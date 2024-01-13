2024 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup Proves Popular with Bumper Entry

In 2015 Yamaha Motor Europe introduced the YZ125 bLU cRU Cup offering young motocross riders the best opportunity to find their feet in the world of professional racing. Following its success, in 2018 Yamaha expanded the program to include kids that race YZ65 or YZ85 in their national championships.

In 2022 the program was recognised for its contribution to the support and development of young riders and won with the FIM Award for the Future.

The philosophy for all three YZ Cup categories matches FIM Europe’s MXGP Academy, where the emphasis is placed on rider education and sportsmanship. Consequently, an alliance was formed, and as of 2019, the name of the YZ bLU cRU Cup has changed to include this new partner.

Now with three classes, 120 riders have a chance to win a place on the gate at the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, and three talented youngsters have a chance to become a Yamaha-supported rider in 2025.

Forty riders from each class will win a place at the 2024 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale that will take place at the biggest and most-watched motocross event of the year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From the SuperFinale, two wild card riders will join the top three finishers in each class at the bLU cRU Masterclass, an event specifically designed to give young riders the advice and coaching needed to progress their riding.