The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma sells out in just 76 days

THE SUCCESS OF THE X SERIES WITH THE APRILIA RSV4 X EX3MA CONTINUES: A LIMITED EDITION OF JUST 30 UNITS WITH GROUND EFFECT AERODYNAMICS

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma, presented on the occasion of the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP Grand Prix in September, recorded great success, with all 30 units selling out in just 76 days.

This limited-edition bike, with the celebratory Perla Nera livery as a tribute to the first 250cc world title won by Max Biaggi in 1994, immediately became an object of desire for the fans. Its success was such that the units available sold out in just 76 days, confirming the charm of the Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma.

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma represents a concrete point of contact with MotoGP, being the first and only bike in the world intended for sale to the public fitted with ground effect aerodynamics. This is extremely sophisticated technology, developed entirely by Aprilia Racing, patented, and, up to now, used only on the RS-GP 24 that competes in the Grand Prix World Motorcycle Racing Championship.

With this sell-out, the success of the X series continues, a unique project anywhere in the world which began in 2019 with the RSV4 X and the Tuono X, continuing in 2022 with the more evolved RSV4 X Trenta. Extraordinary models, each represented by the “X” which identifies the maximum in terms of technology and performance that can be reached on a bike available for purchase by the public.