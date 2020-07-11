Team Suzuki Press Office – July 10.

The final entry list for the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance World Championship race on August 29-30th has been announced today by the FIM EWC and will feature a total of 43 teams.

The event will be run without spectators due to the ongoing and changing crisis at the Bugatti Circuit in France, where current 2019-2020 series leaders, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT), will be in action aboard the GSX-R1000 for the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos.

The 15-time EWC Champions with riders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and new team member Xavier Simeon, racing at their home circuit where the team is based, currently hold a 15-point lead in the series after two of five rounds in the rescheduled championship.

In a smaller entry list than normal, mainly due to varying travel restrictions throughout the world, SERT is one of 10 Suzuki teams on the grid that will start preparing on track from August 26th.

Joining SERT in the line-up is the Junior Team LMS Superstock team, who work out of the same Le Mans facility, includes riders Martin Renaudin, Guillame Raymond, Matthieu Thibault and Leo Meunier aboard the Superstock-spec GSX-R1000, plus other international entries including the UK-based British Endurance Team (EWC Class), No Limits Motor Team (Superstock) and Team R2CL (EWC).

Talking about today’s announcement, François Ribeiro, Head of promoters Eurosport Events, said: “The quality of the 24H Motos field promises to give television viewers an action-packed race to watch. Eurosport Events and ACO have worked hand in hand to transport our fans to the heart of the track action despite the Bugatti circuit being off-limits for the public. Our core group of permanent teams has weathered the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, but the lockdown period has strained the finances of sponsors and dealers supporting independent teams. A closed-doors 24H Motos has made it harder for teams to establish partnerships. Four of our permanent teams will not be at Le Mans, though two of them plan to return for the Bol d’Or, where restrictions on public access could be partially lifted if future government decisions make it all possible.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest said: “The current crisis has hit our competitors hard and impacted their budgets for the season. We at ACO and our partners felt it was vital to go ahead with this year’s edition, which once again promises to be a thrilling race even though it is being held behind closed doors. We have a top-notch field. Everything is in place to bring this 43rd edition to the largest possible number of fans.”

FIM President Jorge Viegas added: “On behalf of the FIM I would like to thank the ACO and Eurosport Events for the efforts they have made to ensure that the 24 Hours Motos, even without spectators, will be a real spectacle and also to assure to all fans about the quality of the show and the fact that this historic event will return, for your passion in 2021, stronger than ever.”