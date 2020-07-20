MotoGP Jerez Andrea Dovizioso steps on the podium after crashes at the Spanish Grand Prix

Andrea Dovizioso climbed on the third step of the rostrum at Jerez de la Frontera, where the Spanish Grand Prix took place this weekend. In what was a very challenging GP, which put bikes and riders to the test due to the high temperatures, the Ducati Team rider was able to manage well his race strategy.



As he got off the line from the third row of the grid, Andrea put himself in the fifth position already after a few laps, finding a steady pace immediately. Fourth towards the end of the race, the rider from Forlì was able to defend himself from Morbidelli’s and Pol Espargaro’s attacks. Dovizioso managed then to fill in the gap on Jack Miller and, with two laps to go, he went past the Australian rider of the Pramac Racing Team claiming the third spot on the podium.



Dovizioso’s third place today represents his best result in the premier class at the Jerez Circuit, while for Ducati it is the fifth third place conquered at the Spanish race venue.



Despite still not being 100% fit and suffering some neck and back pain after Wednesday’s crash, his teammate Danilo Petrucci was able to end a tough weekend with a top-ten result by finishing ninth in today’s race.



At the end of the first Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP season, Ducati occupies the second position in the Manufacturers’ Standings, while the Ducati Team is second in the Team Standings.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 3rd

“This podium is like a victory for me. It was a challenging race, and I didn’t think I could get this result, but luckily I didn’t give up until the end and managed not to make any mistakes. In this morning’s Warm-Up, the team did a great job, as they improved my feeling with the Desmosedici GP, giving me the chance to be constant today in the race. Unfortunately, I still didn’t feel completely comfortable on the bike and, above all, I lacked speed. Surely, thanks to the feedback of this race, we will be able to be more competitive in the next GP, which will be held again here in Jerez”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 9th

“It was a tough race for me. In addition to the neck pain, I am suffering some stomach issues probably due to the painkillers I’ve been taking these days, and today I wasn’t in the condition to do more. In the race, I tried to hold on and managed to finish into the top ten. Hopefully, I can recover and be 100% fit for next week. I am confident to have the potential to stay with the other Ducati bikes and fight for the top five positions”.



The Ducati Team will be back again at Circuito de Jerez – Àngel Nieto for the Andalusian Grand Prix, from 24th- 26th July 2020.