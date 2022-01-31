2022 Harley-Davidson: More Powerful Bikes Arrive! Powerful new 2022 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with brand new H-D upgraded models are now up on Total Motorcycle… 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide Guide, CVO Street Glide Guide, CVO Road Glide Limited Guide, CVO Road Glide Guide, Road Glide ST Guide, Street Glide ST Guide, Low Rider S Guide and Low Rider ST Guide.

Harley-Davidson adds performance and factory-custom style to its 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line with the reveal of eight new models, each powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117, the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson also elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning Screamin’ Eagle Factory race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models. And not to be missed, Harley-Davidson injects exciting performance and adds versatility to its 2022 Cruiser motorcycle line-up with the introduction of the new Low Rider ST and more powerful Low Rider S models. So much Harley-Davidson you’ll want the T-shirt!

CVO models for 2022 include the CVO Road Glide Limited, the CVO Street Glide, the CVO Road Glide and the CVO Tri Glide. Each model offers exclusive paint colors and designs executed to a level of intricate quality and hand-crafted detail that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories. With advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish four new 2022 motorcycle models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO). Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style, design and craftsmanship from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.

Harley-Davidson on Total Motorcycle. Both strong and free!

Introducing the new 2022 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

Engine

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine – New engine

Sport

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Sportster

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 – (USA, Canada)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight – (USA, Canada)

Softail

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

Adventure Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special – New Model

Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Trike

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Freewheeler

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – New model

– 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide – New model

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS POWERFUL NEW GRAND AMERICAN TOURING, CRUISER AND CVO MOTORCYCLES

New models include the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST in the Grand American Touring line, the more powerful Low Rider S, and the new Low Rider ST Cruiser models, and four super-premium models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO).

“As part of our focus on stronghold segments, including Grand American Touring and Cruisier, the 2022 product line is designed for power and performance. Each of these new models feature the unrivalled power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

Street Glide ST & Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models. These hot rod baggers combine the V-Twin muscle of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark and bronze finishes. For riders who want to strafe corners in comfort, the STs feature the complete suite of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring features including Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen and navigation, cruise control and Daymaker LED headlamps. The Street Glide ST features the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing, while the Road Glide ST rolls with an aerodynamic frame-mounted sharknose fairing with dual headlamps.

Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models

The Low Rider S and new Low Rider ST models offer the taut handling performance of the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis and the V-Twin muscle of a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain.

“Our customers truly inspire us and the Low Rider ST was born from seeing the incredible builds at motorcycle shows around the world,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “We took the iconic Motor Company design from the Eighties and gave it a new identity with a modern echo. Add the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, a taller suspension and raised saddlebags and the Low Rider ST delivers both a dynamic visual package as well as a dramatic performance punch.”

The Low Rider S model is a performance cruiser kingpin designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power. The new Low Rider ST model offers the versatility of hard bags and a new frame-mounted fairing, plus an available Harley-Davidson Audio system powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)

Premium limited-production factory custom models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) offer the most-discerning rider a very special motorcycle designed to represent the pinnacle of style and design from the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand. Exclusive and hand-crafted paint and designs are executed to a level of intricate quality that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories. Each is powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Other standard features include a premium Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate system, a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset, and Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions. Each CVO model offers all-new paint options for 2022.

CVO Street Glide model is a super-premium bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.

is a super-premium bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike. CVO Road Glide model is designed for the rider who wants to run out front behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps, frame-mounted shark nose fairing and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.

is designed for the rider who wants to run out front behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps, frame-mounted shark nose fairing and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike. CVO Road Glide Limited model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide model shark nose fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.

is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide model shark nose fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine. CVO Tri Glide modelis a super-premium trike offering distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability plus the added confidence of a third wheel. The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, luxurious comfort features and an astounding finish and attention to detail, on a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson

Standard on CVO models and an option for all Grand American Touring models, including the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. This technology package provides the following enhancements:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

Cornering-ABS

Cornering-Traction Control with modes

Drag Torque Slip Control

Vehicle Hold Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

DARK & POWERFUL STREET GLIDE ST, ROAD GLIDE ST ADD PUNCH TO 2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON TOURING LINE

Harley-Davidson elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning Screamin’ Eagle Factory race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models. Both models combine the power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with new dark-and-bronze finishes. Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular.

Milwaukee-Eight 117

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine offers the most displacement and torque available from a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson powertrain. With 117 cubic inches of displacement, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 with precision oil/air cooling produces up to 127 lb. ft. of torque at 3750 RPM, power riders can feel on the street with every twist of the throttle. The engine features a high-performance camshaft, a high-flow intake, and high-performance exhaust tuned to maximize engine performance while maintaining 50-state compliance and producing a stirring tone. Dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle Performance Parts Stage Upgrades from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available to boost engine performance even further.

Street Glide ST model

Meet the new breed of speed from Harley-Davidson – hot rod bagger performance for the rider who wants to strafe corners in comfort. The Street Glide ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark-and-bronze finishes.

The iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing features a splitstream vent to limit head buffeting and a low-profile dark windshield. A low-profile tank console with side fuel fill and low-profile engine guard adds custom style and differentiation from other Touring models.

With the purposeful stance of the Screamin Eagle Factory race bike, the Street Glide ST model is drenched in black – front end, controls, powertrain, and exhaust. The only bright bits are pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins. Matte Dark Bronze finish on the Prodigy cast aluminum wheels, the color band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic provide subtle contrast to dark finishes. There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. The front fender is trimmed for a sporty profile and lighter look and standard-length saddlebags replace the extended bags on Street Glide Special model. A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling, while the new solo seat gives the Street Glide ST a lean and aggressive look.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard. Other features include the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. A Daymaker LED headlamp pushes out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

Road Glide ST model

The sleek Road Glide ST model projects the attitude of the Screamin’ Eagle Factory championship winning race bike and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Undiminished rider comfort and the shark nose fixed fairing appeals to a rider who wants to make quick work of the open road.

The distinctive and aerodynamic shark nose Road Glide fairing features triple splitstream venting to limit head buffeting. The fairing is topped with a low-profile dark windshield and holds dual Daymaker LED headlamps that push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. A low-profile engine guard and tank console combine to give the Road Glide ST trim lines.

A new solo seat exposes the rear fender and adds a purposeful attitude along with standard-length saddlebags and a trimmed front fender. The blacked-out front end, controls, powertrain and exhaust contrast with bright pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins. Further contrast is provided by a Matte Dark Bronze finish on the cast aluminum Prodigy custom wheels, the color band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic. There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are standard. The Road Glide ST is equipped with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson

Offered as an option for the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. This technology package provides the following enhancements:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

Cornering-ABS

Cornering-Traction Control with modes

Drag Torque Slip Control

Vehicle Hold Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

MORE POWERFUL LOW RIDER S AND NEW LOW RIDER ST MODELS JOIN HARLEY-DAVIDSON CRUISER LINE

Harley-Davidson injects exciting performance and adds versatility to its 2022 Cruiser motorcycle line-up with the introduction of the new Low Rider ST and more powerful Low Rider S models. Both motorcycles offer the taut handling performance of the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis and the V-Twin muscle of a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. The Low Rider S 117 model is an aggressive performance kingpin designed for the rider seeking unapologetic power. The new Low Rider ST model offers the versatility of hard bags and a fixed fairing. Both of these new models have a lean, performance-comes-first posture that defines West Coast custom style.

Milwaukee-Eight 117 High-Performance Engine

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine with precision oil/air cooling is the pinnacle of torque and displacement from a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson powertrain. This engine delivers outstanding performance and instant bragging rights on the street.

117 cubic inch displacement

125 ft. lbs. of torque at 3500 RPM for a performance boost the rider can feel with every twist of the throttle

High-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and air flow intended to maximize performance

High-performance, tuned Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed filter element flows more air into the engine to produce exciting mid-range torque, and gives the motorcycle added hot rod presence

High-performance 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust is tuned to provide smooth and broad mid-range torque while producing a stirring tone

Dual counter-balancers reduce primary vibration at idle for improved rider comfort

Dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle Performance Parts Stage Upgrades from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available to boost engine performance even further

Low Rider ST model

This is how Harley-Davidson does sport-touring, with style rooted in the California “tall bike” movement. The saddlebags ride high and tight, the rear suspension is jacked up, the handlebar is high, and the FXRT-inspired fairing is frame-mounted. The Low Rider ST model puts the rider in a commanding position on top of the bike, and the riding sensation is direct and reflexive. When the road trip is over, simply pop off the saddlebags to convert the Low Rider ST model from cross-country mode to urban performance cruiser.

“A key element of this model is the frame-mounted fairing, which has a shape inspired by the classic FXRT Sport Glide model fairing favored by West Coast customizers,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “With a dominant central headlamp flanked by side vents, the genetic connection to the original FXRT remains familiar. The sharper creases and revised proportions in the Low Rider ST fairing provide a look that is intended to be modern, athletic and aerodynamically superior to the FXRT fairing. The raised fitment of the saddlebags high above the exhaust reinforces the performance of the model – the message being that these bags will not limit lean angle when the bike is pushed to the limit.”

The shape of the new frame-mounted fairing was developed through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) analysis and real-world testing. Triple fixed splitstream vents help limit rider head buffeting at highway speeds. A six-inch high windshield has a Dark Smoke tint, and the fairing holds a single 5.75-inch LED headlamp.

The lockable, rigid saddlebags feature a sleek clam-shell design that makes them easy to load and unload. The bags can be opened with one hand by a seated rider, and a damping device allows the saddlebag lids to open smoothly. The bags can be removed in seconds with an internal quick-release mechanism. Combined saddlebag capacity is 1.9 cubic feet (53.8 liters).

A deep solo seat helps hold riders in place during aggressive acceleration and cornering. A one-inch moto handlebar is mounted on four-inch pull-back risers while a low-profile textured-black console tops the five-gallon fuel tank. Instrumentation is presented by a compact digital display inset in the handlebar riser for a custom, “no gauges” look.

Ride and handling are enhanced by the chassis, optimized to reduce weight without sacrificing rigidity. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain is rigid-mounted in the frame to further enhance chassis stiffness. A 43mm inverted fork stiffens the front end for a responsive ride, and its single-cartridge internal technology keeps the front wheel planted for improved braking and handling performance. Fork rake is 28-degrees.

The Low Rider ST is equipped with a taller rear monoshock than the standard Softail chassis monoshock (1/2-inch more stroke, 1-inch more rear wheel travel, ¾-inch higher at the seat) which raises the rear of the motorcycle. This provides improved ride comfort and increases lean angle by more than one degree, which improves dynamic performance for enhanced ground clearance and improved rider confidence during aggressive cornering. Under-seat hydraulic pre-load adjustment allows the rider to maintain optimal suspension performance for the prevailing load and road conditions. Dual front brakes with 300mm discs deliver the responsive braking demanded by aggressive riders. Standard ABS (antilock braking system) provides confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal. Premium Michelin Scorcher 31 tires (Front 110/90B19, Rear 180/70B16) enhance ride and handling performance. Other features include a Signature LED headlamp, bright LED tail/brake lamps and a USB charging port.

Rugged, blacked-out styling includes Wrinkle Black finish on the powertrain, primary cover, triple clamps, top clamp, rear fender supports and tank console; the derby cover, intake, lower rocker covers, and handlebar riser are Gloss Black. The handlebar is Satin Black. The forks are anodized black. Mufflers and exhaust shields are Jet Black. Radiate cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) are finished in Matte Dark Bronze for an intriguing contrast to the motorcycle’s dark components.

Accessory Audio:A high-performance motorcycle deserves high-output audio. The accessory Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate – Inner Fairing Audio Kit was designed alongside the Low Rider ST for outstanding performance and an ideal fit within the fairing. The system includes a compact 250-watt amplifier with digital signal processing (DSP) technology and a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and two remote tweeters. Connect to a mobile device via Bluetooth to play stored or streaming audio.

Available Paint Colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray

The Low Rider ST model will be available at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally beginning in late March 2022.

Low Rider S model

The Low Rider S model is a cruiser designed for riders seeking unapologetic power and willing to push their bike to the limit. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain produces five percent more torque than Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that powers the 2021 Low Rider S model, and gives its owner instant bragging rights. Premium suspension enhances the riding experience. Straight from the factory this bike bundles the big attitude of West Coast style and unrelenting performance previously only attainable with significant investment in accessories.

The 2022 Low Rider S model is equipped with a new handlebar-mounted combination analog tachometer/digital speedometer, which replaces the tank console instruments as seen on previous Low Rider S models. The handlebar location places the gauge closer to the rider’s line of sight. A low-profile textured black tank console with FXLRS badge now tops the fuel tank. Outstanding lighting performance is provided by a signature LED headlamp and LED tail/brake lights.

The same taller rear monoshock featured on the Low Rider ST model raises the rear of the Low Rider S model for improved ride comfort and 1.3 degrees more lean angle than the previous Low Rider S model for enhanced ground clearance and improved rider confidence during aggressive cornering. Under-seat hydraulic pre-load adjustment allows the rider to maintain optimal suspension performance for the prevailing load and road conditions. A 43mm inverted fork with single-cartridge internal technology stiffens the front end for a responsive ride and improved braking and handling performance. Fork rake is 28-degrees. Dual front brakes with 300mm discs deliver the responsive braking demanded by aggressive riders, with standard ABS (antilock braking system) for confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal. Michelin Scorcher 31 tires enhance ride and handling.

Other features include these key West Coast styling elements: A one-inch diameter moto bar on four-inch tall risers, a deep solo seat, mid-mount foot controls, and a color-matched mini speed screen fairing that frames the headlamp and blocks the wind when chasing down the freeway. The powertrain, front end and exhaust are totally blacked out, with Radiate cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) finished in Matte Dark Bronze to contrast the motorcycle’s dark components.

Available Paint Colors: Vivid Black, Gunship Gray

The Low Rider S model is available now at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON CVO MOTORCYCLES REPRESENT PINNACLE OF STYLE AND DESIGN

Advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish four new 2022 motorcycle models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO). Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style, design and craftsmanship from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.

CVO models for 2022 include the CVO Road Glide Limited, the CVO Street Glide, the CVO Road Glide and the CVO Tri Glide. Each model offers exclusive paint colors and designs executed to a level of intricate quality and hand-crafted detail that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories.

“Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”

Each CVO model is also equipped with Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, plus the complete technology suite of Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements and the advanced Boom! Box GTS infotainment system equipped with high-performance Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Milwaukee-Eight 117 High-Performance Engine

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine in each CVO model delivers the most factory-installed torque and displacement available in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

117 cubic inches displacement

126 ft. lbs. of torque at 3750 RPM (CVO Road Glide, CVO Street Glide) for strong performance the rider will feel with every twist of the throttle

125 ft. lbs. of torque at 3,500 RPM (CVO Road Glide Limited, CVO Tri Glide) for strong performance the rider will feel with every twist of the throttle

High-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and air flow to maximize performance

High-performance intake flows more air into the engine to boost performance and gives the motorcycle added hot rod presence

High-performance exhaust is tuned to maximize engine performance while maintaining 50-state regulatory compliance and producing a stirring tone

CVO Motorcycle Technology

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions, and is a standard feature on each 2022 CVO model. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Elements of Cornering Riding Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

is a collection of technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions, and is a standard feature on each 2022 CVO model. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Elements of Cornering Riding Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate This rider-focused, high-performance motorcycle audio is an exclusive standard feature on each 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO model. Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate collaborated to create all-new components for an advanced, high-performance audio system that pushes the bounds of technology, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

This rider-focused, high-performance motorcycle audio is an exclusive standard feature on each 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO model. Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate collaborated to create all-new components for an advanced, high-performance audio system that pushes the bounds of technology, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp The 2022 CVO Street Glide model is equipped with a Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp, the most-advanced headlamp system ever developed for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patented sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners to illuminate areas of the road that may be unlit by traditional LED headlamps.

The 2022 CVO Street Glide model is equipped with a Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp, the most-advanced headlamp system ever developed for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patented sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners to illuminate areas of the road that may be unlit by traditional LED headlamps. Wireless HeadsetEach 2022 CVO motorcycle is shipped with a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset, which connects via Bluetooth interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and eliminates fussing with cords. The headset features Mesh Intercom Network protocol that automatically connects to a near limitless number of riders while in public mode – no more lost group connections when someone goes out of range – and can connect with up to 16 riders in private mode at a range of up to 5 miles (8.05km). This headset also fulfills the Apple CarPlay microphone requirement for the Boom! Box GTS.

CVO Street Glide model

A super-premium hot rod bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.

NEW Decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option)

insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option) Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II for super-premium sound

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna Collection shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger pegs

Daymaker Adaptive LED headlamp

Fugitive custom wheels with gloss black and contrast chrome, all gloss black, or Blue Steel and contrast scorched chrome finish, depending on paint option

Low-profile console with CVO light

Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style

NEW Paint Options Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes Blue Steel solid color and Scorched Chrome finishes

Paint Options

CVO Road Glide model

For the rider who runs out front and never looks back. The CVO Road Glide model offers menacing style behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps and frame-mounted shark nose fairing, and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.

NEW decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option)

decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option) Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II for super-premium sound

Road Glide fairing features splitstream venting to limit head buffeting; Dual Daymaker LED headlamps push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road; all other lighting is LED

Exclusive Combo 21-inch front / 18-inch rear wheel Features a cast-aluminum rim and laced spokes for a look that is both rugged and very exclusive/custom Enables TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) on a laced wheel This is the only 21-inch front wheel offered on a H-D Touring model; suspension is re-tuned for no compromise in handling and braking performance; adds to custom-bagger look and CVO model exclusivity Low-profile console with CVO light Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger pegs Fang Front Spoiler is dramatic lower bodywork and a custom styling feature Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style

NEW Paint Options Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes Blue Steel Solid Color and Scorched Chrome finishes

Paint Options

CVO Road Glide Limited model

For the rider who leads, alone or with a partner on board. The CVO Road Glide Limited model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the precise handling of the aerodynamic Road Glide model fixed fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.

NEW decorative insert finishes

decorative insert finishes NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain maintains power and performance in the most-challenging conditions

Road Glide model fairing features splitstream venting to limit head buffeting; Dual Daymaker LED headlamps push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road; all other lighting is LED

Heated seat with dual-zone rider/passenger control for added comfort in cool weather

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider / passenger boards

Tomahawk custom wheels

NEW Paint Options Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Paint Options

CVO Tri Glide model

This super-premium trike delivers distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability plus the added confidence of a third wheel. The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, luxurious comfort features and an astounding finish and attention to detail, on a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike.

NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound NEW Decorative Insert Finishes

Decorative Insert Finishes Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain maintains power and performance in the most-challenging conditions

Tomahawk Contrast Cut cast aluminum wheels front and rear maintain cohesive styling

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger boards

Heated seat with dual-zone rider/passenger control for added comfort in cool weather

All LED Lighting: Headlamp, fog lamps, tail/brake lamps and signals

NEW Paint Option Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Bright Chrome finishes

Paint Option

2022 model HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLES REVEALED AND ARRIVING AT WORLDWIDE DEALERSHIPS

Harley-Davidson today revealed a portion of its 2022 motorcycle line and announced these bikes are arriving at authorized US Harley-Davidson dealerships starting now and at dealers around the world in the coming weeks, with additional new motorcycle models to be unveiled later this month. The limited-production 2022 models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle models will be revealed during the “Further. Faster.”

“Today, we’re excited to see the first of our 2022 models from across our categories, arrive at Harley dealers around the world as we launch a new model year and prepare for the coming riding season – we hope you join us for the journey,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON modelS REVEALED

SPORT CATEGORY

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S model is a performance cruiser motorcycle that combines incredible power with contemporary technology and unrestrained styling. The Sportster S model is powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T engine that puts the Sportster S rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque. A taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension deliver responsive, intuitive handling. For 2022, the Sportster S model is offered in Vivid Black and two new colors: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.

ADVENTURE TOURING CATEGORY

Since launching in February 2021, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycles have taken the ADV world by storm. In fact, the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America and was named Best Adventure Bike and Motorcycle of the Year by Motorcycle.com. Rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicles, the Pan America 1250 models are designed from the ground up to inspire rider confidence and fuel the spirit of adventure on and off-road. For 2022, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 models feature improved visibility of information on the TFT display screen, and extended Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time from 10 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes, under normal conditions. A new color option for the Pan America 1250 Special model only is Fastback Blue/White Sand.

CRUISER CATEGORY

To allow any rider to make a personal statement, Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycle styles within the Cruiser segment, from nostalgic to very modern. A cruiser rider seeks to disconnect from an increasingly hectic life, and only the world’s most desirable motorcycle company can offer these riders so many ways to reach that goal. For 2022 new paint colors are offered across the Cruiser model line-up.

Softail Standard model: With its raw, stripped-down bobber style, this motorcycle is a blank canvas for customization. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels.

model: With its raw, stripped-down bobber style, this motorcycle is a blank canvas for customization. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels. Heritage Classic 114 model: The quintessential American cruiser, this motorcycle offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 model will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 model in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels.

model: The quintessential American cruiser, this motorcycle offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 model will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 model in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels. Street Bob 114 model: A gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 model is an ideal foundation for customization based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels.

model: A gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 model is an ideal foundation for customization based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels. Fat Boy 114 model: The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star.

model: The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star. Fat Bob 114 model: This bike is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.

model: This bike is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge. Iron 883 model: Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile.

model: Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile. Forty-Eight model: Heavy-hitting fat-tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance.

GRAND AMERICAN TOURING CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson designs its Grand American Touring models for riders forever seeking that next adventure. Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience. All Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models are powered by a smooth-running Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine. Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are a standard feature on each Touring model.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, an option for all Touring models, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

For 2022 these Grand American Touring models feature exciting new paint color options.

Electra Glide Standard model: Everything needed for a lifetime of cross-country adventure with potential for customization. An attainable choice for purists looking to disconnect and enjoy the ride. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

model: Everything needed for a lifetime of cross-country adventure with potential for customization. An attainable choice for purists looking to disconnect and enjoy the ride. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road King model: A stripped-down highway legend with neo-classic chrome styling and modern touring performance. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

model: A stripped-down highway legend with neo-classic chrome styling and modern touring performance. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Street Glide model: The original hot-rod bagger for riders seeking a slammed, custom look with high style in town and the ability to cover highway miles in comfort. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

model: The original hot-rod bagger for riders seeking a slammed, custom look with high style in town and the ability to cover highway miles in comfort. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road Glide model: A benchmark for long-distance touring bikes. Ride mile after mile with ease behind the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing equipped with dual Daymaker LED headlamps. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

model: A benchmark for long-distance touring bikes. Ride mile after mile with ease behind the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing equipped with dual Daymaker LED headlamps. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road King Special model: A custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

model: A custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Street Glide Special model: The original slammed factory-custom bagger offers highway-shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

model: The original slammed factory-custom bagger offers highway-shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Road Glide Special model: The menacing visage of the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing sets the tone for this performance bagger offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

model: The menacing visage of the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing sets the tone for this performance bagger offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Ultra Limited model: For the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

model: For the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Road Glide Limited model: A masterful touring machine built to cover mile after mile with gear and a passenger. Features include a frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing with dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

TRIKE CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson Trike models offer veteran riders and new riders alike the confidence boost of three-wheels, plus ample and handy storage for road trips. Riders can count on the performance of a chassis engineered by Harley-Davidson as a trike from the wheels up.