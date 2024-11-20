2025 Red Bull KTM MotoGP project gets fast at Barcelona test

The future met the present as the 2025 MotoGP line-ups for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 took to a sunny Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for final testing duties in 2024 and for the first steps towards next season.

Brad Binder was joined by Pedro Acosta and overseen by new Team Manager Aki Ajo at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, while the Red Bull KTM Tech3 crew welcomed riders Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales for their initial laps with the KTM RC16.

The Catalan layout provided near perfect testing conditions with decent temperatures, blues skies and little wind for the first acclimatization outing ahead of the winter break and with a view to the workload for the 2025 championship. The teams and riders only had Monday free from riding in the wake of the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona but the technical staff were busy changing parts, components and graphics for the session that lasted from 10-17.00.

Binder and Acosta totaled 134 laps with the South African clocking the 6th best effort. 0.7 from the top, and the Spaniard was 9th. They tried electronics settings and aerodynamic parts as well as other refinements. Viñales shone in 12th after lapping 74 times while Bastianini managed 55 and was 16th fastest as they began the adaption process to maximize the big potential of the KTM RC16.

The race teams can now lower the pace but the development cycle continues. MotoGP will officially get quick again at the Sepang International Circuit on 5-7 February.

Brad Binder, 6th: “We had a productive test plan and got through all of it. No mishaps and everything worked well. The main goal was to get as much information as we could and I think we got the mission accomplished. I think a lot of what we tried today is just the beginning to try and push the project forward for next season.”

Pedro Acosta, 9th: "Happy because we had a solid day without any issues. We tried a lot of things and that didn't leave me much time for a time-attack. I had new fairings with some good improvements and a new seat section for more comfort and stability. A change of team for me and a lot to look forward to when we go again in Malaysia."

Maverick Viñales, 12th: “I started the day with an open mind but honestly from the first lap everything felt very positive and came naturally. There are things I need to understand and integrate for the my riding style but a good feeling. We didn’t test too much, I just wanted a set-up that would allow me to ride and understand the bike. It’s fast! I have not arrived to the limit of the bike yet and to see what is missing but I did not see any ‘wall’. I was faster and faster every time I went out. I like the way I could exit the corners; this is fantastic for my style. The KTM RC16 is also stable under braking and it feels lighter, less physical. Still much to understand but a positive first step.”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It was a very important day for us in Barcelona and to start the 2025 season. We have some changes in the team with manpower and a new rider but, in any case, the team is already a ‘family’ for many years and there is no dramatic change. It is a really professional group around here, the factory, the test team and all areas and days like this are very important because tests are limited and we need to run things in. Today was productive. We double checked some points and continued development from the last months but also some new items. With Brad and Pedro I feel we have one of the best duos in the paddock. It was important to collect the fresh data from Maverick and Enea and this helps the whole project.”

Sebastian Risse, Red Bull KTM Technical Manager MotoGP: “We restructured a bit for this test but we’d already been working closely with Pedro and we’re happy to have the new group. We did a lot of work in terms of understanding pieces of the puzzle for next year and based on this we will put together the bike for next season. I think we made some steps forward and it is always the case of working hard in the winter and seeing what we have for the races but based on what we see and know we’re positive. The first Tech3 team test was exciting with two new riders and some new people and it was interesting to learn their perception of our bike and the way we work. It was really successful because both riders were quite happy and impressed with where they are. It looks like the areas they want to work on we can improve thanks to tuning, settings and things we have in mind. So, we go into the winter break with a strong plan.”

Barcelona official test final times

1. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati 1:38.803

2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +0.396

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.595

6. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.705

9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.768

12. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.084

16. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.279