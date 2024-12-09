Two great news stories today! Ducat’s new V2 engine is a game changer for not only the company but also riders the new 2025 Ducati Motorcycles: Setting new benchmarks for Riders! And Total Motorcycle has an upgraded server, now 80% faster!

At only 120 lbs, the new 2025 V2 is the lightest Ducati’s long history of twin-cylinder engines and available up to 120hp. But that’s not all, it’s found in the new Multistrada V2, Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 models!

Looking for Ducati’s iconic V4? Well, the new Ducati Streetfighter V4: the highest performing Fight Formula ever. For the first time, the Streetfighter V4 mounts the Desmosedici Stradale engine, electronics and chassis in the same configuration as the Panigale V4. With a power-to-weight ratio of .49 hp/lb!

Also new and using the V4 is the Multistrada V4 line. With extended cylinder deactivation that reduces fuel consumption up to 6%, the new Multistrada V4 is now more efficient to ride and comfortable for the passenger. An automatic lowering device makes the Multistrada V4S easier to handle and maneuver, advanced electronic braking system and the Öhlins suspension offers higher sportiness and effectiveness on the Pikes Peak V4 model as well!

What isn’t good news is the uncompetitive pricing of the latest 2025 models.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 $15,995 to $28,000

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 $25,995 to $45,495 vs 2025 Aprilia RSV4 $18,895 (over $7,000 less!)

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 $14,995 to $17,995

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 $23,995 to $50,000 vs 2025 Aprilia Tuono V4 $16,199 ($7,796 less!)

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 $19,555 to $32,995

Competitors like Aprilia are SEVERAL THOUSANDS of dollars cheaper are equally as good on the road while being more exclusive. Add in Kawasaki, Yamaha and Honda and unless you are a true Ducati fan boi, want very latest tech or have money to burn, then there is little reason to buy a new Ducati, even with the incredible achievements. Buyers speak with their dollars and if you want more affordable motorbikes riders need to refuse to pay these exorbitant prices.

Now that looks like to be the case the Volkswagen Group (owners of Ducati, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini) are in financial trouble as we reported on our @totalmotorcycle X account.

First KTM, now Ducati possibly in trouble? Last week it was Nissan, now Volkswagen (Audi and Ducati) is in financial trouble. Tens of thousands of Volkswagen employees have halted production to protest proposed pay cuts. The German automaker has stated it will need to close three manufacturing plants due to rising labor expenses, material shortages, and, most importantly – the climate change agenda that has demonized fossil fuels. Over 120,000 workers now face a 10% pay cut if they can manage to keep their jobs. Volkswagen is closing plants for the first time in its 87-year history. “Founded in 1926 in Bologna (Italy), Ducati builds premium motorcycles characterized by powerful engines, distinctive design, and innovative technology. Since 2012 Ducati is part of the Volkswagen Brand portfolio directly controlled by Audi.” https://volkswagen-group.com/en/ducati-16007

So now the question is…

When are prices going to drop?

Total Motorcycle has upgraded our server, now 80% faster!

We have some great news to share with our readers. Our host, Idleserv.net who has been a solid 100% reliable provider and offers amazing support for the last 20 years we have been with them has upgrade our servers! Now 80% faster in processing power and moving to the latest NVME drive technology means the site load so much faster for you! If you are looking for a great host out there and want a great recommendation, check them out today over at Idleserv.net

New Ducati Multistrada V2: the lightest in its category

The completely redesigned mid-size crossover for twin-cylinder engine enthusiasts sets new benchmarks for lightness, handling, and ease of riding.

Designed around the new Ducati V2 engine and featuring an aluminum monocoque frame, it weighs 39.7 pounds less than the previous model.

With cutting-edge electronics, Skyhook suspension, the Minimum Preload function, and an adjustable seat height, the Multistrada V2 is built for all riders.

Ducati unveiled the new Multistrada V2, a mid-size crossover designed for fans of twin-cylinder engines. The 2025 model significantly improves lightness, handling, and ease of riding. The new Multistrada V2 keeps its 19-inch front wheel, ensuring safety and fun even on rough pavement, but it has been completely redesigned around the new twin-cylinder V2 engine, becoming even more accessible and enjoyable to ride.



Thanks to a design inspired by the pursuit of maximum lightness, focused on the monocoque frame and the new Ducati V2 engine, the Multistrada V2 is 40 pounds lighter than its predecessor. Its weight of 439 pounds (wet, without fuel) makes it the lightest in its class, enhancing maneuverability and low-speed handling, even when fully loaded. Combined with the broad power delivery of the variable-valve twin-cylinder, an advanced electronics package, and careful ergonomic and aerodynamic engineering, the Multistrada V2 transforms every ride into an unforgettable journey.



Design

The design of the new V2 draws inspiration from the stylistic concepts that have defined the history of the Multistrada family: horizontally balanced volumes, a light and short tail, and a front area characterized by sporty lines, emphasized by the side panels that enhance the front end. The shoulder surfaces, front masses, and the “beak” – historically distinctive features of the Multistrada – have been made more harmonious.



Like all Ducatis, the Multistrada V2 combines design and functionality. The Centro Stile Ducati defined its lines in close collaboration with R&D technicians to integrate aerodynamic solutions into the design, improving thermal comfort and protection from the elements.



The windshield, highly protective and adjustable in height, was developed through careful aerodynamic research that also involved the deflectors, perfectly integrated into the front design.



As on the Multistrada V4, lateral air conveyors have been introduced for thermal comfort. These upwash conveyors are integrated into the bike’s design and help direct fresh air to the rider’s legs.



The new headlights and DRL, inspired by the latest-generation Panigale and Multistrada V4, contribute to a compact and aggressive front view that is immediately recognizable. The shorter “beak” integrates seamlessly with the windshield, creating a more harmonious image. The direction indicators, thin and harmonized with the side panel design, have been completely redesigned and repositioned to offer optimal visibility and allow fresh air to flow toward the rider.



The tail is slim and light, thanks to a shorter rear grab handle that has been completely redesigned to ensure functionality and ergonomics.



Ergonomics and comfort

The ergonomics of the Multistrada V2 have been completely revised with great attention to comfort. The rider and passenger seats have been redesigned, and passenger roominess has been improved compared to the previous model regarding legroom and torso space, thanks to the repositioned top box and side case attachments.



To allow the rider to rest their feet on the ground safely, the new Multistrada V2 is equipped with a seat that can be adjusted to two positions, with heights of 33.5 and 32.7 inches. The Ducati Performance catalog also offers an accessory seat raised to 34.3 inches, and one lowered to 31.9 inches. On the S version, thanks to the semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) and the Minimum Preload system, it is possible to lower the seat to 31.1 inches.



New Ducati V2 Engine

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with the Ducati V2 engine, a 90° V-twin with a displacement of 890 cc, featuring IVT variable intake valve timing and a coil spring valve recall system. This compact and lightweight engine – weighing only 121.1 pounds – significantly reduces the bike’s overall weight. This configuration delivers 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 67.9 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm.



Thanks to variable valve timing, the V2 engine optimizes performance, power delivery, and fuel efficiency. High-rev power is combined with sustained torque delivery at low and mid-range revs: more than 70% of the maximum torque is already available at 3,500 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm, the torque never drops below 75%. This combines more consistent combustion at low revs, ensuring smoother power delivery at small throttle openings. The larger flywheel enhances riding comfort, especially in touring or traffic, by providing a smoother throttle response.



Finally, the gear ratios are specifically designed for the Multistrada, with shorter first and second gears to improve usability at low speeds and enhance full-load acceleration. The gearbox features the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, delivering a more precise pedal feel and faster gear changes.

New Ducati Streetfighter V4: the highest performing Fight Formula ever

For the first time, the Streetfighter V4 mounts the Desmosedici Stradale engine in the same configuration as the Panigale V4.

The new Streetfighter V4 is at the top of its performance class, with a power-to-weight ratio of .49 hp/lb

MotoGP-derived technology combines fun on the road with Superbike performance on the track like never before

Electronics and chassis are derived directly from the 2025 Panigale V4, with aerodynamics integrated into the style of the bike and the new Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm

The new Streetfighter V4 and V4 S. A bike born from the application of Fight Formula on the new Panigale V4 – the seventh revolutionary generation of Ducati superbikes – sits at the top of its performance class while improving rider comfort and enjoyability in road use.



The new Streetfighter V4 is a beautiful, fast, and sophisticated Ducati superbike, stripped of its fairings, with a high and wide handlebar, a weight of 417 lb., a 205 hp Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings, and an electronics package that is unlike any other in the world.



Derived from the Panigale V4, it consists of the same engine, chassis, and electronics configurations. The difference in horsepower is due to different intakes. For the first time, Ducati has chosen to transfer the technology and performance of the Panigale V4 to a naked bike without sparing anything, creating a bike that combines the best of both worlds—track handling like a supersport bike and road enjoyment like a true naked.



Its impressive power/weight ratio of .49 hp/lb. obtained from a lighter engine combined with electronic and chassis developments such as DVO, Öhlins Smart EC3.0 suspension, and the new Race eCBS braking system makes the Streetfighter V4 even more effective on the track.



At the same time, it can be fun on the road with superior comfort in everyday riding. This is thanks to the wider calibration range guaranteed by the suspensions to a more rigorous chassis that gives the rider a greater feeling and ease of riding with a more contained exhaust noise while simultaneously offering great character to the bike.



Desmosedici Stradale engine

The Streetfighter V4 engine derives from the Panigale V4, with an even more direct link than the previous model. The Desmosedici Stradale is closely derived from the Ducati MotoGP bikes, which share numerous technical solutions, starting with the architecture. It is a 90° V4 with desmodromic distribution, counter-rotating crankshaft, and Twin Pulse timing, which gives the Streetfighter V4 a sound similar to that of the Desmosedici GP.



The Desmosedici Stradale of the new Streetfighter V4 has had its distribution diagram revised compared to the version of the previous model, with cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. The alternator and oil pump are the same as those mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gear drum is used on the Superleggera V4. For the first time, the Streetfighter V4 also features variable-length intake trumpets, with a value of 25 mm in the short configuration and 80 mm in the long one, thus simultaneously increasing maximum power and rideability.



The Desmosedici Stradale engine delivers 205 hp at 12,650 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.3 lb.-ft at 11,500 rpm. Values ​​that can be higher in track configuration: by adopting the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič racing exhaust, the maximum power increases to 226 hp. The Streetfighter V4 has never been so powerful.



Design

The design of the new Streetfighter V4 maintains the unmistakable Streetfighter DNA, and its Panigale nature is stripped of the fairing. With more balanced proportions and distribution of volumes between the front and rear, the Streetfighter V4 has lines aimed at the front that make the bike look ready to launch toward the next bend. A completely new full-LED headlight enhances the aggressive face of the new Streetfighter, maintaining its iconic light signature. At the rear, the full LED light cluster is functionally divided into two parts, generating that double C that characterizes the sportiest Ducatis.



The 4.2-gallon tank, particularly narrow in fit and characterized by a distinct shoulder, is reflected in the tail, which is more elongated towards the rear, with a shorter license plate holder and the passenger seat positioned lower than the 2024 Streetfighter V4. Both components have been designed to combine style and functionality, improving ergonomics while riding.



Finally, the forward-slanting biplane wings, a distinctive element of the Streetfighter V4 since its inception, remain a key distinct element of the motorcycle. Compared to the previous model, they are more effective (+99 lb. of downforce at 167 mph) and integrated more into the design line. The wings allow for a bike with very nimble chassis qualities but, at the same time, stability and rigorousness at high speeds. Finally, the exhaust under the engine maintains the stylistic imprint of Ducati sportbikes, keeping the center of gravity low and leaving a clear view of the new double-sided Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm, also visually lightened by the large exhaust openings on both sides.

Ducati presents the new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2

The lightest Panigale and Streetfighter ever, they combine benchmark performance on the track and fun on the road

The new Ducati V2 engine with variable valve timing (IVT) guarantees torque-rich delivery at all revs and sportbike power at high revs

The Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are present at EICMA, together with all the bikes unveiled throughout the Ducati World Premiere, at the Ducati stand (hall 15, stand N02)

The new Panigale V2 and the new Streetfighter V2 are the lightest ever. Developed from Ducati’s performance and race DNA, a completely new design revolving around the Ducati V2 engine, the two bikes have set a new benchmark for compactness and lightness among Borgo Panigale twin-cylinders.

Panigale V2

The Ducati Panigale V2 marks an epochal transition in the history of Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder motorcycles because, for the first time, the bikes have been designed from the ground up and don’t simply adopt the engine with a reduced displacement. It is a bike that picks up the tradition of iconic models such as the 748, the 848, and the 959 to maintain the sporty feeling but adds an easy-to-ride character and enjoyment on the road.



Thanks to the new Ducati 90° V2 engine and the monocoque frame (weighing just 8.8 lb), it is the lightest Panigale ever: in fact, it is 33 lb less than the previous V2 S model.



Lightness, intuitiveness, reduced physical and psychological effort, a generous power delivery curve at low revs with a sporty extension at high revs, and a style and technical equipment worthy of a true Ducati are the main characteristics of the new Panigale V2.



Family Feeling

The design of the Panigale V2 is inspired by that of the Panigale V4, defining a sportbike with a determined yet elegant character, combined with the typical taut and clean lines of Ducati grafted onto the neat and sophisticated surfaces of its fairing. Inside the side of the latter, a passive ventilation system channels fresh air towards the rider and moves the hot air from the radiator away, thus improving thermal comfort; essential for thoroughly enjoying the bike when riding on the road.



An apparent reference to the Panigale V4 characterizes the front. It features the full-LED headlight with double DRL, giving it the same assertive and decisive “look.” It is also framed by painted surfaces on the lower part, one of the new stylistic features of the Panigale family. The tank’s design, which also recalls that of the Panigale V4, adopts the new mechanical base and a different ergonomic triangle. The latter has been designed to reduce the load on the wrists while maintaining an excellent feeling on the front when cornering.



The rear has also received a styling treatment inspired by the Panigale V4 and seamlessly merges with the tank, creating a monolithic effect inspired by the 916. The full-LED taillight is divided into two parts, keeping with the Ducati sportbike tradition. The exhaust, which ends with two silencers positioned under the seat, harks back to the Panigale’s racing tradition, underlining the bike’s performance DNA.



The new spoked wheels with a “Y” profile are a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Marchesini three-spoke look. The black color creates a contrasting effect with the full Ducati Red livery.



Sportbike performance on the track and sheer riding pleasure on the road

During development tests on the track, the new Panigale V2 provided performance levels in line with those of the previous model. This is all thanks to the 33 lb weight reduction, a light and modern chassis, new ergonomics, an engine with plenty of torque, and an ease of riding unfamiliar to the previous V2. On the new Panigale V2, the rider feels at ease from the very first corner and, thanks to the reduced physical effort required in riding, can more easily reach the limit and maintain it throughout the session.



On the road, however, the new Panigale V2 proves to be the most manageable and enjoyable Ducati sportbike ever. Thanks to a riding position that is less loaded on the front, the ease of riding, and the thermal comfort, you can fully enjoy the bike.

Streetfighter V2

Ducati has applied the ‘Fight Formula’ to the lightest Panigale ever to create the lightest Streetfighter ever: an exhilarating naked bike on the road and a high-performance one on the circuit. The formula is simple: 890 cc engine, Panigale V2 chassis, weight of 386 lb, wide and high handlebars, and no fairing.



The new V2 is the lightest Streetfighter ever created by Ducati (-40 lb compared to the previous model) thanks to a chassis based on the very light monocoque frame and the new 90° V2 engine. A bike that is, therefore, nimble and, at the same time, stable and rigorous at high speeds, as high-performance as the previous one between the kerbs of a track but significantly more enjoyable and fun on the road and in everyday use.



Thanks to the V2’s lightness and torque, the new Streetfighter is more intuitive to ride, lively, and exciting. It can give the rider confidence and enjoyment from first contact.



Unmistakably Streetfighter

The design of the new V2 confirms the typical stylistic features of the Streetfighter family, eliminating the fairing and thus highlighting the mechanical base of the supersport bike from which it derives. Therefore, the “look” of the front, sharp and adrenaline-filled, created by the Full-LED headlight unit and the DRL, is immediately recognizable.



The fuel tank, the fully faired seat/tail unit, and the light alloy wheels are the same as those of the Panigale V2. A solution that enhances the spirit of the Streetfighter V2, maintaining the references to the Ducati racing tradition.

New V2 engine: the lightest Ducati twin-cylinder

At only 120 lbs, the new V2 is the lightest Ducati’s long history of twin-cylinder engines

The new engine features IVT variable valve timing, DLC treatment on the rocker arm, and hollow stems for the intake valves

Two configurations, 120 and 115 hp, offer different characteristics to increase its versatility

Ducati continues to believe in and invest in the 90° V-twin, the engine that has characterized some of the most iconic bikes from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and achieved more than 400 victories and 1,000 podiums in championships reserved for production-derived bikes. The new V2 engine is the lightest twin-cylinder produced by Ducati and renews the tradition that began with the Pantah and continued with the Desmodue, Desmoquattro, Testastretta, and Superquadro. The new V2 delivers 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 69 lb-ft at 8,250 rpm, offering maximum riding enjoyment thanks to torque-rich power delivery at any RPM and sportbike engine performance at high revs.



With this new engine, Ducati confirms its commitment to development, which has taken shape with the introduction of four completely new engines in just seven years, from the Desmosedici Stradale to the Superquadro Mono, from the V4 Granturismo to this new V2. Engines that have been defined by choosing the most suitable technical solutions depending on the intended use.



This new twin-cylinder has a displacement of 890 cc, is equipped with the IVT (Intake Variable Timing) variable valve timing system and aluminum liners, and weighs just 120 lbs, setting new weight benchmarks in the Ducati range (-21.7 lbs compared to the Superquadro 955, -13 lbs compared to the Testastretta Evoluzione, -12.7 lbs compared to the Scrambler® Desmodue). The spring valve timing system, introduced with the V4 Granturismo and confirmed on the new V2, makes for an engine that emphasizes regularity at low revs and ease of maintenance with valve clearance checked every 18,000 miles.



Modern and efficient architecture to guarantee performance and lightness

The 90° V2 layout defines a slim engine with a great personality characterized by tone and power delivery, deeply linked to the Ducati tradition. Furthermore, the 90° V designed by the cylinders determines a natural balancing of the first-order forces without resorting to a countershaft to eliminate vibrations.



Finally, the cylinders are rotated backward with a 20 ° angle between the horizontal cylinder and the relative plane to optimize weight distribution.



The typical versatility of Ducati twin-cylinders is one of the qualities of the new V2, which adapts perfectly to various motorcycles in the range due to its compactness and the performance it can offer. The bore and stroke measurements are 96 x 91.5 mm, which determines a bore/stroke ratio of 1.56. The measurements sit in the middle when compared to the Testastretta and Superquadro engines. They allow the engine to deliver higher maximum power values ​​than the former, with a torque curve that is more favorable for road use than the latter. The maximum torque value is 69 lb-ft at 8,250 rpm. In fifth and sixth gear, the limiter is set at 11,350 rpm.



On the 120 hp version, pairing the engine with the racing exhaust for track use increases maximum power to 126 hp (+6 hp) at 10,000 rpm and torque to 73 ft-lb (+4 ft-lb) at 8,250 rpm, with a weight saving of 10 lbs.



The 115 hp version has a more powerful alternator to properly manage even the heaviest electrical loads. The connecting rod and flywheel are reinforced to tackle even the most challenging adventures and offer a smoother response in a relaxed riding setting. With this version, the gear ratio is characterized by a shorter ratio for the first and second gears to improve starting on steep slopes, especially in full-load conditions.



Variable timing control

Thanks to the IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system, the new Ducati twin-cylinder guarantees a linear torque delivery even at low revs, with prompt and enjoyable throttle response and sportbike engine performance at high revs. This is because the IVT system continuously varies the timing of the intake valve control over a 52° arc thanks to the adoption of a phase variator applied to the end of the camshaft. This makes it possible to offer the best overlap based on engine rotation speed and throttle opening, obtaining a smooth and sustained power delivery curve even at low and medium revs, combined with brilliant performance at high revs. More than 70% of the maximum torque is, in fact, already available at 3,000 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm, the torque value never drops below 80%.



As on the Desmosedici MotoGP, the intake valve opening finger rockers have DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) treatment to optimize engine performance. The distribution control is by chain, while the valve recall occurs via a spring control. The intake valve stems are hollow for greater distribution system efficiency thanks to a 5% weight saving. The valves are chrome-plated.



Power feed is entrusted to a 52 mm diameter circular throttle body, with a sub-throttle injector controlled by a ride-by-wire system capable of offering four different Power Modes to adapt the delivery to different riding situations and the engine’s intended use. Thanks to dedicated maps, the system can vary the torque saturation gear by gear, thus offering the most suitable throttle response for each gear.



The new V2 is equipped with an intake bypass circuit. A duct connects the two cylinders’ airbox and intake ducts near the intake valve, improving the air/fuel mix for greater fuel efficiency. In this way, the engine is more efficient in combustion, reducing fuel consumption and harmful emissions and increasing the regularity of power delivery.



The engine crankcases, obtained by die casting, are shaped in such a way as to incorporate the water chamber around the cylinder liners. Like the Superquadro engine, the new V2 is equipped with aluminum liners inserted into the housing holes of the crankcase during the initial assembly phases. This design allows the head to be fixed directly on the crankcase, combining the need for rigidity of the engine structure with a significant advantage in terms of its dimensional compactness. With their thin walls, the liners also make effective heat exchange possible with the coolant flowing along the walls.



The new V2 allows the definition of more compact motorcycles thanks to particularly small dimensions due to the water pump positioned on the head of the front cylinder. This solution minimizes the exposed rubber tubing of the cooling circuit, improving the appearance of bikes where the engine is left exposed.



For the same reasons, the new twin-cylinder is equipped with a water/oil heat exchanger positioned inside the V of the cylinders, which allows for the elimination of the oil cooler. This technical solution reduces size and weight, improving the engine’s aesthetic impact.



As on the new Panigale V4, the gearbox is equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. The second-generation DQS uses a strategy based solely on the gear sensor, thus allowing for a pedal command without microswitches. This solution offers the rider a more direct feeling, with reduced travel and without that “rubbery” sensation typical of traditional quick shifters, and makes it easier to find neutral. The 8-disc slipper clutch, derived from the most recent version used by the Testastretta 11°, mitigates the retrograde torque with the throttle closed and when downshifting, improving the stability of the bike during more decisive braking phases.

Ducati unveils the new 2025 Multistrada V4, V4 S and Pikes Peak

The extended cylinder deactivation reduces fuel consumption by up to 6% and offers improved autonomy, the new Multistrada V4 is now more efficient to ride and comfortable for the passenger

The automatic lowering device makes the Multistrada V4 S easier to handle and maneuver at low speeds and when stopping

The Ducati Vehicle Observer, the new Skyhook EVO suspension, and the advanced electronic strategies for the braking system make the Multistrada safer and more fun to ride

The Pikes Peak V4 offers more sportiness and effectiveness thanks to all the innovations introduced on the Multistrada V4 and the optimizations of the Öhlins suspension

The new 2025 Multistrada V4. Introducing important innovations that make it more sophisticated, fuel-efficient, and comfortable for the passenger. It is joined by the V4 Pikes Peak, a crossover that celebrates the performance successes of the Multistrada, which – sharing the electronic, mechanical, and aesthetic evolutions of the Multistrada V4 – becomes even more exciting to ride, practical, and fascinating.



The new Multistrada V4 is a Ducati aimed at those who love to travel comfortably on any road while enjoying the performance that has always characterized Borgo Panigale motorcycles. It is improved and more customizable to offer an improved riding experience.



The new Automatic Lowering Device, available on the Multistrada V4 S, makes it even more approachable and improves riding efficiency, even when fully loaded. It also provides greater comfort for the passenger and new electronic systems that make it safer in all road conditions. The V4 Granturismo engine is equipped with extended deactivation, 170-hp, reliability, and running costs (maintenance intervals every 37,000 mi, Oil Service every 9,000 mi/24 months) that remain top of the class. Extended deactivation, in particular, reduces consumption by 6%*, increasing autonomy and travel pleasure.



Its line is redesigned at the front, with more aggressive proportions on the front end, and it expresses dynamism and performance. The front end brings it closer to resembling the lines on the new Panigale V4. The double front headlight is highlighted by the newly painted parts that completely frame it, taking on an essential stylistic presence as on the 916 and 1098. The new silencer has a sharper shape and an even more personal sound, helping to underline the Ducati sporting DNA of the new Multistrada.



At ease on any road

Living up to its name, the Multistrada V4 S is a bike that further improves its ability to tackle all roads, especially those with imperfect surfaces. This Multistrada can count on semi-active suspension with Skyhook DSS EVO control strategy, which is even more precise and efficient thanks to the new sensor mounted on the fork and equipped with predictive functions, such as bump detection, which allows it to adapt the rear suspension response to the roughness of the road in real time.



The Multistrada V4 S is equipped with self-leveling functionality, guaranteeing a constant setup in “rider,” “rider+passenger,” and “luggage” configurations to keep the vehicle’s characteristics unchanged. Furthermore, the rider can change the suspension response even on the move, regardless of the selected Riding Mode, to enjoy greater comfort in relaxed riding or more support and feedback when tackling the curves of a mountain route.

Newest 2025 Ducati Motorcycle Models Released so far:

Engine

– 2025 Ducati V2 890cc Engine – New model

Superbike

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 – (Replaced)

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition – New model

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 – New model (2025.5)

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V2S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 – New model

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V4S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Panigale V4R – New model

Streetfighter

– 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 – New model

– 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 – New model

– 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme – New model

Monster

– 2025 Ducati Monster Senna – New model

DesertX

– 2025 Ducati DesertX

– 2025 Ducati DesertX Rally – New model

– 2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery – New model

Scrambler

– 2025 Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition – New model

– 2025 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro – New model

– 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark – New model

– 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle – New model

Multistrada

– 2025.5 Ducati Multistrada V2 – New model

– 2025.5 Ducati Multistrada V2S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2S Travel – New model

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 – New model

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4S – New model

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak – New model

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 – (Replaced)

– 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2S – (Replaced)