2025 Aprilia Motorbikes: Both Fun & Affordable? YES!

Aprilia Tuono 457

THE ULTIMATE FUNBIKE ARRIVES ON THE 457 PLATFORM

DEDICATED TO YOUNG BIKERS ALL OVER THE WORLD, IT IS 100% TUONO:

UNIQUE PERFORMANCE, TOP-LEVEL CONTENT AND SUPERB RIDING

THE NEW TUONO 457 BOASTS THE BEST POWER/WEIGHT RATIO IN ITS CATEGORY:

EASY TO HANDLE, PURE FUN TO RIDE

THE NEW REFERENCE POINT IN TERMS OF STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY:

TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE, ALUMINIUM FRAME AND AN ELECTRONIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM THAT INCLUDES RIDE-BY-WIRE, TRACTION CONTROL AND THREE RIDING MODES

A new Aprilia Tuono is born, and new generations of motorcyclists – among the most knowledgeable and passionate out there – know that a new machine dedicated to pure fun is about to land

Young motorcyclists have already demonstrated their appreciation for Aprilia’s skill in understanding and interpreting their desire for fun with the RS 457, a model that was conceived in Noale and which harnesses all of Aprilia’s extensive knowledge in designing and building a true sports bike.

This excellent technical base provides the building blocks for the Aprilia Tuono 457, unveiled to new riders as a true naked bike, dedicated to day-to-day riding and leisure-time fun. The new Aprilia bears a legendary name which has always been synonymous with cutting-edge technology, maximum performance and absolute enjoyment both on the road and on the track.

Tuono 457 is the latest heir to a tradition of excellence in high-handlebar sports bikes offering a superb, adrenaline-filled ride. As such, the 457 is undoubtedly a Tuono to all intents and purposes, but it also has a number of differences that render it all the more exclusive: it is the only bike in the range that does not have a fairing integrated into the frame. In its place – for the first time on a Tuono – is a pared-back light cluster, worthy of a true naked bike. It’s the most non-conformist and rebellious Tuono that has ever been, and whilst it retains the core features of all Tuono bikes, the new model boasts an all-new look, designed to satisfy the needs and desires of the youngest generation at which it is aimed.

A fresh new design

The entire design of the Tuono 457 is new, and has grown from a blank sheet, upon which Aprilia’s designers have sketched the pared-back lines and compact surfaces of a true naked bike – an evolution of the stylistic language that makes all Aprilia bikes instantly recognisable and utterly unique.

The full LED front light cluster retains the characteristic triple headlight that typifies all Aprilia models, interpreted here in an innovative manner, with a small lower spoiler – a homage to that on the legendary Tuono 1000 R twin-cylinder which also reflects the design of all Aprilia road bikes in the range, where the application of advanced aerodynamic solutions is clear to see.

The new tank shape expresses a sense of sportiness and has an ergonomic design which is specifically conceived to match the wide handlebar, for a dynamic, fun ride.

Also new is the design of the side panels and tailpiece, which echo the essential styling of the Tuono 457. The rear light cluster is also full LED, while the twin-cylinder engine with load-bearing function is intentionally left uncovered, highlighting its uniqueness in this category, as is the twin-beam aluminium frame. The decision to locate the exhaust system under the engine also contributes to the clean look of the bike, whilst also providing greater freedom in terms of the positioning of the passenger footrests. The saddle, which is 800 mm from the ground, is tapered at the sides to aid the rider when placing a foot on the ground; the passenger seat is roomy, while the single-seat tailpiece is available as an accessory.

Top-level power/weight ratio

The Tuono 457 is crafted around the ultra-modern 457 cc twin-cylinder engine which has just been introduced on the RS 457, the jewel in Aprilia’s technological crown.

It is a liquid-cooled, parallel front twin-cylinder engine with double camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder, which has a maximum power output of 35 kW (47.6 hp) at 9,400 rpm – the maximum possible for a motorbike that can be ridden with an A2 licence – and a torque of 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm, 82% of which is already available at 3,000 rpm. The bike offers record levels of performance for a front twin-cylinder with this engine size.

This latest-generation engine is extremely compact and light, helping to achieve a record power/weight ratio, the key priority for Noale’s designers: indeed, the bike’s dry weight is just 159 kg. The specific layout of the engine was selected to optimise lightness and compactness as far as possible, leaving plenty of freedom when designing the chassis; the engine also has a load-bearing function, with the swingarm mount incorporated into the rear.

Aprilia’s twin-cylinder engine draws on the experience gained with the super-powerful 1100 cc V4 engine fitted on the RSV4 and later on the 659 cc twin-cylinder engine fitted to the 660 range.

Aprilia’s technicians have worked to optimise the overall dimensions, fully integrating the cooling circuit and the blow-by recovery circuit into the engine, enabling external piping to be eliminated.

The crankcase is split horizontally into two parts, in order to further reduce bulk and make the structure more robust.

Various solutions have been used to minimise internal friction: the cylinders are offset by around 6.5 mm from the crankshaft, reducing friction during the piston thrust; the countershaft and the water pump work on roller bearings instead of bushings, and the piston pins undergo a DLC (Diamond-like Carbon) surface treatment. Finally, the gearbox uses roller cages instead of bushings – the same as on Aprilia’s V4 engines – and in addition, it boasts a new patented lubrication solution, with a system integrated into the axles of the shift forks. The cam axles of the 4-valve/cylinder twin camshaft timing system, driven by a lateral chain, are hollow and use calibrated cups – which help to reduce inertia – in order to move the valves. The oil-bath multi-disc clutch is power-assisted, and has an anti-hopping system. Unlike the RS 457, the final drive train of the Tuono 457 is shorter as a result of the adoption of a crown wheel with an extra tooth, which enables even greater responsiveness at every touch of the electronic Ride-by-Wire multimap throttle.

New Aprilia Tuareg Rally

FROM THE TUAREG’S TRIUMPH AT THE AFRICA ECO RACE COMES A UNIQUE MOTORBIKE, AN UNDISPUTED REFERENCE POINT AMONG TWIN-CYLINDER MACHINES DESIGNED FOR THE MOST DEMANDING OFF-ROAD TERRAIN

AN UNCOMPROMISING OFF-ROAD MOTORBIKE THAT ENCAPSULATES ALL THE EXPERIENCE OF APRILIA RACING AND CHAMPION JACOPO CERUTTI, CONQUERORS OF THE LEGENDARY AFRICAN RALLY-RAID.

A SPECIALISED TUAREG HAS FINALLY ARRIVED, CLOSELY DERIVED FROM THE COMPETITION VERSION, TO SATISFY THE MOST DEMANDING ENDURO RIDERS AND DELIVER MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE AND FUN ON ANY TERRAIN.

THE RALLY VERSION JOINS THE NEW TUAREG RANGE, WHICH WILL BE UNVEILED AT EICMA, REVAMPED IN BOTH STYLE AND TECHNICAL CONTENT.

Following a remarkable sporting journey that saw it triumph on its debut in the Africa Eco Race – the gruelling rally-raid that retraces the routes of the legendary African Dakar – Aprilia presents the Tuareg Rally at EICMA 2024, an adventure bike dedicated to peak off-road performance and, in many respects, very close to the competition version that, with Jacopo Cerutti in the saddle, was crowned Queen of Africa.

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally was developed based on the invaluable experience gained by Aprilia Racing in creating the Tuareg racing bike in technical collaboration with the Guareschi brothers’ GCorse. Building on the already excellent off-road capabilities of the standard Tuareg, this bike quickly became the new benchmark for twin-cylinder adventure bikes. It clinched the 2023 Italian Motorally Championship with Jacopo Cerutti – who retained the title this year – before astonishing everyone on its debut in the desert dunes, dominating the Africa Eco Race from the first stage to the legendary finish line at Dakar’s Lac Rose.

An Aprilia Racing official rider Jacopo Cerutti, the star of this remarkable African triumph aboard the Italian twin-cylinder, also contributed to the development of the Aprilia Tuareg Rally. ‘It was fascinating to be involved in developing a production model like the new Tuareg Rally,’ commented the rider from Como. ‘The goal was to make it as similar as possible to the bike with which we won the Africa Eco Race, and I can say we succeeded! The Tuareg was already an excellent starting point for problem-free off-road riding, but with the Rally version, we’ve taken it a step further, coming very close to a full rally-raid bike. With the right tyres, it can easily take you over the desert dunes. My experience has been particularly useful in providing feedback on the electronics, leading to the creation of a new engine map that delivers quicker and more decisive throttle response, and in the chassis adjustments, with a fork that offers better support and a shock absorber that absorbs potholes at speed more effectively, improving the bike’s overall stability.’

A production motorbike with a racing soul

The distinctly off-road character of the Tuareg Rally is immediately evident, with its high mudguard and a new, thicker aluminium skid plate, designed with a more protective shape and a deliberately rugged finish for better mechanical impact resistance. Additional protections include sturdy hand guards with metal cores. A new chain guide also comes as standard, ensuring better safety even in the most extreme off-road conditions. To improve off-road control, special attention went to the rider’s ergonomics, with a seat that is 20 mm higher to make transitions between seated and standing positions easier and a taller handlebar with a redesigned shape for better handling.

The heavy-duty spoked wheels with Ergal narrow rims come with treaded tyres that use inner tubes, while the Kayaba suspension – offering an impressive 240 mm of travel – remains the same as the standard model but now features springs with a linear elastic constant K instead of a progressive one. Although this slightly compromises comfort, it significantly improves off-road riding feel and gives the rider greater control over rough terrain. The stiffer suspension also reduces static sag, making the Tuareg Rally taller and effectively increasing its actual suspension travel. The stand has a support foot with an enlarged surface, so the motorbike tilts less when parked. It also offers stable support even on rough or soft surfaces.

The Tuareg Rally (and the entire new Tuareg 2025 range) has its own specifically developed engine mapping to ensure quick and responsive throttle action. This allows the rider to overcome obstacles more easily with a twist of the throttle in the most challenging off-road sections – a crucial advantage in off-road riding.

The Tuareg Rally has a dedicated SC Project exhaust system, complete with a fully titanium silencer, and features an aggressive, racing-style end cap with a generous 60 mm outlet.

The wheel assembly and exhaust system contribute to reducing the Aprilia Tuareg Rally’s overall weight from 204 kg to 199 kg in running order.

The Aprilia Tuareg Rally comes in the unmistakable Rally race replica colour scheme, closely resembling the design of the victorious Tuareg that crossed the legendary Dakar finish line. Visually, the Tuareg Rally stands out with its sporty gold-anodised forks, wheel rims, and handlebars.

New Aprilia SX and RX 125

POWERED BY THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE EURO 5+ ENGINE AND DESIGNED FOR YOUNG, SPORTY AND DEMANDING RIDERS, THE SUPERMOTO SX AND ENDURO RX EMBODY A NEW, HIGHLY DISTINCTIVE STYLE.

THESE COMPACT, FEISTY, FUN BIKES HAVE BEEN UPGRADED WITH EVEN MORE PREMIUM FEATURES: NEW COLOUR DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER, FULL LED LIGHTING AND AN EXPANDED RANGE OF ACCESSORIES.

The Aprilia SX and RX 125 inherit Aprilia’s rich off-road racing legacy, a strong reputation built over the years and recently cemented by the Tuareg’s thrilling triumph at the Africa Eco Race. It is a tradition of lightweight, high-performance motorcycles that are fun to ride on everyday roads and the most challenging off-road trails.

Today, these two entry-level Aprilia models feature updated designs and advanced technology crafted to deliver even more enjoyment to young riders.

The SX and RX 125 share the same technical base. Yet, each has a distinct character that caters to different passions: SX 125 is Aprilia’s supermoto, designed for street and circuit fun, while RX 125 has a more off-road focus, ready to tackle any terrain. Both cater to young motorcyclists who demand performance, style and everyday riding safety.

With 17” wheels fitted with sport tyres, the Aprilia SX ranks as one of the most effective 125 cc road-riding models. It is agile, lightweight, and offers benchmark performance, powered by a 125 cc engine that now complies with the latest Euro 5+ standards, delivering best-in-class output.

Aprilia RX is tailored for off-road enthusiasts. Its typically off-road-sized wheels (21” at the front, 18” at the rear) shod with knobby tyres leave no doubt about the RX’s mission: rigorous performance and absolute control in any terrain.

The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a four-valve configuration has been fine-tuned and boasts the same top-class performance as its predecessor despite complying with the stricter Euro 5+ standards: 15 HP (11 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm, setting category benchmarks.

New Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125

APRILIA OVERHAULS ITS 125 SPORTING RANGE. ALL-NEW EQUIPMENT FOR THE RS 125 AND TUONO 125, THE ONLY MADE-IN-ITALY EIGHTH-LITRE SPORTS BIKES WITH ALUMINIUM FRAME, NOW INCLUDING TRACTION CONTROL

EURO 5+ ENGINES WITH TOP-LEVEL PERFORMANCE AND NEW COLOUR VARIANTS

Highlights:

· New equipment with TC and ABS as standard

· Euro 5+ engine with top-level performance

The RS 125 and Tuono 125 are the latest heirs to the Aprilia tradition of making sophisticated 125 bikes which are strictly manufactured in Italy. Building on the unique experience of Aprilia Racing – which in the 125 class alone, boasts 10 Riders’ World Championship wins, 10 Manufacturers’ World Championship wins and no less than 151 victories overall – these bikes represent the gateway to the world of Aprilia for young riders. For Aprilia, building these eighth-litre bikes – upon which many of the riders of the present and recent past have started their careers before going on to become champions – is a real calling. These bikes have always stood out for their exceptional chassis build, their edgy design and their powerful engines. Today Aprilia is the only manufacturer that can boast a range of no less than four models designed for as many uses (the sporty RS, the naked Tuono, the off-road RX and the supermotard SX), once again reiterating its dedication to young motorcyclists.

The range of Aprilia 125 sports bikes has been fully overhauled, and now offers much more in terms of equipment, improved finishes, safety and perceived quality.

The design of the front end of the Aprilia RS 125 and the Tuono 125 takes its inspiration from that of the RS 660 and Tuono 660, two of the brand’s most popular bikes with an aggressive, original look, emphasised by the iconic triple front light. For both models, the lighting system is full-LED, with the front indicators incorporated into the headlights. Meanwhile, the LCD instrument panel presents a wealth of useful trip information (including the fuel level indicator, current and average consumption and the remaining fuel autonomy) and is ready to host the Aprilia MIA multimedia platform, which enables the rider to connect their smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth, turning it into a fully-fledged on-board computer.

The RS 125 and Tuono 125 represent a step forwards in terms of safety: indeed, they stand out for the new traction control (which can be disengaged), paired with the advanced two-channel ABS developed in collaboration with Bosch, and equipped with an anti-tip system in the event of emergency braking. This safeguards both wheels from any loss of grip, increasing stability and road holding when cornering in all conditions.

The RS 125 and Tuono 125 are therefore among the most high-performance and safe eighth-litre bikes on the market; they are also the only made-in-Italy sports bikes with an aluminium frame made from die-cast spars with crossed reinforcement ribs: the result of Aprilia’s now-legendary expertise in building frames that serve as a benchmark in the sector, guaranteeing maximum stability and handling both on the road and on the track. The Tuono 125 chassis is painted in an edgy black shade, in line with the same elements as the larger-displacement Tuono, while both models are distinguished by the all-new exhaust cover design, highlighting Aprilia’s attention to detail.

The braking system is derived from higher-category bikes, with a radial calliper (connected to the master cylinder via a metallic braid line) which grips a 300 mm steel disc: the combination of these technical choices and the new ABS system render it a best-in-class solution.

New Aprilia RS 660 and RS 660 Factory

APRILIA’S MIDDLEWEIGHT SPORT BIKE, A CATEGORY BENCHMARK, FURTHER EVOLVES IN ITS PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE: NEW RACING AERODYNAMICS WITH WINGLETS, MORE POWER FROM THE 660 TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE, AND AN EVEN MORE ADVANCED ELECTRONIC CONTROL PACKAGE

RS 660 FACTORY MAKES ITS DEBUT, THE TOP-OF-THE-RANGE VERSION FEATURING PREMIUM EQUIPMENT INCLUDING SOPHISTICATED ÖHLINS SUSPENSION

Highlights:

Racing-derived aerodynamics with winglets

Euro 5+ engine with enhanced power, delivering 105 HP at the crankshaft.

Further improved power-to-weight ratio

New evolution of the advanced active electronic controls package

New RS 660 Factory version with premium equipment

The immense success of the RS 660, sold in 72 countries, stems from Aprilia’s highly successful 660 project, which redefines sportiness in an innovative and contemporary key through a range of lightweight, high-performance motorbikes featuring superior technical and electronic attributes. These bikes are accessible and enjoyable for everyday use by new riders while also providing thrilling track performance for experienced riders.

We can see this in the results achieved across all the championships where the Aprilia RS 660 competes, including the SportBike class in British Superbike and the Twins Cup in MotoAmerica, where it has consistently been among the leaders and won the 2024 title. But it is also revealed by Miguel Oliveira’s remarkable lap time of 1’45″467 in the Race of Stars, a contest between the best Aprilia riders, past and present, held during the grand Aprilia All Stars event at the Misano circuit.

For the first time in this class, the RS 660 offers technical features derived from Aprilia’s world championship racing experience, a formula designed to enhance road riding enjoyment. Its lightweight design—just 183 kg in running order—and the superb APRC electronic control package complete this ideal formula. The RS 660 embodies the essence of the Aprilia brand, a perfect combination of innovation, technology, and design.

Aprilia RS 660

From its inception, the Aprilia RS 660 has set the standard for a new category of motorcycles, which it essentially pioneered. The development of this solid and well-regarded project aims for excellence. It introduces aerodynamic solutions typically reserved for superbikes, reaffirming Aprilia’s superiority in this field. The fairing has been completely redesigned. While maintaining its core principles of dynamic, modern shapes with compact surfaces, it now features more advanced aerodynamics, incorporating concepts from Aprilia’s MotoGP experience. A large wing is now positioned beneath the windshield, along with two smaller aerodynamic appendages that enhance airflow penetration and high-speed stability.

The redesigned side fairings retain the double-layer structure with an integrated aerodynamic appendage, an exceptionally innovative solution.

Developing these new features proved challenging, as the goal was to integrate design with functionality seamlessly. Their efficiency was first analysed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software before testing in a wind tunnel and finally on both road and track. The goal was to enhance performance while improving rider comfort by shielding them from air pressure and diverting hot air flows extracted from the engine and radiator.

The Aprilia RS 660 has also evolved in onboard electronics: the equipment is now more comprehensive, featuring new backlit handlebar controls and a larger 5” full-colour instrument cluster with optical bonding, which enhances brightness and reduces reflections, offering more information.

One of the standout features of the Aprilia RS 660 is its electronic systems, designed to enhance both performance and safety. From the first version, it has offered the most comprehensive system in its category, surpassing superbike-class machines.

Aprilia has always been at the cutting edge of electronic innovation (it was the first to introduce Ride-by-Wire throttle control in 2007) and now boasts the full APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) electronic control package. Designed for top-level competition, both the public and critics widely regard it as one of the most advanced systems on the market.

The APRC on the new Aprilia RS 660 now includes launch control, a standing start management system typically deployed on competition bikes. This system complements the already comprehensive set of features, including ATC (adjustable and switchable traction control), AWC (adjustable and switchable wheelie control), ACC (cruise control, allowing the rider to maintain a set speed without using the throttle), AQS (bidirectional quick-shifter), AEB (adjustable engine brake control), and AEM (multiple engine maps that modify power delivery characteristics). As before, the Aprilia RS 660 comes standard with an electronic Ride-by-Wire throttle and a six-axis inertial platform. This platform uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to detect the bike’s position relative to the road, processing rider inputs and sending data to the ECU to adjust control parameters as needed. It also comes with multi-map Cornering ABS, optimising braking and ABS intervention in corners through a specific algorithm. This algorithm constantly monitors various parameters, such as lateral acceleration, pressure on the front brake lever, lean angle, pitch, and yaw, modulating the braking action to balance deceleration and stability optimally.

The 660cc forward-facing twin-cylinder engine, a compact and lightweight latest-generation unit, already delivering record performance for its class, now complies with Euro 5+ standards. With the adoption of larger diameter throttle bodies (52 mm instead of the previous 48 mm), the RS 660 now outputs 105 HP (with a 35 kW restricted version also available). The engine also acts as a stressed member, contributing to a compact, lightweight, and rigid structure through a twin-spar frame bolted to the steering head and rear, in keeping with Aprilia’s tradition of refined chassis design.

Two colour variants are available: Venom Yellow and Blue Marlin. In both cases, Aprilia’s designers have focused on creating dynamic graphics and colours that emphasise the RS 660’s sportiness. This design philosophy is the common thread across all current faired Aprilia motorcycles, from the RS 125 to the RSV4.

Aprilia RS 660 Factory

Long awaited by enthusiasts since the announcement of the 660 series, the RS 660 Factory version is finally here.

A name synonymous with racing spirit and uncompromising components, this is the sportiest and most exclusive model in the RS 660 range.

In keeping with Noale superbike tradition, the RS 660 Factory comes standard with advanced Öhlins suspension: the 43 mm NIX 30 series fork and STX 46 shock absorber with an integrated reservoir, both with fully adjustable hydraulic rebound and compression damping and spring preload. The two-tone seat and new graphics, featuring black on the sides and red on the upper section, set this premium version apart.

New Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory

THE NEW AND MORE LAVISH EQUIPMENT ON THE TUONO 660 FACTORY CONFIRM ITS DIRECT LINK WITH THE TUONO V4 FACTORY, FROM WHICH IT TAKES ITS VALUES OF ELEGANCE AND TOP PERFORMANCE

LIKE EVERY APRILIA FACTORY, TUONO 660 FACTORY IS FITTED WITH ÖHLINS SUSPENSIONS AND A SERIES OF ELECTRONIC CONTROLS THAT NOW INCLUDES LAUNCH CONTROL AS WELL

181 KG FOR 105 CV: AN EVEN BETTER WEIGHT/POWER RATIO

Highlights:

More powerful 105 hp Euro 5+ engine

Even better weight/power ratio

New and more evolved package of active electronic controls

Factory version with Öhlins suspensions

The Factory versions of Aprilia sports bikes have always been the flagship of the company’s production, dedicated to the most demanding and skilled bikers who recognise the quality of their exceptionally refined outfitting. The public appreciated the previous Tuono 660 Factory so much that Aprilia has decided to leave the new version as the only model in the range, certain of having in its hands an exquisite means of fun with unbeatable dynamic qualities. The new Tuono 660 Factory is a true generator of emotions within everyone’s reach, fully in keeping with Aprilia’s 660 project for motorbikes with an outstanding weight/power ratio, lightweight and high-performing, built around its next generation, highly modern and technological straight-twin engine.

With the aim of being even more incisive and fun for racing on the road, the outfitting of the new Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory has taken another step up to include the advanced Öhlins suspensions: the fork is of the NIX 30 series with 43 mm stems, while the STX 46 shock absorber has a built-in tank. Both units can be fine-tuned in terms of rebound and compression damping, and in spring pre-load too.

Further improvement to the weight/power ratio, one of the main goals of all the Aprilia 660 bikes and already at the top on the previous version: the kerb weight of 181 kg is now associated with the new maximum power value of 105 hp provided by the 660 cc straight-twin transverse engine with a double overhead cam timing system and four valves per cylinder, obtained thanks also to the use of the new and bigger 52 mm throttle bodies in place of the previous 48 mm ones. There’s also a 35 kW restricted version: a compact and lightweight next generation unit resulting from the experience acquired on the hugely powerful engine fitted on the RSV4, and with which it shares the same construction philosophy and basic concepts. The engine also has a load-bearing function, with its rear area housing the aluminium fork.

The combustion chambers are asymmetrical, staggered by 270° to obtain irregular sparks and therefore performance and sounds similar to a V twin engine. This layout helps to create a compact, lightweight and yet rigid structure thanks to a frame with two side beams bolted in the area of the steering connecting rod and in the back part, echoing the Aprilia tradition of producing exquisite chassis. For the first time on the Tuono 660, the frame/swingarm unit is painted a gutsy black.

New Aprilia Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory

INTRODUCING THE ULTIMATE HYPERNAKED BIKE, NOW FULLY OVERHAULED: NEW DESIGN WITH INTEGRATED WINGLETS AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE FROM THE INIMITABLE V4, WHICH NOW DELIVERS 180 HP

THE PREDICTIVE ELECTRONIC CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MAKES ITS DEBUT: PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY FOR EVERYONE

THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF THE NEW SUPERBIKE WITH HIGH HANDLEBARS – UNBEATABLE BOTH IN MOTORSPORTS AND ON THE TRACK – and WITH A SET-UP THAT REALLY STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD

Highlights:

· New design with advanced aerodynamics

· New APRC electronic control package with predictive function

· V4 engine with 180 HP of power

· New set-ups for the Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory bikes

The latest incarnation of one of the most acclaimed bikes by critics and fans alike has now landed: it’s an Aprilia, and its name is admired and respected by all sporting riders – a real thrill-maker. It’s not any naked bike, it’s the Tuono, which has always served as a point of reference in the category, both for its efficiency and the sporty feeling it delivers, both when riding on the road and pushing the limits on the track. Aprilia was the first to understand the advantages of creating a more pared-back version of its sports bike with an elevated riding position, giving each generation of the Tuono unparalleled dynamic qualities. The new Aprilia Tuono V4 is heir to a dynasty of motorcycles that have been hailed over time as among the most adrenaline-filled rides ever, and the level of performance and sophistication that these bikes offer has now reached its peak thanks to Aprilia’s expertise, acquired over years of winning competitions at the highest level.

The Tuono family is more diverse and complete than ever, and can accompany the rider on their personal growth journey, whilst offering thrillingly sporty models that live up to the brand’s reputation. The range includes the Tuono 125, the striking entry-level bike, the Tuono 457, which is light, advanced and fun, perfect for new riders, the Tuono 660 Factory, with a record-breaking power-weight ratio that makes it super light and accessible to all, and finally the Tuono V4, the culmination of an exciting riding career.

There are two models available, distinguished by their individual set-ups: The Tuono V4 is the ultimate hypernaked bike for sporty road riding, offering unrivalled thrills, with the option of making it more comfortable for touring thanks to an extensive range of original Aprilia accessories; meanwhile, the Tuono V4 Factory is an even more exclusive version of the bike, dedicated to the most exacting riders, and equipped with components that are largely derived from the Aprilia RSV4.

The new design is a contemporary, bold expression of the stylistic language that is typical of all Aprilia bikes, and is characterised by compact, pared-back shapes which enhance its sporty appearance. As is traditional, the new Tuono V4 models also feature the fairing attached to the frame, which is essential in order to ensure a lightweight, precise and responsive front end. Now, however, the design has been totally overhauled to offer more protection from the air flow, and now accommodates two overlapping wing surfaces which can increase the vertical load by 2.5kg at 250 km/h. The layout of the winglets, inspired by Aprilia’s experience in MotoGP, was developed in the wind tunnel, and enables increased road adherence and thus more precise cornering, an area in which previous versions of the Tuono V4 already excelled, as well as stability at high speeds. In addition, the new design helps to improve heat dissipation thanks to the presence of more powerful radiator fans, as well as increasing rider comfort, diverting the hot air flows away from the legs. The design of the side panels is also new; they are now better integrated with the style of the new tailpiece. The rear light cluster is lighter and simpler in its design, and is integrated into the license plate holder; all of the lighting functions are performed by the turn signals. This means that the license plate holder simply needs to be removed in order to prepare the bike for use on the track.

The set-up of the new Aprilia Tuono V4 models includes the lightweight lithium battery, the TFT 5” colour instrument panel with new graphics, and the backlit electric control blocks on the handlebar.

New Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory

APRILIA UNVEILS THE NEW RSV4, THE EVOLUTION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY AND SUCCESSFUL PROJECT, UNRIVALLED IN THE WORLD

‘HER MAJESTY’ BOASTS A NEW DESIGN WITH INTEGRATED WINGLETS DERIVED FROM MOTOGP

INTRODUCING A PREDICTIVE ELECTRONIC CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR UNPARALLELED TRACK PERFORMANCE

WITH ITS 220 HP, THE APRILIA RSV4 IS THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL HOMOLOGATED PRODUCTION SUPERBIKE.

Highlights:

· New design with advanced aerodynamics

· New APRC electronic control package with predictive logic

· 220 hp V4 engine

· New equipment for RSV4 and RSV4 Factory

The Aprilia RSV4’s story is one of the most fascinating in motorcycling. Created to win on the track, it dominated for a decade, earning critical acclaim and racing victories across every category it entered. In its most extreme iteration, it even competed in the MotoGP World Championship. No other superbike can boast such a pedigree.

In a sector where motorcycles represent the pinnacle of available technology, Aprilia has demonstrated exceptional design foresight by creating and continuously evolving an innovative and winning project that remains the benchmark for racing pedigree and performance. The RSV4 exemplifies the extraordinary potential derived from the invaluable experience of Aprilia’s Reparto Corse. Reparto Corse has claimed 54 world titles in its relatively brief history, with the RSV4 securing seven of these in the World Superbike Championship.

This extraordinary model’s evolution has continued with an update primarily focusing on styling, closely intertwined with function. The new design emerges from extensive work on applied aerodynamics, confirming Aprilia’s commitment to pioneering increasingly complex and innovative solutions. Aprilia led the way in introducing aerodynamic appendages to superbikes (with the 2018 RSV4 RF LE).

Given the racing performance now delivered by the RSV4, aerodynamic development has become more critical than ever—ensuring maximum stability on the tarmac, optimising tyre grip and harnessing every bit of power generated by the Noale V4. The new RSV4’s bodywork has been completely redesigned with two primary aims: to improve rider protection and reduce drag. Two stacked wing surfaces have been introduced in the area beneath the windshield. This new winglet configuration, derived from Aprilia’s MotoGP experience and refined in the wind tunnel, increases downforce, thus enhancing cornering precision and high-speed stability—areas in which previous RSV4 models already excelled. The new aerodynamics also help to reduce the heat directed towards the rider, partly because of the introduction of new, more powerful radiator fans. Overall, the new fairing reduces the aerodynamic drag coefficient (CX) by 6% and the tendency to wheelie by 8% compared to the previous version of the RSV4, delivering increased acceleration with less physical effort required. New side panels integrate seamlessly with the redesigned tail section. The lighter, minimalist rear light cluster is integrated into the numberplate holder. The indicators handle all lighting functions. Therefore, the bike can be prepared for track use by removing the numberplate holder.