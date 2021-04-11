Chaotic Atlanta Motor Speedway day with challenging track conditions for AMA Supercross tripleheader

Riders only got one practice session in after rain put a halt to qualifying. The weather improved in time for racing, but the track conditions were challenging. Thrasher fought his way back from 16th after a couple of crashes in his heat race but just missed the final transfer spot. In the LCQ, the rookie took over the lead early and never looked back. He lined back up for the Main Event and came out swinging, getting a great start and quickly moving into the lead once again. From there on, Thrasher built a gap on the competition and kept knocking down the laps to bring home his first 250SX win nearly 12 seconds ahead of his teammate.

Qualifying second, Cooper lined up for the first heat race of the day. The red-plate holder got a great start but shortly after had a big crash. He rejoined at the back of the field and fought his way back to second and was right on the heels of the race leader but ran out of time. Feeling less than 100%, Cooper had a decent start in the Main Event. Inside the top five, the New Yorker rode a smart race and quickly advanced to third. He gained another position after the runner-up went down with three laps remaining. Cooper’s second-place finish expands his championship lead to four points with four rounds remaining.

Frye also had a challenging heat race. He went down early after another rider crashed ahead of him and had to join his teammate Thrasher in the LCQ. The 20-year-old did not get the start he was hoping for and finished eighth.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team returns for more action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday, April 13.