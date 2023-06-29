America’s Toughest Race Snowshoe GNCC Recap

The GNCC world descended on Snowshoe Mountain for the ninth round on the calendar. After the rain that preceded the week, the sunshine made its appearance on race day. This round has the reputation of “America’s Toughest Race” and this year was no exception. The race started on the main road where riders lined up 5 to 7 on a row and were sent off every 10 seconds with time adjusted based on the row they began on. In the XC2 race both of our factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson, got off well and worked up to running in the lead pack of the race. Johnson who was running up in 2nd place on the last lap when an accident almost took him out of the race. He would limp home in tenth place. Evan Smith was done in by tire choice. As the conditions turned muddy his tires lacked the traction needed to clear those slick sections and hill climbs, ultimately resulting in his 8th-place finish. In the XC3, Jay Lipscomb was racing in 2nd place on the third lap when he was taken out. His Factory 125 RR needed some work in the pits to get back out and finish the race. The GNCC series will resume on September 17th after a summer break.
Event Results
Evan Smith
8th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
10th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
8th Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Big day on a challenging Snowshoe track! I started well and was battling in the top 5 for over half the race. As the conditions got muddier and slicker the tire choice I made was wrong. I struggled to make some of the hill climbs and struggled through some of the mud holes which caused me to drop back from where I should be. But I had fun and my bike was eating up the rocks.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“This weekend’s result wasn’t a reflection of how I was riding on the day. I was able to come on strong the last few laps to work my way into 2nd the last lap but a freak accident all most took me out of the race. I was still able to finish the last lap and come away with 10th in the XC2 and 23rd overall. Thanks to everyone behind me, time to put my head down and come out strong the last few rounds.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The Snowshoe GNCC was not very good to me. I was running in 2nd until a little into the 3rd lap when my rear end got kicked to the side down a super fast haul road. I bent the bike up pretty bad so we swapped some stuff around in the pits, went back out, and finished 8th to salvage a few points.”
