Everything about Southwick Motocross is tough with sand, heat and humidity

Everything about Southwick is tough, with the sand, heat and humidity…and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, who were ready to take on the roughest track on the AMA Pro Motocross series.

250 MX

It was Jalek Swoll who led the charge for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team at the start of moto one, as he rounded the first turn in second spot on his FC250. He was closely pursued by RJ Hampshire in seventh, and Talon Hawkins was lurking just outside the top ten in 11th place.

As usual, Hampshire was clawing his way forward from his starting position, moving up to third at the finish. In moto two, he once was near the front, working his way from just outside the top five to fourth at the finish, and was closing on the overall winner as they raced to the checkers. His moto scores were good for fourth overall. He maintains his third overall spot in the championship standings, but has moved back to within 15 points of the lead over the last two races.



“Overall, it was just a really solid weekend. Nothing special, but I made up a lot of points. I had two decent starts and salvaged what I could. It was 3-4 on the day and I’ll just keep plugging away. We’re at the halfway mark and I’m still in the championship hunt.,” said Hampshire. “I’ll go back, recover, and Millville is another fun one for me. I’m just looking to get these starts figured out to give me a little bit more of a shot at these wins.”

After an excellent start in moto one, Jalek Swoll suffered a couple of crashes that dropped him to 11th, but he rebounded on moto two with a seventh-place finish, and a ninth-place overall score. He has also steadily climbed in the 250 championship standings, moving from 21st at Fox Raceway and cracking the top ten at Southwick by moving into ninth overall.



“Qualifying was good for me, and it was nice to finally find some speed in practice and carry it into the motos. In the first moto I had a good start and was riding okay but I went down early and that was kind of tough. I had two falls in that one and it put me pretty deep and I only got back to 11th. In moto two I had a good start, in the middle of the top ten, and it was okay…nothing crazy. I started to feel better at the end but just a little too late. I had sixth right in front of me but I ran out of time,” said Swoll. “I’m looking forward to next weekend and build off the momentum that I got today, despite the crashes.”

Talon Hawkins cracked the top ten barrier in moto one, and backed it up with a 14th in moto two to score an 11th overall, the best of his pro career. He sit just outside the top ten overall in 11th spot.



“We got a top ten, and that’s been a goal of mine ever since coming into this. I have a lot to improve and a lot to work on, but it’s definitely something good to take away from today. I came into today without the highest level of confidence, but I turned it around and put a smile on my face,” said Hawkins. “I’m glad I was able to almost break the top ten overall…I got 11th, my best finish so far. We’re looking to keep on improving every race.”

Next Event (Round 7): July 15, 2023 – Spring Creek Motocross in Millville, Minn.

Round Six Results: Southwick



250 MX Results

1. Tom Vialle (KTM), 1-3

2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 2-2

3. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 6-1

…

4. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-4

9. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 11-7

11. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 10-14

14. Jorgen Talviku (Husqvarna), 14-16

34. Travis Mecking (Husqvarna) 31-32

450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2

3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 3-3

…

19. Luke Renzland (Husqvarna), 18-20

22. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 19-24

24. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 20-DNS

36. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 37-35



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Haiden Deegan – 218 points

2. Hunter Lawrence – 213 points

3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 203 points

…

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 110 points

14. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 70 points

30. Jorgen Talviku – 12 points

41. Kai Aiello – 2 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 300 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 233 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 210 points

…

40. Luke Renzland – 4 points

45. Scott Meshey – 3 points

47. John Adamson – 2 points

48. Anton Gole – 1 point