Everything about Southwick Motocross is tough with sand, heat and humidity

“Overall, it was just a really solid weekend. Nothing special, but I made up a lot of points. I had two decent starts and salvaged what I could. It was 3-4 on the day and I’ll just keep plugging away. We’re at the halfway mark and I’m still in the championship hunt.,” said Hampshire. “I’ll go back, recover, and Millville is another fun one for me. I’m just looking to get these starts figured out to give me a little bit more of a shot at these wins.”
“Qualifying was good for me, and it was nice to finally find some speed in practice and carry it into the motos. In the first moto I had a good start and was riding okay but I went down early and that was kind of tough. I had two falls in that one and it put me pretty deep and I only got back to 11th. In moto two I had a good start, in the middle of the top ten, and it was okay…nothing crazy. I started to feel better at the end but just a little too late. I had sixth right in front of me but I ran out of time,” said Swoll. “I’m looking forward to next weekend and build off the momentum that I got today, despite the crashes.”
“We got a top ten, and that’s been a goal of mine ever since coming into this. I have a lot to improve and a lot to work on, but it’s definitely something good to take away from today. I came into today without the highest level of confidence, but I turned it around and put a smile on my face,” said Hawkins. “I’m glad I was able to almost break the top ten overall…I got 11th, my best finish so far. We’re looking to keep on improving every race.”
250 MX Results
2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 2-2
3. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 6-1
2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 3-3
…
22. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 19-24
24. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 20-DNS
36. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 37-35
250 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Haiden Deegan – 218 points
2. Hunter Lawrence – 213 points
3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 203 points
…
10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 110 points
14. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 70 points
30. Jorgen Talviku – 12 points
41. Kai Aiello – 2 points
450 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 300 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis – 233 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 210 points
…
40. Luke Renzland – 4 points
45. Scott Meshey – 3 points
47. John Adamson – 2 points
48. Anton Gole – 1 point