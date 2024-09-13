A very busy interactive motorcycle week in our forums and on X with so much new happening with Friday the 13th, Presidential Debates, September 11th as well as lots of bike news! Welcome to week #306 of Interactive Friday: What’s your Style? 9/11 Bikes & Debates!

Did you see the new $120000 Aston Martin motorbike of the Brough Superior? What did you think about it? Would you show ads on your motorcycle to lower it’s payment/cost question? If you thought $120000 for a motorcycle was scary, did you post your guess at what motorcycle do you think fits “Friday the 13th” theme best? We have some great entries! We also got a scary look at the future with the Yamaha MOTOROiD2 and the past with a very, very rare motorcycle photo of a firefighter heading off to duty on his Harley-Davidson. Fitting as how tar Wars Darth Vader voice, James Earl Jones passed away and we asked are you a fan of The Empire or The Rebel Alliance…well, pick one! (I’m for The Empire.)

Hopefully Total Motorcycle didn’t scare you away and you stayed for what would you say to a non-rider to try motorcycle riding? And the great eBike debate: With the push for Electric Vehicles and eBikes, do you think we will see manufacturers struggling to push EV stock? Also do you think in the next 2-3 years a big motorcycle manufacturer from a well known brand go bust or get acquired by another brand because of this?

Going back to the future of 1984, it was the 40th Anniversary of the RD500LC, do you remember it or remember race replica motorcycles like it? And It’s 2014 and Victory Motorcycle is alive and kickin’! What Victory motorcycle model do you pick? Speaking of remembering, we asked would you like to see more MOTORCYCLE STATUES? And a weekly quiz “What am I? Have you ever used one? You will find me on a motorcycle. I love going along for a ride and will start your riding day. I’m the part that the riders get a kick out of… ”

You would think that would have been enough in 1 week, nope, not if you are TOTAL motorcycle!!

We had a buffet of motorcycle style, color and what bike today choices with pick a ride for today… Will it be bike #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6? Why that one? What do you think of YELLOW motorcycles? plus the big choice one: What’s your Motorcycle Style(s)? A. Adventure, B. Bagger, C. Balance, D. Bobber, E. Cafe Racer, F. Chopper, G. Classic, H. Cruiser, I. Dual Sport, J. Enduro, K. Muscle, L. Naked, M. Off-Road, N. Pit, O. Retro, P. Scrambler, Q. Sport, R. Sport Touring, S. Standard, , T. Supermoto, U. Touring, V. Trials or W. Utility…! Whew that’s a lot of choices.

Lastly, for those not interested in bikes, we posted an amazing photo for those interesting in space, the first pictures by a Russian lander on VENUS before the lander melted 3 hours later. We landed on Venus. Incredible.

Any weekend riding plans this week for you? 🏍️🏔️🍔

Wow I think that covers Interactive Friday: What’s your Style? 9/11 Bikes & Debates for this week!

Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X!

Again, our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw the most users ever online last week with an incredible 20,644 people online beating our previous record of 19,291!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X.

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Friday the 13th Special! 🟥 What motorcycle do you think fits “Friday the 13th” theme best? 🔪🩸😱👻🏍️

Kawasaki H2R, Turbo Suzuki Hayabusa, Ducati Diavel, street triple R, Yamaha R1, Honda cr500, 950 adventure-s, Suzuki m109r boulevard, triumph rocket 3, Harley fatbob, Harley vrod/nightrod, mv dragster, panigale sp2, and m1000rr, MV agusta brutale 1000, Z1000, Boss Hoss v8, Moto Guzzi V85TT, Yamaha MT line, KTM 990Adventure

AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior Limited Edition Motorcycle. Thoughts?

Cost $120,000. 💰+💰+💰=🏍️🧐

Finish this sentence: If the Yamaha MOTOROiD2 is the future of motorcycling then I…

Any weekend riding plans? 🏍️🏔️🍔

Hats off to the #September11 , Pentagon, World Trade Center and Building 7 first responders on the 23rd Anniversary of the attack. 🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸🏍️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸

What would you say to a non-rider to try motorcycle riding? 🏍️😟 Freedom? Fun? Fast? Affordability? Community? Brotherhood? Independence? Satisfying? Green?

Did you watch the #Trump2024 vs #KamalaHarris debate last night like me? What did you think?

Q1. With the push for Electric Vehicles and eBikes, do you think we will see manufacturers struggling to push EV stock?

Q2. Also do you think in the next 2-3 years a big motorcycle manufacturer from a well known brand go bust or get acquired by another brand because of this?

🏍️+🔌+🪫 = 😡

With the passing of Star Wars Darth Vader voice, James Earl Jones. Were you a fan of:

A. The Empire

B. The Rebel Alliance

C. Other

Do you remember race replica motorcycles like the 1984 Yamaha RD500LC? 1⃣9⃣8⃣4⃣🏍️🤔

#TailpipeTuesday is here! Let’s start posting our favorite tailpipe pics!🏍️📸😍

Would you like to see more MOTORCYCLE STATUES? I mean, we have famous people, art and stuff. Why not more famous motorcycles honored in statues right?

Pick a ride for today… Will it be bike #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6? Why that one? 🤔

What am I? Have you ever used one? You will find me on a motorcycle. I love going along for a ride and will start your riding day. I’m the part that the riders get a kick out of… 🏍️🔧🤔

What do you think of YELLOW motorcycles? I like yellow, but they are not a huge seller.🏍️💛🟡🟨🟡💛🏍️

What’s your Motorcycle Style(s)? ✅🏍️

A. Adventure

B. Bagger

C. Balance

D. Bobber

E. Cafe Racer

F. Chopper

G. Classic

H. Cruiser

I. Dual Sport

J. Enduro

K. Muscle

L. Naked

M. Off-Road

N. Pit

O. Retro

P. Scrambler

Q. Sport

R. Sport Touring

S. Standard

T. Supermoto

U. Touring

V. Trials

W. Utility

X. Other (tell us!)

For those interesting in space, below is the first pictures by a Russian lander on VENUS before the lander melted 3 hours later.We landed on Venus. Incredible.

Would you show ads on your motorcycle to lower it’s payment/cost? 🧑‍💼+🏍️ +🤬 = 💰💰?

It’s 2014 and Victory Motorcycle is alive and kickin’! What Victory motorcycle model do you pick? 2014 🏍️🤔 So many great choices!