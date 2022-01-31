Impressive Round 4 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Anaheim California

Tomac got the day off to a good start, qualifying second and then taking his second heat race win of the season. In the main event, he got a decent start in sixth and quickly worked his way up the order and into the runner-up spot by Lap 5. He kept the pressure on and claimed the lead after the rider up front made an error. From there, he put in some fast laps to take his 38th-career win by a 4.6-second margin. Tomac’s debut win with the team in just four tries advanced his position at the top of the standings to six points.

Ferrandis also showed strength early in the day, topping the first practice session and qualifying fourth. He got a good start in his heat race and finished third but, unfortunately, found himself 14th in the main event. The Frenchman wasted no time, making his way through the field on a difficult track to make passes and claimed fifth by Lap 7. On the heels of his competitor, he kept pushing and moved past with five laps to go. Ferrandis’ fourth-place finish scored valuable points, advancing him three spots to seventh in the championship standings.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, February 5, for Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the first Triple Crown of the season at the State Farm Stadium.