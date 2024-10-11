Dare DeMartile is the 2024 WORCS Champion

The WORCS Championship’s second to last race of the year was held in the Nevada desert. It featured one of the most challenging and physically demanding tracks on the circuit. Beta factory rider Dare DeMartile continued his hot streak with his third series win in a row, clinching the 2024 WORCS Title, a first for him and Beta USA. At this round, Dare got off to a decent start but didn’t grab the lead until the third lap. After an initial mistake, he was able to add to his lead and cruise to victory with just under a minute cushion. DeMartile has been quick all year at the WORCS events. He now has five series wins and hasn’t finished outside the top-three all season. Congratulations to Dare on an incredible season!
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 1st Place » Pro Class CHAMPION
Factory 480 RR
“What a crazy race! I got a third-place start and ended up making a pass for the lead on lap three. I made a little mistake shortly after grabbing the lead which made the race a lot closer at that point. I pitted at the hour mark and then turned in a couple of great laps to extend my lead. From there I rode my Factory 480 RR safely to the finish. I am so happy to get the first-ever WORCS Championship for myself and Beta USA. What a great weekend of racing!”
