Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in famed Pennsylvania venue Results

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will take a break before a return to action on July 3 with the Twisted Tea RedBud National and American motocross’ Independence Day tradition. Broadcast coverage will begin with a live telecast of the opening motos on MAVTV Motorsports Network, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Second moto coverage will air via tape delay on NBC Sports Network at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. Action from RedBud will also stream live all day long on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
GEICO Motorcycle Thunder Valley National
High Point Raceway – Mount Morris, Pa.
June 19, 2021
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (2-2)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (1-4)
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (6-1)
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (3-3)
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (5-8)
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (9-6)
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (10-7)
- Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (8-9)
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (7-11)
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 12)
- Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 133
- Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 130
- Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 103
- Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 101
- Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 101
- Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 96
- Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 86
- Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 76
- Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 76
- Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 72
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (1-3)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (3-2)
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (5-1)
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (2-5)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (10-4)
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (7-6)
- Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, GASGAS (9-10)
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (8-11)
- Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (6-13)
- Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (13-7)
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 3 of 12)
- Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 132
- Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 121
- Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 90
- Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 88
- Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 87
- Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 85
- Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 77
- Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 72
- Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 68
- RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 67