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.91.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.92.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.93.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.94.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|8806.99.00
|Unmanned aircraft.
|
|9302.00.00
|Revolvers and pistols, other than those of heading 93.03 or 93.04.
|9303.10.00
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.20.10
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.20.90
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.30.10
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.30.90
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.90.10
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9303.90.90
|Other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, Very pistols and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, line-throwing guns).
|
|9304.00.10
|Other arms (for example, spring, air or gas guns and pistols, truncheons), excluding those of heading 93.07.
|
|9304.00.90
|Other arms (for example, spring, air or gas guns and pistols, truncheons), excluding those of heading 93.07.
|
|9306.21.00
|Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and parts thereof; cartridges and other ammunition and projectiles and parts thereof, including shot and cartridge wads.
|
|9306.29.00
|Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and parts thereof; cartridges and other ammunition and projectiles and parts thereof, including shot and cartridge wads.
|
|9306.30.10
|Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and parts thereof; cartridges and other ammunition and projectiles and parts thereof, including shot and cartridge wads.
|
|9306.30.90
|Bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles and similar munitions of war and parts thereof; cartridges and other ammunition and projectiles and parts thereof, including shot and cartridge wads.
|
|9401.31.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.31.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.39.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.39.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.41.00
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.49.00
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.52.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.52.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.53.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.53.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.59.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.59.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.61.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.61.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.69.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.69.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.71.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.71.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.79.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.79.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.80.10
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9401.80.90
|Seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof.
|
|9403.10.00
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.20.00
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.30.00
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.40.00
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.50.00
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.60.10
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.60.90
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.70.10
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.70.90
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.82.11
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.82.19
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.82.90
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.83.11
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.83.19
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.83.90
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.89.11
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.89.19
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9403.89.90
|Other furniture and parts thereof.
|
|9404.10.00
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9404.21.00
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9404.29.00
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9404.40.00
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9404.90.10
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9404.90.90
|Mattress supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing (for example, mattresses, quilts, eiderdowns, cushions, pouffes and pillows) fitted with springs or stuffed or internally fitted with any material or of cellular rubber or plastics, whether or not covered.
|
|9405.11.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.19.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.21.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.29.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.31.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.39.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.41.00
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.42.10
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.42.90
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.49.10
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.49.20
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.49.90
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.50.10
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9405.50.90
|Luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotlights and parts thereof, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like, having a permanently fixed light source, and parts thereof not elsewhere specified or included.
|
|9504.30.00
|Video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games, including pintables, billiards, special tables for casino games and automatic bowling equipment, amusement machines operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or by any other means of payment.
|
|9504.40.00
|Video game consoles and machines, table or parlour games, including pintables, billiards, special tables for casino games and automatic bowling equipment, amusement machines operated by coins, bank notes, bank cards, tokens or by any other means of payment.
|
|9613.10.00
|Cigarette lighters and other lighters, whether or not mechanical or electrical, and parts thereof other than flints and wicks.
|
|9613.20.00
|Cigarette lighters and other lighters, whether or not mechanical or electrical, and parts thereof other than flints and wicks.
|
|9701.91.10
|Paintings, drawings and pastels, executed entirely by hand, other than drawings of heading 49.06 and other than hand-painted or hand-decorated manufactured articles; collages, mosaics and similar decorative plaques.
|
Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods
The Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan to fight back against the unjustified U.S. tariffs imposed on Canadian goods while supporting Canada’s interests, industries, and workers.
What is Canada’s plan in response to U.S. tariffs?
On March 4, 2025, the U.S. imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian exports, and 10 per cent on energy product exports from Canada.
Canada has responded to the U.S. imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods by introducing a first set of countermeasures designed to compel the U.S. to remove the tariffs as soon as possible.
Canada’s countermeasures include:
- Imposing tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S., effective March 4, 2025.
- Canada’s countermeasures list includes products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics, and certain paper products.
- Canada will apply counter tariffs on additional imports from the U.S. on April 2 following the public comment period.
On March 12, the U.S. imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian steel and aluminum products.
Canada’s countermeasures include:
- Following a dollar-for-dollar approach, Canada is imposing, as of 12:01 am, March 13, 2025, 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on a list of steel products worth $12.6 billion and aluminum products worth $3 billion, as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth $14.2 billion, for a total of $29.8 billion. The list of additional products affected by counter tariffs includes tools, computers and servers, display monitors, sport equipment, and cast-iron products.
All options remain on the table as the government considers additional measures, including non-tariff options, should the U.S. continue to apply unjustified tariffs on Canada.