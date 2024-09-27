Interactive Friday: Modern Bike or Vintage? Brand Loyalty & Stuff!

Are you ready for another Interactive Friday at Total Motorcycle? This week’s Modern Bike or Vintage? Brand Loyalty & Stuff title might make you scratch your head wondering, but they were are Top 3 topics this week (out of dozens). 1. Pick one motorcycle to ride, would it be Vintage or Modern? We showcase two Indian Motorcycle Scout’s almost 100 years apart! 2. How much loyalty do you have to a motorcycle brand? Is it a lot (Check my tattoo!) 20.4% or Somewhat (you have gear) 31% or Not Much at all it is just a brand 40.7% 3. How much STUFF do you carry on your motorcycle? Do you load it up for the work commute? day trip? week long excursion? or huge overland continental adventure? Follower Dave Flooks @daveflooks shows us what a 7 week trip worth of luggage looks like on his Royal Enfield Himalayan!

I also offered up a very dangerous question this week with “Ask Me Anything” and we had 7 great in-depth motorcycle questions and I answered them all with thoughtful in-depth answers!!!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Again, our Total Motorcycle community Forum saw great engagement with tens of thousands of riders viewing, hundreds and hundreds of replies as well as likes! Plus and additional 8,175 followers in the past 30 days at @totalmotorcycle! We are the fastest growing motorcycle channel on X by a long shot. Now that’s engagement extravaganza!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Let’s see those motorcycles photos!! Post them up below and show off your beauties! 🏍️📸👍

Good Day @TotalMotorcycle are we ready for Friday? Let’s see those motorcycles photos!! Post them up below and show off your beauties! 🏍️📸👍 👾👾 Follow @TotalMotorcycle today, not only do we follow you back but you look cool as a cucumber as well! 😎🥒 Note: Does the… pic.twitter.com/a3eMB0vOhj — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 27, 2024

“Ask Me Anything” thread, what do you think? With 25+ years owning TMW and almost 4 decades in riding would you be interested in posting a question?

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle … it’s Wednesday and I’m thinking of doing a “Ask Me Anything” thread, what do you think? With 25+ years owning TMW and almost 4 decades in riding would you be interested in posting a question? pic.twitter.com/9LpSanGQdC — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 25, 2024

When driving, do you make any special concessions for motorcyclists around you? 🌭 + 🍔 + 🥤 = 🏍️🤣

Who IS this kid? 🏍️🏁🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆x115

Is your motorcycle your #1, #2 or #3 (…) most used vehicle?

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle are we ready to mount up and ride!! Is your motorcycle your #1, #2 or #3 (…) most used vehicle?@TotalMotorcycle believes in always paying it back, thank you for following us!🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️ pic.twitter.com/X6hRhEIF09 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 23, 2024

Pick one for today’s ride… 1⃣ or 2⃣ 🏍️

1. VINTAGE

OR

2. MODERN?

Do you look at yourself in reflections when you ride?

1. Yes. Heck ya!

2. Sometimes mostly always

3. No, but most of the time

4. Other (tell us!)

Gotta love the 1-4 options, I wanted to make sure you had quite a variety of answers!

Do you look at yourself in reflections when you ride? 1⃣ Yes. Heck ya!

2⃣ Sometimes mostly always

3⃣ No, but most of the time

4⃣ Other (tell us!) Gotta love the 1-4 options, I wanted to make sure you had quite a variety of answers! 103% of people agree, following… pic.twitter.com/3B7OlewpH5 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 23, 2024

Every dent or scratch on a motorcycle has a story… does your bike have one?

Every dent or scratch on a motorcycle has a story… does your bike have one? Have a great night @TotalMotorcycle riders! See you in the morning! pic.twitter.com/4G7X3gFEXR — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 23, 2024

Can a motorcycle be TOO vintage? Thoughts?

Can a motorcycle be TOO vintage? lol. Thoughts? Photo: A Pace motorcycle from 1910 pic.twitter.com/uMTCaZSl28 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 23, 2024

Caption this motorcycle photo!

Caption this motorcycle photo! pic.twitter.com/P2FKBxgbwU — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 24, 2024

How much loyalty do you have to a motorcycle brand?

How much STUFF do you carry on your motorcycle? Do you load it up for the work commute? day trip? week long excursion? or huge overland continental adventure?

Porsche develops 6 stroke engine! Do you think it will replace motorcycle 2-stoke and 4-stroke engines?

Here is how it works:

1. Intake Stroke: The intake valve opens, and the piston moves down, drawing in a mixture of air and fuel into the cylinder.

2. Compression Stroke: The intake valve closes, and the piston moves up, compressing the air-fuel mixture.

3. First Power Stroke: The spark plug ignites the compressed air-fuel mixture, causing an explosion that pushes the piston down, generating power.

4. Second Compression Stroke: The piston moves up again, compressing the remaining gases from the first power stroke.

5. Second Power Stroke: The compressed gases are ignited again, providing an additional power stroke as the piston is pushed down.

6. Exhaust Stroke: The exhaust valve opens, and the piston moves up, expelling the burnt gases out of the cylinder.

Porsche develops 6 stroke engine! Do you think it will replace motorcycle 2-stoke and 4-stroke engines? Here is how it works: 1⃣ Intake Stroke: The intake valve opens, and the piston moves down, drawing in a mixture of air and fuel into the cylinder. 2⃣ Compression Stroke: The… pic.twitter.com/i9jMQUuD9c — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) September 23, 2024

What time is it? #Tailpipetuesday

I can’t hear you! #Tailpipetuesday

Who lives in the garage and roars down the street?

#Tailpipetuesday

Revving and roaring, it’s quite a sight,

#Tailpipetuesday shining so bright!

If speed and adventure be something you wish,

Then hop on the bike and feel the wind swish!

#Tailpipetuesday

#Tailpipetuesday

#Tailpipetuesday