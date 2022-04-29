2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series close to reaching full registration capacity

Registrations for the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series are now close to reaching full capacity and interested riders and parents are encouraged to enter soon to secure their place. In recent weeks, a surge of entries has been received and with round one just four weeks away, spots on the 40-rider start line have become very limited.

Returning for a second season after the successful partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and Infront Moto Racing brought the capabilities of e-mobility to a global audience in 2021, the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series looks set to be even more popular.

Open to all riders aged 6-8 years old as of January 1, 2022, one of the most unique aspects of the series is that it runs alongside the MXGP World Championship. Young racers will have the exclusive opportunity to compete on the same circuits as their motocross heroes, and also enjoy a similar schedule at each round with a timed qualifying session followed by two points-paying races.

Taking place through the summer months, the European Junior e-Motocross Series begins at the MXGP of Spain on May 28-29. The next two rounds follow in quick succession with a visit to France one week later, then Germany the following weekend. The MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16-17 hosts a season-ending, double-header event where the champion will be crowned.

For every rider competing on the EE 5 machine, they will receive a selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles merchandise and accessories with the eventual European Junior e-Motocross Series Champion securing an exclusive prize – a trip for the winner and one guest to the FIM Motocross of Nations in September.

For additional information on the series and to secure one of the remaining places on the start line, please visit – www.junioremotocross.com

Calendar – 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 28-29 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 2: 4-5 June MXGP of France – Ernée

Round 3: 11-12 June MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 4: 16 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 17 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket