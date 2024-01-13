|The 2024 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup Proves Popular with Bumper Entry
|Registration remains open for the 2024 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, and a bumper entry of 500 riders have so far signed up to compete. Entries close at midnight CET on Tuesday 28th February, so don’t miss your chance, click below to add your name to the list.
|Yamaha’s award-winning bLU cRU program has grown in popularity since its launch in 2015, and the increasing success is evident in the latest registration figures. More than 500 riders from 29 countries across Europe have signed up as they aim for the ultimate goal of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, and many more are expected to join ahead of the closing date.
Particularly noteworthy is the increasing presence of female participants, which aligns with Yamaha Motor Europe, InFront Moto Racing and the FIM’s commitment to promoting inclusivity within the sport. Female riders now make up almost 10% of the entry, and it is hoped that number will continue to grow.
|As in previous years, the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup will see riders aged from 8 to 16 years race throughout Europe competing for a place on the start gate at the Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which is provisionally scheduled to take place alongside the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) at the legendary Matterley Basin track in the U.K.
In 2023 the young bLU cRU riders showed off their skills in front of an enormous crowd of 102,000 at the MXoN – a truly unforgettable experience for all involved.
With the new racing season starting imminently, now is the time to grab your spot for the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup if you haven’t already. Registration will close at midnight (CET) on Tuesday 28th February.
|What is the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup?
In 2015 Yamaha Motor Europe introduced the YZ125 bLU cRU Cup offering young motocross riders the best opportunity to find their feet in the world of professional racing. Following its success, in 2018 Yamaha expanded the program to include kids that race YZ65 or YZ85 in their national championships.
In 2022 the program was recognised for its contribution to the support and development of young riders and won with the FIM Award for the Future.
The philosophy for all three YZ Cup categories matches FIM Europe’s MXGP Academy, where the emphasis is placed on rider education and sportsmanship. Consequently, an alliance was formed, and as of 2019, the name of the YZ bLU cRU Cup has changed to include this new partner.
Now with three classes, 120 riders have a chance to win a place on the gate at the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, and three talented youngsters have a chance to become a Yamaha-supported rider in 2025.
Forty riders from each class will win a place at the 2024 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale that will take place at the biggest and most-watched motocross event of the year, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From the SuperFinale, two wild card riders will join the top three finishers in each class at the bLU cRU Masterclass, an event specifically designed to give young riders the advice and coaching needed to progress their riding.