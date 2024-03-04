Spring is here and the first big motorcycle event is on! Daytona Bike Week returns for 2024 with everything you need and want to your hearts desire. 2024 Official Motorcycle Stunt Show. Total Motorcycle’s Daytona Bike Week 2024 Guide & Calendar of Events is packed full of activities, fun things to do, when and where, live Daytona Bike Week Webcams plus a little inside information from our Twitter/X followers as well!
Daytona Beach is a city on Florida’s Atlantic coast. It’s known for Daytona International Speedway, which hosts February’s iconic Daytona 500 NASCAR race so it’s a perfect beach and venue location for bikers too! But what’s the big attractions…
Motorcycle Parts Swap Meets, Motorcycle Stunt Shows, FREE Pancake Breakfasts, Charity Auctions, Ride-In Bike Show, Bagger Showdown, DAYTONA Short Track I, Rides, Custom Bike Show, Bagger Nationals, Daytona 200, AMA Arenacross and of course the Bike Week Parties!
Our Daytona Bike Week 2022 Guide was incredible and on Friday we highlighted one of the Daytona Bike Week Charities in our Inspiration Friday: Flying Piston Benefit Auction. So don’t forget to check that out as well.
The question is, why are you NOT there?
Special shoutout to Nomadbiker JD @NomadbikerJ over at Twitter for providing some of the great photos and Vance Emerson @MrVanceEmerson for a little inside information that might just save you $350 dollars. If you haven’t joined our fast growing @TotalMotorcycle Twitter/X community, come join us there!
WELCOME TO BIKE WEEK Powered by Harley-Davidson
We are excited to embark on our 83rd Anniversary. The official dates and logo have been announced and are featured here. Be sure to check this site again for Official Sponsors, Official Information, and Official Gear for this great new Bike Week Festival in 2024!
Daytona Beach is a city on Florida’s Atlantic coast. It’s known for Daytona International Speedway, which hosts February’s iconic Daytona 500 NASCAR race. The beach has hard-packed sand where driving is permitted in designated areas. Near the boardwalk’s rides and arcades, Daytona Beach Bandshell stages free summer concerts. Steps from the beach, Daytona Lagoon water park offers go-karts, laser tag, and waterslides.
To help plan your Bike Week Trip, check out our Bike Week Travel Guide.
OFFICIAL BIKE WEEK CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Live Daytona Bike Week Webcams
2024 OFFICIAL BIKE WEEK MOTORCYCLE DRAWING
Daytona Bike Week Trailer Parking
Looking for a safe and secure spot to store your trailer during Bikeweek? We have compiled a list of places you may contact to inquire about Trailer Parking during the Bike Week event.
All Aboard Storage
810 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach
(386) 254-8100
Spruce Creek Storage
4485 Spruce Creek Rd.
Port Orange, Fl 32127
(386) 275-9342
All Aboard Storage
3742 S. Nova Rd.
Port Orange, Fl 32129
(855) 637-1790
All Aboard Storage
409 Big Tree Rd.
South Daytona, Fl 32119
(855) 637-1790
Ashby Acres
4285 Boy Scout Camp rd
New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168
561-354-8189
(7 miles south of Cabbage Patch)
Daytona Beach International Airport
700 Catalina Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 248-8030
Fastlane Campground
Volusia County Fairgrounds
3150 E. New York Ave
Deland, Fl 32724
(386) 801-1810
Great Outdoors Storage
360 Walker St.
Holly Hill, Fl 32117
(386) 672-1700
Daytona Beach Area Attractions & Beach Information
Many think that Daytona Beach’s traditional tourist adventures are just about speed. Sure there’s the World Center of Racing where you can learn about the history of the sport and the legends that made it what it is today. And a visit to Daytona Beach without stopping at Destination Daytona for a strong dose of Harley-Davidson would be unheard of. While we’re on the subject of speed, the Daytona Beach Kennel Club and Poker Room offers 4-legged interpretation of the sport.
You can learn about Florida’s history at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, visit one of the largest and best preserved lighthouses in Ponce Inlet, shop at the Daytona Beach flea market, or just hangout and soak in the energy on the boardwalk overlooking the ‘World’s Most Famous Beach’.
Bike Week Accommodations
The Daytona Beach area boasts more than 200 properties and 12,000 rooms. With oceanfront resorts and cottages and everything in between, finding the ideal place to stay in Daytona Beach has never been easier!
Choose from a variety of accommodations that suit your style and budget:
Daytona Beach hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, condo hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds/RV parks.
Official Bike Week Welcome Center
Official Bike Week Welcome Center – See us at our brand-new location at Downtown Daytona Beach located at the corner of International Speedway Blvd. and Beach Street at 100 W. International Speedway Blvd. Here you’ll find our helpful Daytona Regional Chamber Ambassadors who love to share an insider’s view of great places to go, fun things to do or services you may need. We’ve also got the Official Pocket Guide & Official Bike Week Poster customized by Artist Representative, Adam Meurer from Hintz Studios with original art created by Artist, Matthew Hintz.
Inside Information
Vance Emerson @MrVanceEmerson: Thinking about it. Been raining all weekend. Should clear up Monday. If you go; the cops are writing $350 tickets for loud exhaust pipes.
WHERE?
Daytona Beach is located on the central East Coast of Florida. It is 88 miles south of Jacksonville and 60 miles northeast of Orlando.
WHEN IS BIKE WEEK?
March 1 – 10, 2024
Bike Week centers around the Daytona 200 motorcycle race and a variety of motorcycle racing events and shows at the Daytona International Speedway as well as activities throughout the area.
HOW MANY PEOPLE ATTEND?
Our visitors come from all over the world. There are more languages spoken at Bike Week than at any other time of the year. In 2005, an estimated 500,000 – 600,000 people came for Bike Week. They stay in hotels, motels, condominiums, and at campgrounds throughout the county.
WHAT IS THERE TO DO?
The Speedway offers a full week of racing excitement including the BMW “Legends of Racing”, dirt track races, the Daytona Supercross by Honda, the Harley-Davidson TwinSports, 600cc SuperSport International Challenge and the Daytona 200 by Arai. Other events include the Harley-Davidson Museum, indoor show and Dresser Light Show, and several other motorcycle shows including vintage and custom bikes, European & Japanese motorcycles, sidecars and trikes. There are concerts, fashion shows, technical seminars and demo rides. You can join in a Poker Run, go to a motorcycle swap meet, learn how to “Stud Your Duds,” or enjoy one of the several free bar-b-ques.
While visiting here, the cyclists travel north to St. Augustine, south to the Kennedy Space Center and west to Orlando and even Tampa. However, one of the biggest activities of Bike Week is watching the other people and their machines, especially on Main Street in Daytona Beach.
HOW DO I GET THERE?
Daytona Beach International Airport is a Volusia county-owned facility located three miles southwest of the central business district of Daytona Beach. It is adjacent to the Daytona International Speedway and serves as a great alternative for visitors looking avoid the larger airports of Orlando and Jacksonville. The airport’s proximity to parking and lodging as well as its compact layout with shorter distances between ticket counters, ground transportation, baggage claim and terminals makes airline travel more enjoyable.