Opening FIM Superbike World Championship race Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Gerloff Returns to Podium with Sensational Race 1 Performance in Catalunya

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff produced a superb performance in the opening FIM Superbike World Championship race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, fighting back to score his first podium of the 2022 season in third.

It was another strong Superpole for Gerloff, who qualified on the second row for a third consecutive weekend. Starting sixth, Gerloff initially lost two places early on, but then the American began a stellar comeback through the field.

With four laps to go, Gerloff managed to pull off a breathtaking double overtake for fourth on Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) and Iker Lecuona (Honda), diving down the inside of both on the run into Turn 1. The 27-year-old then took third place off Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (Pata Yamaha) at the same place a lap later, just running out of laps to challenge Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) for second.

Having qualified 15th, Nozane battled for a points finish throughout the 20-lap contest, with the Japanese rider narrowly missing out in 16th after struggling in the closing stages.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back tomorrow in Barcelona for the Superpole Race at 11:00 (CEST) and Race 2 at 14:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P3

“It feels amazing to be back on the podium, I’m really happy for myself and for the team. I wanted to give them a good result, they deserve it. The start was nothing special, but I tried to be gentle on the tyres and it paid off in the latter stages of the race. The rear tyre was still toasted at the end, but I was able to make some good overtakes. Now we’re focused on tomorrow, where we’ll just continue what we’ve been doing so far this weekend.”

Kohta Nozane: P16

“The Tissot Superpole wasn’t too bad, but I’m disappointed as I made a mistake in the second run which prevented me from improving my lap time. Anyway, we went into the race with a good feeling, but unfortunately our pace was not enough to stay in the points. There’s another day tomorrow and we’ll try our best to be quicker.”