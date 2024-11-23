Zane Roberts Crowned 2024 National Hare & Hound Champion Lucerne Valley, California was the scene for the sixth and final round of the National Hare & Hound season. Coming into the race Zane Roberts was leading the points chase by a small margin. He would need to come in fifth place to hoist up the trophy. It wasn’t an easy race as a bad start and a small crash at the beginning had him in ninth place after the first loop. Roberts settled in and was able to climb up the leaderboard until he got into fifth place and held on until the finish to earn the title of 2024 National Hare & Hound Champion. His teammate Joe Wasson had a solid race of his own. He overcame the dust in his second lap to finish in fourth place on the round and third place on the season.