Falling in the whoops 250SX West Championship Lumen Field

Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2019, and while the rain held off, the track was challenging the riders throughout the day. Craig adapted to the tricky track, scoring second in qualifying. He didn’t get a great jump in his heat race and was outside the top five, but he quickly pushed his YZ250F through the field and was in the lead by the second lap. Focused on not making the same mistake on the start, the Californian pulled the holeshot in the main event. He led the field through the opening two laps but came together with another rider just before the finish line and went down. He remounted in sixth and started charging to the front once again. Just after the halfway mark, Craig found his way into second, but time expired before he was able to get close enough to the leader to go for the win.

Thrasher started the day with a qualifying result of fifth. In his heat race, the sophomore supercross rider proved he had podium speed as he got a great start and challenged for the lead right up to the end. He transferred that same speed into the main event, starting the race in sixth but quickly made it up to fourth by lap three. He was right in the mix with the podium riders, but in the final minutes of the race, Thrasher washed out the front in a turn and went down. He got up quickly but went down in the whoops and finished the night in 11th.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will get a weekend off to start April before the return of the 250SX East Championship of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, April 9, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.