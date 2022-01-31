Stellar outing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Christian Craig had another stellar outing at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim, taking his third victory of the season last night in his home state of California. The win helped expand his points lead in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship as the series approaches the halfway point of the regional title fight. His young teammate Nate Thrasher continued to make forward strides, earning a season-best result with a fourth-place finish.
Once again, Craig was at the top of his class, earning the fastest 250SX qualifier honors and taking the heat win for the fourth-week running. In the main event, the red-plate holder got a decent start and was battling inside the top three. Although he got shuffled to fourth, he quickly regained the position and advanced to the runner-up spot. He then closed the gap on the leader, stalking his title rival for several laps before making the pass stick after the sand section with six laps remaining. Craig went on to take another victory at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim and expanded his lead in the championship to 11 points.
Thrasher also got the day off to a great start, qualifying third. He backed that up with a great launch off the gate in his heat race, led for a lap, and ultimately finished second behind his teammate. The Tennessee rider didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the main event and found himself outside of the top 10 but put his head down and quickly made his way to seventh. He was then locked in a heated battle for sixth and made the pass in the sand on Lap 6. In the final laps, a couple of riders went down in the whoops, advancing him to fourth, where he would ultimately finish. Thrasher’s best result so far this season moved him to fifth in the championship standings.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, February 5, for Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the first Triple Crown of the season at the State Farm Stadium.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“We had a very good weekend in Anaheim at the fourth round of the season. The day got off to a good start, with Christian qualifying first and Nate third. We went into the night show and made it straight to the main with a great 1-2 finish in the second heat race. Christian got off to a decent start in the main, made his way into second fairly quickly, and brought home another first-place finish. Nate didn’t get as good of a start but battled his way forward and rode a smart race to finish fourth. Overall it was a very good weekend. We were able to extend our lead in the championship with Christian by 11 points, and Nate continues to fight his way forward and is getting better every weekend.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“The day started out pretty good. The track was tricky and slippery, but I kept the ball rolling. I qualified well and then went into the heat race, had a good start, and battled with my teammate a little bit. I had a good ride in that one and was able to take the win. In the main event, I just focused on myself and clicked off my laps. I had a good battle with another rider and ended up passing him. I’m stoked to get my third win of the season and extend my points lead. We’re going to try and keep it going and not change anything; just keep doing what I’m doing.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was a good day overall. We had a good qualifying and a good heat race; I just made a couple of mistakes that kind of cost me the win. I didn’t get the best start in the main event and had to come from behind. I just didn’t get around people fast enough and got a little tight there at the end. It wasn’t my best ride, but I felt like I had the speed tonight for a podium and was maybe even able to fight for a win. It was a tough race, and I did the best I could, but it’s not where I want to be. We’re going to keep fighting and keep working, and maybe next weekend, go for a podium.”