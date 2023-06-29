America’s Toughest Race Snowshoe GNCC Recap

The Snowshoe GNCC Recap The GNCC world descended on Snowshoe Mountain for the ninth round on the calendar. After the rain that preceded the week, the sunshine made its appearance on race day. This round has the reputation of “America’s Toughest Race” and this year was no exception. The race started on the main road where riders lined up 5 to 7 on a row and were sent off every 10 seconds with time adjusted based on the row they began on. In the XC2 race both of our factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson, got off well and worked up to running in the lead pack of the race. Johnson who was running up in 2nd place on the last lap when an accident almost took him out of the race. He would limp home in tenth place. Evan Smith was done in by tire choice. As the conditions turned muddy his tires lacked the traction needed to clear those slick sections and hill climbs, ultimately resulting in his 8th-place finish. In the XC3, Jay Lipscomb was racing in 2nd place on the third lap when he was taken out. His Factory 125 RR needed some work in the pits to get back out and finish the race. The GNCC series will resume on September 17th after a summer break.