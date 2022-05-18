LADIES – START YOUR ENGINES! 2022 BUILD TRAIN RACE STARTS.

LADIES – START YOUR ENGINES! ROYAL ENFIELD BTR ROAD RACING KICKS OFF AT VIR

Fifteen women ready for 2022 BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. opening round this weekend at Virginia International Raceway.

Milwaukee, WI (Tuesday, May 17, 2022) – Women racers and builders are reaching new heights in road racing in 2022, where the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. (BTR) program is getting ready to ignite the biggest season yet. Fifteen women from across the country from different age groups and varied backgrounds will come together for the six-round exhibition series, starting this weekend, May 20-22, as part of the MotoAmerica venue at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

“This is a landmark year for Build. Train. Race.,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “Last year was incredible; we received such support from fans and the industry. And this year, everything is twice the size—our field of riders, our schedule and our presence in the MotoAmerica paddock. We’re really going to wow people with a full grid of riders from all levels of experience. Among our new and returning riders, we can already see that the level of competition has come up. These ladies are going to put on a great show this season.”

From the excruciating process of handpicking participants over the winter, including new and returning racers, the BTR crew assisted each woman in the “Build” phase of the program. Generous sponsorship comes from Parts Unlimited, S&S Cycle, Harris Performance, Dunlop, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA, Öhlins USA Suspension and Arai Helmets.

Each of the 15 participants received a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycle that they spent three months designing and building. The “Train” phase included a recent test session at Barber Motorsports Park with Sportbike Track Time, where the BTR Road Race women all got on the track together for the first time. With some guidance and mentorship from Melissa Paris, racers were able to dial in their Continental GT 650 motorcycles, and the entire field demonstrated that they are ready to race.

“It was so nice to get to meet all of my new teammates and see the returning ladies, who have become close friends of mine,” said returning rider Trisha Dahl (31, Minneapolis, Minnesota). “I’m proud of how fast I’ve progressed, but this new crop of ladies has far more experience, and it shows. Our first race is coming fast, and competition will be fierce, but we’re all coming together as a team to represent Royal Enfield North America, and it will be a beautiful sight when we all line up on that grid for the first time this season.”

For first-time participants such as Jessica Martin (38, Savannah, Georgia), the upcoming VIR race is fast arriving. “The opening round seemed so far away, now it’s here and I’m overcome with emotions,” said Martin. “The Build and Train portions were very encouraging and confidence inspiring. You could say I believe in me more than I ever have. The camaraderie among the team is what stands out most. We are here to help each other reach our goals, while also competing. It’s very amazing, intense and enlightening. And now, it’s go time!”

Above all else, the Build. Train. Race. paddock represents an atmosphere of support and encouragement for women racers, nurturing talent and inspiring both new and veteran riders to get out on the track. In a hotbed of national-level competition, the inviting nature of BTR continues to attract the attention of fans, industry and sponsors to the unique concept, now in its second year within the MotoAmerica FIM North American Road Race Championship.

“We are very happy to see the return of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program to MotoAmerica for the 2022 season,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “It’s an innovative program. From the application process, to having the participants build their own race bikes in three months, to training, getting licensed and then going racing—that’s a lot of commitment from the BTR women.

“Last year the program was a big hit with the fans. Bike builds were very creative and it was cool to see the racers’ personalities come out in the look and design of their Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Having Melissa Paris as their mentor means that the women have the right person to go to for advice on how to hone their skills. Last year we could see the riders improve race by race and with more bikes on the grid this year, I’m sure competition will rise to another level. We look forward to watching the first round next weekend at VIR.”

THE RIDERS

Find bios on all 15 BTR Road Race women at the Build. Train. Race. website.

2022 BTR Road Racing Roster

• Kayla Theisler, 26, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

• Michaela Trumbull, 29, Sheridan, Wyoming

• Alyssa Bridges, 31, Orange County, California

• Trisha Dahl, 31, Minneapolis, Minnesota

• Bridgette LeBer, 29, Port Angeles, Washington

• Ash Truxal, 31, Oakland, California

• Chloe Peterson, 31, Steger, Illinois

• Cora Tennyson, 36, Brandenburg, Kentucky

• Crystal Martinez, 34, Thousand Oaks, California

• Hannah Stockton, 23, Kansas City, Missouri

• Jenny Chancellor, 46, Tumwater, Washington

• Jessica Martin, 38, Savannah, Georgia

• Kayleigh Buyck, 30, Sodus, New York

• Nicole Pareso, 34, Carrolton, Ohio

• Patty Paul, 57, Berrien Springs, Michigan

THE SCHEDULE

2022 Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing Schedule

May 20-22 (Rnd 1) Virginia Int’l Raceway, Alton, VA

Jun 3-5 (Rnd 2) Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Jul 29-31 (Rnd 3) Brainerd Int’l Raceway, Brainerd, MN

Aug 19-21 (Rnd 4) Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex, Wampum, PA

Sep 9-11 (Rnd 5) New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ

Sep 23-25 (Rnd 6) Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

More information 2022 MotoAmerica

THE SPONSORS

The 2022 Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. programs (Road Race and Flat Track) are made possible by the participation of our generous sponsors. Our continued thanks to all our supporting companies behind BTR.

2022 Build. Train. Race. Sponsors

• Parts Unlimited

• Harris Performance

• S&S Cycle

• Dunlop

• Maxima Racing Oils

• BOXO USA

• Öhlins USA Suspension

• Arai Helmets

Ash Truxal gets the tire warmers going during the Sportbike Track Time day at Barber.

Bridgette LeBer is crossing over from the BTR Flat Track side, where she raced the 2021 season.

The BTR women do their own wrenching in the paddock, as Kayleigh Buyck demonstrates.

Jenny Chancellor of Tumwater, Washington is among 10 new women joining the BTR Road Racing program for 2022.