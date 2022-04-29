Celebrate 30 years of the Fireblade at Donington Park

In 1992 the first – the CBR900RR FireBlade – rewrote the rules of what a sports bike should be, light weight, but with real power. The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP and Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary have been 30 years in the making and are the very essence of pure performance.

And, fittingly, against a backdrop of white hot Bennetts BSB racing at Donington Park (and after an incredible start to the season for Glenn Irwin and his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP) over Saturday/Sunday 21-22 May Honda UK is celebrating 30 years of competition. Because that’s what created the first and defines the latest Fireblade.

The four-man Honda Racing UK superbike team of Irwin, Ryo Mizuno, Takumi Takahashi and 2021 Superstock 1000 champion Tom Neave will be fighting hard for success on track but, for one weekend only, Honda is throwing a party and to get things started all Honda riders have a 20% discount off attendance tickets and exclusive parking at the Melbourne loop*.

There’s a great deal more going on, however…

FOR FIREBLADES ONLY

The bikes are special which makes their owners special. So Fireblade riders will have some unique opportunities over the course of two days:

The chance to experience Donington Park up close, apex-to-apex by riding the track Saturday evening between 18:00-20:00 **

Exclusive Fireblade only parking at the Melbourne loop

Ride with an absolute legend by joining TT hero John McGuinness on a parade lap Saturday and Sunday lunchtime ***

Meet and chat with Honda Racing UK’s riders over the course of the weekend

Win exclusive prizes

FOR ALL DONINGTON PARK SPECTATORS

There’s a whole World of Honda to explore and it’ll be set-up and ready at the Melbourne Loop to welcome all race fans. On offer:

The Heritage Fireblade display – plus the chance to learn more about the 2022 CBR1000RR-SP’s updates, as well as its race-quality Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (S-EC) and full Brembo braking system

A Heritage race bike display, including a rare as hens’ teeth RC213V-S road-going MotoGP bike, Castrol Honda VTR1000SP1 and Joey Dunlop, Alex Lowes and Ryuichi Kiyonari replicas

All of the very latest 2022 models. Get up close to the NT1100, CRF1100L Africa Twin, CB1000R and many more

A chance to try something unique to Honda with the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) rolling road

Gravity-defying, two-wheeled amazement courtesy of the Steve Colley Trials Experience show

The opportunity to learn new skills with a booking for the Dave Thorpe Adventure and Off-Road Centre

Purchase the latest 2022 Honda Racing UK merchandise

To join this celebration of all things Fireblade and Honda, book your tickets online and please visit the MSV website at https://link.msv.com/honda3

*Strictly for Fireblade or Honda riders only; please do not enter if you own another make.

**Only Fireblade riders attending the event on a road legal Fireblade. There will be limited availability and it’s not about setting a lap time!

*** Only Fireblade riders attending the event on a road legal Fireblade and there is a 200-bike limit.