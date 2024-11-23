Zane Roberts Crowned 2024 National Hare & Hound Champion

Lucerne Valley, CA

Round Six

November 17th, 2024

Zane Roberts Crowned 2024 National Hare & Hound Champion

 

Lucerne Valley, California was the scene for the sixth and final round of the National Hare & Hound season. Coming into the race Zane Roberts was leading the points chase by a small margin. He would need to come in fifth place to hoist up the trophy. It wasn’t an easy race as a bad start and a small crash at the beginning had him in ninth place after the first loop. Roberts settled in and was able to climb up the leaderboard until he got into fifth place and held on until the finish to earn the title of 2024 National Hare & Hound Champion. His teammate Joe Wasson had a solid race of his own. He overcame the dust in his second lap to finish in fourth place on the round and third place on the season.

Results:
Zane Roberts » 5th Place » Pro Class

2024 National Hare and Hound Champion

Joe Wasson » 4th Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“I’m stoked to win my first National Hare and Hound title this weekend! This was a very challenging race as a poor start and blinding dust left me playing a tough game of catch-up all day long. While the day was a bit of a struggle I was happy to bring it home in 5th which secured me the championship for the year! Thanks to the whole team for killing it all year.”

Factory 480 RR

“The last round of the Hare and Hound was a good one! I had a pretty good race! I got stuck in the dust on the last lap which held me up for a while. But I ended up 4th! I had fun and the team did great!”

Photos: Kato Foto

