Classic enduro action: EnduroGP 2022 – Lalin Spain

Returning to classic enduro action in 2021 following a three-year absence from the EnduroGP paddock, Josep immediately showed his rivals he had lost none of the pace that took him to the 2017 Enduro2 World Championship title. Riding the KTM 350 EXC-F, Garcia topped the E2 timesheets seven times from 12 days of racing last year and completed the season having finished no lower than third. His speed and consistency enabled him to finish as runner-up in the hotly contested EnduroGP class.

Midway through his championship-winning 2021 season, Garcia also added his name to the history books by claiming the overall win at the 2021 International Six Days Enduro, in Italy. The victory also marked a change in his training philosophy, which clearly paid off, as Josep went on to top all four remaining days of the Enduro2 championship, as well as winning three out of four in EnduroGP.

Now, heading into the seven-round 2022 world championship season, Josep is more determined than ever to both defend his E2 crown and go one better in EnduroGP to take his first-ever overall victory in the category. To help achieve that goal, Garcia and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team have worked tirelessly throughout the off-season, improving Josep’s chosen KTM 350 EXC-F to make the E2 championship-winning machine even more capable and adaptable to the varied conditions expected throughout the 2022 season

Keeping himself sharp and focused over the off-season, Garcia raced the first two rounds of the AMA Grand National Cross Country series in the United States. Although the three-hour races were wildly different to the sprint-style tests of classic enduro, Josep’s speed was evident, with the Spaniard claiming an impressive second-place podium result at round two.

The 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship opens with two back-to-back rounds, starting with Josep’s home race in Lalin, Spain this coming weekend, May 6-8. One week later the series heads to Peso da Régua and Armamar in Portugal for round two. Five further races then follow, held from late June through to mid-October. The 96th edition of the International Six Days Enduro will also be held from August 29 to September 3, where Josep will be fighting hard to make it two overall wins in a row for himself and the Red Bull KTM team.

Josep Garcia: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to racing the Enduro World Championship. After claiming my second Enduro2 title last year and coming second in EnduroGP, the main goal this year is definitely to go one better overall and finish the year on the top step of the podium in the EnduroGP class. When I changed my bike to the KTM 350 EXC-F last year, it definitely gave me some added motivation. Also, a change in my training regime paid off as I was able to take the overall win at the ISDE last year and finish the world championship season really strongly. The bike is perfect as it is light enough to be really aggressive when you want to, and that suits my riding style. But it’s powerful enough to ride smoothly too when conditions are tough. Riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was always a dream for me, and the team have been such a big part of my success over the years in helping to develop the bike and assisting in making me a better rider too – I couldn’t be more grateful for the help they have given me. Looking ahead to round one of the championship, although the terrain should suit me, and it’s my home race too, I’m not taking anything for granted. I feel really good on the bike and I’m fully motivated for the season this year, but it’s still a long championship – I’ll give it my all as usual and always push to win.”

The 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship fires into action this coming weekend with round one in Lalin, Spain, from May 6-8. Riders then head straight to Portugal for round two, just one week later on May 13-15.

Calendar – 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round 1: 6-8 May – GP of Spain – Lalin

Round 2: 13-15 May – GP of Portugal – Peso da Regua – Armamar

Round 3: 24-26 June – GP of Italy – Carpineti

Round 4: 1-3 July – GP of Portugal – Coimbra – Souselas

Round 5: 29-31 July – GP of Slovakia – Gelnica

Round 6: 5-7 August – GP of Hungary – Zalaegerszeg

Round 7: 14-16 October – GP of Germany – Zschopau