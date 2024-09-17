METZELER wins five titles in the Enduro World Championship

n this year’s Enduro World Championship, riders with METZELER tires won a whopping five world championship titles: Josep Garcia collected two “gold medals” in the EnduroGP and Enduro1 classes, while Andrea Verona, Brad Freeman and Manuel Verzeroli are the new champions in the Enduro2, Enduro3 and the Youth Enduro category.

With the final races last weekend, the 2024 season of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship officially came to an end on French soil. Riders who started with METZELER MCE 6 Days Extreme tires won a total of five world championship titles. Spaniard Josep Garcia became double world champion in the EnduroGP and Enduro1 classes and Andrea Verona (ITA) won the title in the Enduro 2 category. Briton Brad Freeman managed the feat of winning his tenth title in the Enduro 3 class in ten years and Manuel Verzeroli took the world championship victory in the youth category. The town of Brioude hosted the last event of the season with a race organized by the town’s moto club in collaboration with track inspector Maurizio Micheluz. The eagerly awaited race weekend of the French GP began on Friday 13 September with the packed “Super Test”, which officially heralded the final event of the 2024 EnduroGP season. The race course of the seventh World Championship round began with a 5.4 km cross classification, which was held on a rough meadow terrain in keeping with the French enduro tradition. This was followed by a 6.8 km enduro test, which led through soft and muddy terrain and which was particularly difficult to ride due to a number of larger roots. At the end of the day, a special 1.8 km extreme test followed on mostly natural ground with a number of artificial sections. Due to his points lead, Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was crowned World Champion of the EnduroGP class already on Saturday . Second place in the World Championship went to Briton Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) , who finished second twice in France. Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) also had an excellent performance , winning the final day of the competition in Brioude. In the EnduroGP class, the top four places are all occupied by riders riding bikes fitted with METZELER MCE 6 Days Extreme tyres. Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rounded off an exceptional weekend by also taking the E1 class World Champion title . The Spaniard won the first day and took second place on the last day to secure the title. The title of Vice World Champion goes to Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) , who fought until the last special stage to achieve this feat. Having already secured the Enduro2 title at the last GP in Wales, Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing)

in France and won both race days in Brioude. Samuele Bernardini (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) showed an equally outstanding performance, securing the vice world championship title with second place in the event rankings. Nathan Watson (Team Beta Factory Enduro) ruined his chances of second place with a fall in the last special stage scheduled for Saturday and took the “bronze medal”. In this class too, riders with METZELER tires finished the season in the top three places. On Saturday, Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) was crowned world champion in the E3 class . The Briton concluded the world championship season with another brilliant double victory. In the Youth Enduro class, Pietro Scardina (Fantic Racing Junior Team) achieved a fantastic double victory in France, securing second place in the world championship at the end of the GP. His METZELER brand colleague Manuel Verzeroli had already secured the title in the junior class at this point. The successes with METZELER tires were rounded off by the success in the FIM Junior 1 Enduro World Cup by Kevin Cristino (Fantic Racing) , who won the title after a long and extremely exciting racing weekend with just one point ahead of Manolo Morettini (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) – here too the two top riders started on METZELER tires. Final standings of the Enduro World Championship classes (METZELER riders in bold): EnduroGP GARCIA Josep p.247 HOLCOMBE Steve p. 223 VERONA Andrea p. 223 FREEMAN Brad p.180 Enduro1 GARCIA Josep p.262 HOLCOMBE Steve p.256 PICHON Zachary p.198 Enduro2 VERONA Andrea p.277 BERNARDINI Samuele p.198 WATSON Nathan p.182 Enduro3 FREEMAN Brad p.255 MCDONALD Hammish p. 210 CAVALLO Matteo p.199 Youth Enduro VERZEROLI Manuel p.210 SCARDINA Pietro p.200 DAGNA Romain p.185