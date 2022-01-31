Stellar outing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Once again, Craig was at the top of his class, earning the fastest 250SX qualifier honors and taking the heat win for the fourth-week running. In the main event, the red-plate holder got a decent start and was battling inside the top three. Although he got shuffled to fourth, he quickly regained the position and advanced to the runner-up spot. He then closed the gap on the leader, stalking his title rival for several laps before making the pass stick after the sand section with six laps remaining. Craig went on to take another victory at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim and expanded his lead in the championship to 11 points.

Thrasher also got the day off to a great start, qualifying third. He backed that up with a great launch off the gate in his heat race, led for a lap, and ultimately finished second behind his teammate. The Tennessee rider didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the main event and found himself outside of the top 10 but put his head down and quickly made his way to seventh. He was then locked in a heated battle for sixth and made the pass in the sand on Lap 6. In the final laps, a couple of riders went down in the whoops, advancing him to fourth, where he would ultimately finish. Thrasher’s best result so far this season moved him to fifth in the championship standings.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, February 5, for Round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the first Triple Crown of the season at the State Farm Stadium.