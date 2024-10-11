Dare DeMartile is the 2024 WORCS Champion

DeMartile is the 2024 WORCS Champion The WORCS Championship’s second to last race of the year was held in the Nevada desert. It featured one of the most challenging and physically demanding tracks on the circuit. Beta factory rider Dare DeMartile continued his hot streak with his third series win in a row, clinching the 2024 WORCS Title, a first for him and Beta USA. At this round, Dare got off to a decent start but didn’t grab the lead until the third lap. After an initial mistake, he was able to add to his lead and cruise to victory with just under a minute cushion. DeMartile has been quick all year at the WORCS events. He now has five series wins and hasn’t finished outside the top-three all season. Congratulations to Dare on an incredible season!