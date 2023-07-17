First Look at New 2024 BMW models!

Big, big BMW blowout release and first Look at dozens of new 2024 BMW models at Total Motorcycle. From Sport, Adventure, Touring, Roadster, Heritage, Scooter, Urban Mobility, Maxi Scooter, EV’s and even a concept await those who venture into our amazing 2024 BMW Motorcycle Model Guides.

One of the biggest new features BMW is offering (either standard or as an option) is the Intelligent Emergency Call feature. “Intelligent Emergency Call adds a covered SOS button, loudspeaker and microphone to the right-side handlebar controls. The eCall system uses BMW Motorrad Connected Services and when pressed, the SOS button connects the rider to an agent who can be advised verbally of the general situation, of the level of injury, if one exists and who can contact emergency services, if required. If a motorcycle fall or crash is detected, an eCall is automatically placed.”

While the Intelligent Emergency Call should be helpful and save time/lives of riders, which is always a good thing, it’s quite situational depending on where the bike and rider is, if the bike is even functional and what condition both are in. But having it isn’t a bad idea, I would love to see future use-case data as the option isn’t free and what is the value-add overall.

The other main feature of 2024 is all new BMW M motorcycles include the 600-mile Ultimate Care Break-In Service. While again, a nice-to-have, it is only for the most expensive “M version” bikes, but it’s “Free” so it’s nice to see BMW giving back to the owner.

I hope you really take the time to explore not only our constantly weekly growing 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides, but all our 54+ years of Model Guides at Total Motorcycle. I’ve spend 24 years of my life creating these unique guides by hand for riders and have been able to make them the best on the internet (plus 100% free too!).

Have a great week!

Introducing the new 2024 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

New 2024 Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications.

Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2024 BMW Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

– 2024 BMW M1000RR – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW M1000R – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW S1000RR – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R1250RS – First Look Preview

Adventure

– 2024 BMW R1250GS Adventure – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW M1000XR Prototype – New model

– 2024 BMW F900XR – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW G310GS – First Look Preview

Tour

– 2024 BMW K1600GTL – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW K1600GT – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW K1600 Grand America – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW K1600B – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R1250RT – First Look Preview

Roadster

– 2024 BMW R1250R – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW S1000R – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW F900R – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW G310R – First Look Preview

Heritage

– 2024 BMW R18 – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R18B – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R18 Transcontinental – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R18 Classic – First Look Preview

– 2024 BMW R18 Roctane – New model

– 2024 BMW R12 nineT – New model

Scooter / Urban Mobility / Maxi Scooter

– 2024 BMW CE02 – New model

– 2024 BMW CE04 – New model

– 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – New model

– 2024 BMW C400GT

Concept

– 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – New model

BMW Motorrad USA 2024 Model Year Update.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 30, 2023…BMW Motorrad USA would like to announce the first model year update for 2024. Updates include new colors and Option 719 packages as well as a newly offered Intelligent Emergency Call feature.

Intelligent Emergency Call is available as standard or as an option for the following models and series in the USA and Canada for model year 2024: F 900 R and XR (optional) K 1600x (standard), R 1250x (standard), R 18 B and Transcontinental (standard), S 1000 R / RR (standard), CE 04 (standard). Intelligent Emergency Call adds a covered SOS button, loudspeaker and microphone to the right-side handlebar controls.

The eCall system uses BMW Motorrad Connected Services which can be activated during new vehicle delivery to the customer. When pressed, the SOS button connects the rider to an agent who can be advised verbally of the general situation, of the level of injury, if one exists and who can contact emergency services, if required. If a motorcycle fall or crash is detected, an eCall is automatically placed.

For model year 2024, all new BMW M motorcycles include the 600-mile Ultimate Care Break-In Service. The BMW Ultimate Care service programs were launched in 2021.

BMW CE 04

Colors

Light White (standard / unchanged)

Avantgarde Pkg: Imperial Blue Metallic replaces Magellan Grey Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW C 400 GT

Colors

Alpine White (standard / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Imperial Blue Metallic replaces Callisto Gray Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW G 310 R

Colors

Cosmic Black 2 (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic replaces Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic. (optional)

Style Passion: Granite Grey Metallic replaces Racing Red (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW G 310 GS

Colors

Cosmic Black 3 (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Polar White/Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Rallye: Racing Red replaces Kalamata Dark Gold Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW F 900 R

Colors

Racing Red replaces Black Storm Metallic (standard)

Style Sport: Light White. Updated graphics (optional)

Style Triple Black replaces Style Exclusive / Bluestone Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Intelligent Emergency Call added as a stand-alone option.

Select Pkg (Heated Grips, Keyless Ride): Has been removed. Part of Premium Pkg.

Premium Pkg: M Endurance Chain and ABS Pro added to package.

Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlight, Headlight Pro, Center Stand, GPS Prep, Saddle Bag Mounts and TPM have been removed from package.

Options and Packages

Intelligent Emergency Call added as a stand-alone option.

F 900 R Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW F 900 XR

Colors

Light White. Updated graphics (standard)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic 2 replaces Racing Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Triple Black. Updated graphics (optional)

Options and Packages

Intelligent Emergency Call added as a stand-alone option.

F 900 XR Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Black Storm Metallic / Vintage replaces Mars Red (optional)

Style Option 719 Velvet Green Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes.

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18 Classic

Classic Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Black Storm Metallic / Vintage replaces Mars Red (optional)

Style Option 719 Moon Stone Mineral White Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Select Pkg: Locking gas cap has been removed. Is available as stand-alone option.

Standard Equipment

No changes

BMW R 18 Roctane

MSRP: $18,695 plus Destination

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional)

Mineral Grey Metallic Matte (optional)

The BMW R 18 Roctane is a new model for 2024.

BMW R 18 B

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Racing Blue Metallic replaces Gravity Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Option 719 Black Pearl Black storm Metallic 2 replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Anti-Theft Alarm, TPM Tire Pressure Monitor, Seat Heating, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking have been removed from package.

Anti-Theft Alarm, Seat Heating and Central Locking available as stand-alone options.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

R 18 Transcontinental

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Racing Blue Metallic replaces Gravity Blue Metallic (optional)

Style Option 719 Moon Stone Mineral White Metallic replaces Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust / Titan Silver Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Anti-Theft Alarm, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking have been removed from package.

Anti-Theft Alarm, Locking Fuel Cap and Central Locking available as stand-alone options.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 R

Colors

Ice Grey (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro and Ride Modes Pro have been added.

Design Option Silencer, Chrome Exhaust Pipe, Cruise Control and TPM Tire Pressure Monitor have been removed from package.

TPM Tire Pressure Monitor is available as a stand-alone option.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 RS

Colors

Ice Grey (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

Premium Pkg: Design Option Silencer and Chrome exhaust Pipe have been removed from package.

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 RT

Colors

Alpine White (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic 2 replaces Racing Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Triple Black: Black Storm Metallic 2 (optional / unchanged)

Option 719: Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Colors

Ice Gray (standard / unchanged)

Style Triple Black: Black Storm Metallic/Black/Achat Gray (optional / unchanged)

Style GS Trophy: Gravity Blue metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Style Rallye: Racing Blue Metallic replaces Light White/Racing Blue/Racing Red (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW S 1000 R

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Bluestone Metallic (optional / unchanged)

M Motorsport: Light White. Updated graphics. (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW S 1000 RR

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Passion: Racing Red. Updated graphics (optional)

M Motorsport: Light White. Updated graphics (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW M 1000 R

Colors

Light White / M Motorsport (standard)

M Competition Pkg: Black Storm Metallic/M Motorsport (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Ultimate Care Break-In Service has been added.

BMW M 1000 RR

Colors

Light White / M Motorsport (standard)

M Competition Pkg: Black Storm Metallic/M Motorsport (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Ultimate Care Break-In Service has been added.

BMW K 1600 GT

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Sport: Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red (optional / unchanged)

Style Option 719 Havanna Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic replaces Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW K 1600 GTL

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Gravity Blue Metallic (optional / unchanged)

Style Option 719 Havanna Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic replaces Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional)

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Option 719 Special Edition Midnight Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged) Production ends 10/31/2023.

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW K 1600 Grand America

Colors

Black Storm Metallic (standard / unchanged)

Style Exclusive: Manhattan Metallic Matte (optional / unchanged)

Option 719 Special Edition Midnight Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic (optional / unchanged) Production ends 10/31/2023.

Options and Packages

No changes

Standard Equipment

Intelligent Emergency Call has been added.

BMW Group in America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles as well as the BMW XM. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers,146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 104 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

BMW Motorrad model update measures for model year 2024.

New attractive color and equipment variants as well as option 719 packages.

Munich. Various model refinement measures will once again be included in the BMW Motorrad program for model year 2024. The models can be ordered in the new configurations from all BMW Motorrad partners from August 2023.

As a cross-model change, the Intelligent Emergency Call is available from the factory as an option for the following models and series in the markets of the USA and Canada with model year 2024:

R 1250x (US).

CE 04 (US).

K 1600x (US).

S 1000x (US).

R 18x (US).

BMW G 310 R.

Version Sport: New color Racingblue met. Polarwhite uni / Racingblue met. no longer available.

Version Sport: Front Wheel Cover, Radiator Cover, Fuel Tank Cover, Rear Cover Racingblue met. / Front Cover, Badge Holder, Polarwhite uni / Main-/Rearframe Racingred uni / Red Wheels.

Version Passion: New color Granitgrey met. Racingred uni no longer available.

Version Passion: Front Cover, Badge Holder Granitgrey met. / Front Wheel Cover, Radiator Cover, Fuel Tank Cover Cosmic Black uni / Main-/Rearframe Racingred uni / Red Wheels.

BMW G 310 GS.

Version Rallye: new color Racingred uni. Kalamata-darkgold met. no longer available. Front Wheel Cover, Main-/Rearframe Middle Fuel Tank Cover Racingred uni Fuel Tank Cover Le/Ri Black uni mat.

BMW G 310 RR.

Version Basic: Cosmic Black uni 2. Cosmic Black uni no longer available (only in India and China).

New: Main-/Rearframe in Racingred uni, new large „RR“TapeStyle.

BMW F 900 R.

Version Basic: New color Racingred uni. Blackstorm met. no longer available.

Version Triple Black: New color Blackstorm met 2. Style Exclusive / Bluestone met. no longer available.

Version Version Basic and Triple Black: Side Panels Blackstorm met. / Front Wheel Cover, Middle Cover Fuel Tank Mineralgrey met. mat / Seat Black / Engine Avus Black met. mat / Wheels Night Black uni / Fork Tube Black.

Version Sport: New color Lightwihite uni. Lightwhite uni / Racingblue met. no longer available.

Version Sport: Front Wheel Cover, Side Panels Lightwhite uni / Middle Cover Fuel Tank, Radiator Cover, Engine Spoiler Racingblue met. / Seat Black / Engine Avus Black met. mat / Wheels Night Black uni / Fork Tube Gold.

BMW F 900 XR.

Version Basic: Lightwhite uni 2. Lightwhite uni no longer available.

Version Triple Black: Blackstorm met 2. Black: Blackstorm met. No longer available.

Version Sport: Racingblue met 2. Racingblue met. No longer available.

New: Front Wheel Cover, Side Panels Lightwhite uni Radiator-/Middle Cover Fuel Tank Mineralgrey met. mat / Engine Avus Black met. mat Wheels Night Black uni / Fork Tube Black

BMW K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL.

Intelligent emergency call (ECALL) for USA and Canada.

Option 719 “HAVANNA” Meteoric Dust 2 met.

Variant Extension incl. Option 719 Seat Saddle Brown, incl. Option 719 Forged Wheels Classic.

BMW R 1250 RT.

Intelligent emergency call (ECALL) for USA and Canada.

Version Basic: new color Alpine White uni 3 with large new tape „RT“ on side panels. Lightwhite uni no longer available.

Version Sport: Racingblue met 2 with new Tape / Knee Cover, Front Panel, Middle Fuel Tank Cover mineralgrey met. Racingblue met. No longer available.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.

Intelligent emergency call (ECALL) for USA and Canada.

New color Racingblue met., Rallye Lightwhite uni no longer (all available.

Front Wheel Cover, Fuel Tank Cover Racingblue met. / Golden Wheels.

BMW R 18 / R 18 Classic.

New color Blackstorm met. / Vitage (Additional). Marsred met. no longer available.

Front/Rear Wheel Cover, Fuel Tank, Sidepanels Blackstorm met. / Seat Black / Powertrain Silver / Exhaust Fishtail Chrome.

Option 719 “OLIVINE”: New color Velvet Green met., Mineral White met. no longer available.

Option 719 “OLIVINE” incl. Option 719 Seat Black incl. Option 719 Wheels Icon incl. Option 719 Design Package Aero Black Option 719 Fuel Tank Badge, Badges Airbox R18 with Option 719 Black Powertrain.

Only R 18 Classic: Option 719 “MOONSTONE” new color Mineral White met. incl. Option 719 Seat Black incl. Option 719 Wheels Aero incl. Option 719 Design Package Aero Option 719 Fuel Tank Badge, Badges Airbox R18 with Option 719.

BMW R 18 B.

New color Racingblue met. (Aditional).

Option 719 “BLACK PEARL”: New color Blackstorm met. 2. Option 719 Galaxy Dust met. / Titan Silver met. and Mineral White met. no longer available.

Option 719 “BLACK PEARL”: incl. Option 719 Design Package Aero Black Option 719 Fuel Fuel Tank Badge, Lettering Case Clip incl. OE Blacked-Out / Exhaust Black Chrom Black Powertrain.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental.

New color Racingblue met. (Aditional). Gravityblue met. no longer available.

Option 719 “MOON STONE”: New color Mineral White met. / Meteoric Dust Gold. Galaxy Dust met. / Titan Silver met, no longer available.

Option 719 “MOON STONE”: incl. Option 719 Seat Black incl. Option 719 Wheels Aero incl. Option 719 Design Package Aero Option 719 Fuel Tank Badge, Lettering Case Clip.

BMW C 400 X.

Version Passion: new color Racingred uni. Granitgrey met. no longer available. Seat Black / grey, Side Panels Racingred uni, Middle Cover and Battery Cover Granitgrey met.

BMW C 400 GT.

Version Exclusive new color Imperialblue met. Callistogrey met. no longer available. Seat Black, Side Panels Imperialblue met., Middle Cover and Battery Cover darkgrey met. mat.

BMW CE 04.