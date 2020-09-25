Moto Anatomy AFT Royal Enfield team starting to show promise

Milwaukee, Wis September 25, 2020: On Friday, September 25, the Royal Enfield Twins FT ridden by Johnny Lewis will compete again in the Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) Production Twins class at the Dallas Half-Mile at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Lewis impressed the flat track world when he finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Williams Grove Half-Mile Mains on his Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield debut.

Lewis’ Moto Anatomy team has spent the last two weeks continuing testing the Royal Enfield Twins FT as they look to make adjustments to further develop the platform. After Williams Grove the team gathered valuable insights into the Twins FT and will continue building upon the foundation this weekend. Working closely with Royal Enfield and Harris Performance, the team has been exchanging data and feedback over the past two weeks.

“Heading into our second race weekend at the Dallas Half-Mile at Devil’s Bowl Speedway is exciting because we had a weekend off to make changes to the chassis and improvements to the engine,” said Johnny Lewis, Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer. “This is a development season, results on paper are great but progress from race to race is more rewarding and frankly important. We know it’s going to take time, but when you can leave the track with a plan for the next race to improve the motorcycle, that’s a huge step for a team developing a competitive race program.”

The Twins FT and Lewis will run the remainder of the AFT season in the Production Twins class. Lewis and team will further develop the motorcycle as they look forward to the 2021 season. While the team wants to perform well, the ultimate goal of the 2020 season is to continue gathering critical data and insights into the Twins FT platform – and have some fun doing it. The initial results show promise, but the team is focused on development.

“The AFT program has generated a positive response across the entire Royal Enfield organization,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead for Royal Enfield Americas. “All eyes were on the team’s performance at Williams Grove and the positive results reinforce that we belong on the AFT stage along with the other major manufacturers. The team is excited to write this chapter as part of Royal Enfield’s storied legacy and we can’t wait to get back on the track in Dallas.’”

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team will finish the remainder of the AFT season as they compete at the Dallas Half-Mile, Atlanta Short Track, Charlotte Half-Mile and AFT Finale at Daytona Beach.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is supported by Harris Performance, SENA, Spectro Oils, Beringer Brakes, Solid Performance, EVS, ODI, Just 1, Tucker, Saddlemen, S&S Cycle, Team Lawant, Qualye Construction and Goon Glass and Rubber.